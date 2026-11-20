Los Angeles Sparks star Cameron Brink is making headlines over a supposed blockbuster trade to the Indiana Fever. There’s just one problem: No such deal has been confirmed.

A viral Instagram post claimed Friday, November 20, that the Sparks had traded Brink to Indiana, where she would join Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston. The post, which features an image of Brink holding a Fever jersey, has attracted thousands of likes and plenty of questions from WNBA fans.

Search interest has followed. Google Trends data from November 20 showed a 50% increase in searches for “Cameron Brink trade” over a four-hour period.

However, the claim does not match the available official information. Brink remains listed on the Los Angeles Sparks’ roster, and neither team has announced the alleged transaction.

Did the Los Angeles Sparks Trade Cameron Brink to the Indiana Fever?

There is no verified evidence that Brink has been traded to the Fever.

The Instagram account Box Score PH published a graphic declaring that Brink had been traded, attributing the purported news to unnamed league sources.

“The Los Angeles Sparks have traded Cameron Brink to the Indiana Fever, per league sources,” the post claimed.

It went on to suggest that Indiana was strengthening its frontcourt by pairing Brink with Boston and Clark, positioning the move as a boost to the Fever’s championship aspirations.

The post’s presentation resembled a breaking-news announcement, but the account describes itself as a creator of satire, parody and memes.

Meanwhile, the WNBA’s official transaction records provide no confirmation of the deal. The Fever’s roster also does not list Brink.

That distinction matters for fans wondering whether Brink will actually join Clark in Indiana. Although the social media graphic presented the move as complete, the available evidence does not support that conclusion.

Cameron Brink Was Previously Linked to Indiana Fever in Trade Speculation

The idea of Brink joining the Fever isn’t entirely new.

In July, Nathaniel Holloway of Athlon Sports examined a hypothetical trade that would have sent the former Stanford standout to Indiana.

The proposed package included Tyasha Harris, Grace VanSlooten and two future draft picks going to Los Angeles in exchange for Brink.

That was a mock trade, however, not an agreement between the franchises.

The basketball fit was understandable. Brink, the No. 2 overall selection in the 2024 WNBA draft, offers shot-blocking ability, defensive versatility and offensive upside. Pairing her with Boston would give Indiana another imposing presence in the frontcourt.

But Los Angeles has reasons to keep Brink, too.

After trading Kelsey Plum to the Phoenix Mercury ahead of the 2026 trade deadline, the Sparks shifted their attention toward rebuilding. The Los Angeles Times reported in August that Brink had not been moved at the deadline and that the Sparks intended to continue building around her.

Brink finished the 2026 season averaging 9.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists, according to the Sparks’ official roster page.

There is also considerable uncertainty surrounding the franchise’s future. On November 19, Reuters reported that Sparks controlling owner Mark Walter was nearing a sale of the team for approximately $750 million.

For now, Brink remains a Los Angeles Sparks player, and the viral Indiana Fever trade announcement should not be mistaken for a completed transaction.