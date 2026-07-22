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Minnesota Lynx Announce Injury Report for Seattle Storm Game

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MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 18: Napheesa Collier #24 and Kayla McBride #21 of the Minnesota Lynx react during the first quarter against the New York Liberty in Game Four of the WNBA Finals at Target Center on October 18, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Lynx are set to play against the Seattle Storm for the second time in three nights on Wednesday. The Lynx are also playing their final game before the 2026 WNBA All-Star break.

It has been an amazing season for the Lynx despite the absence of Napheesa Collier, who has been recovering from offseason ankle surgery. They are entering today’s matchup on a six-game winning streak.

The Lynx beat the Storm 105-102 on Monday, improving to 21-6 for the season. They will enter the break as the best team in the league regardless of the result of today’s game in Seattle.

Minnesota Lynx Injury Report vs. Storm

Napheesa Collier

GettyNapheesa Collier #24 of the Minnesota Lynx celebrates the win against the Portland Fire after the game at Target Center on June 15, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Lynx defeated the Fire 107-74.

The Minnesota Lynx announced their official injury report on their X account. They have two players listed: Emma Cechova and Napheesa Collier. Cechova is listed as out due to a right knee injury, while Collier is tagged probable with a left ankle injury.

According to Meghan L. Hall of USA Today, Cechova has already been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a torn ACL in her right knee back in May. It was a non-contact injury against the Dallas Wings, and she has already undergone surgery.

Meanwhile, Collier is expected to make her season debut today against the Seattle Storm. She was listed probable for the first time this season, and it’s a great sign that she’ll be making her comeback unless something drastic happens before the 3:00 p.m. EST tip-off.

Collier underwent double ankle surgery in the offseason, which caused her to miss the 2026 Unrivaled season and the first 27 games of the 2026 WNBA season, as per CBS Sports. She initially injured her right ankle in early August, which helped A’ja Wilson catch up to her in the MVP race.

The Lynx star then suffered a horrific left ankle injury in Game 3 of their WNBA semifinals series against the Phoenix Mercury. She collided with Alyssa Thomas and suffered torn ligaments and a torn shin muscle.

Minnesota Lynx This Season

Minnesota Lynx

GettyOlivia Miles #5 of the Minnesota Lynx and Kayla McBride #21 of the Minnesota Lynx hug during the second half against the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena on July 20, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

The Minnesota Lynx didn’t have the best offseason, losing key players like Alanna Smith, Bridget Carleton, Natisha Hiedeman, Jessica Shepard and Maria Kliundikova, DiJonai Carrington in free agency. They did add Natasha Howard and Nia Coffey as free agents and Olivia Miles from the WNBA draft.

Miles has been fantastic for the Lynx, averaging 19.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.3 steals on 50.1% shooting from the field, including 36.2% from 3-point range and 87.7% from the free-throw line. She’s the favorite to win the 2026 WNBA Rookie of the Year.

Kayla McBride has also stepped up in Napheesa Collier’s absence, carrying the load offensively. She’s averaging 18.1 points, 3.7 rebounds. 2.2 assists and 1.6 steals. Howard has also excelled, puting up 16.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Minnesota Lynx Announce Injury Report for Seattle Storm Game

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