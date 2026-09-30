A’ja Wilson Confronts Sophie Cunningham Fan & Reveals Why

The Indiana Fever scored a huge “must win” victory in Game 2 to even the series against the Las Vegas Aces, but more drama unfolded beyond the game. WNBA icon A’ja Wilson was livid and confronted a Fever fan following a foul call. The male fan upset Wilson and saw her get closer with harsh words before security got involved towards the game’s end.

Wilson shared the following message about what exactly caused her to react:

“If I see a man come at me, taking steps toward me and pointing at me, I don’t give a damn what you said. I don’t give a damn how you said it, the tone, that is unacceptable,” Wilson said after the game. “You don’t know me to step toward me and point at me. I’m not for that s*** at all … That there is unacceptable. How he gets back in the game because they said he didn’t do anything, of course he did.”

Wilson revealed that the fan took steps pointing towards her that led to her reacting strongly. Vegas’ MVP assumed he’d be kicked out for allegedly approaching her. The interaction took place after a foul call involving controversial Fever sharpshooter Sophie Cunningham falling to the floor. This caused the fan to get upset and say whatever he did before Wilson approached him.

A’ja Wilson Upset At Fever Security Too

The quote featured Wilson questioning how he was able to get back to his seat for the end of the game. Beat writers reported the fan was escorted away during the confrontation but was allowed to return and celebrate the victory.

Wilson didn’t understand how the fan was able to get away with his comments after such a public moment with someone on the court. Becky Hammon backed up Wilson and questioned why these incidents often involve this specific fan base.

Indiana fans have become synonymous with controversies involving Caitlin Clark and Cunningham. Wilson clearly felt the fans were out of line tonight to call out the security decision. Game 3 will be in Las Vegas to make this the final time that Wilson will play in Indiana this season.

Game 3 Becomes Must Watch TV

More drama likely adds to the intrigue of this series since it already involves two teams with star power. Game 3 on Thursday will be a “winner take all” game with the winners advancing to play the Golden State Valkyries vs Dallas Wings winner.

Both teams have multiple All-Stars on the roster and true championship goals. Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, and Aliyah Boston are all playing at a high level. This season is a complete failure if the Fever get eliminated in the first round.

The same pressure applies to Las Vegas with proven veteran winners Chelsea Grey and Jackie Young backing up Wilson. An early elimination for the Minnesota Lynx at the hands of the New York Liberty now makes the Aces the WNBA Championship favorites. Both teams will be playing with everything on the line on Thursday evening.