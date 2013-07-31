Top 10 Best Android Racing Games of July 2013

Do you like to play racing games? Here’s 10 intense racing games you’ll love playing on your Android device.

1. Asphalt 7: Heat

Asphalt 7: Heat is a fast-paced racing game developed by Gameloft. Get ready to race on tracks around the world, including new tracks in Hawaii, Paris, London, Miami and Rio. Choose from over 60 different cars like Ferrari, Lamborghini and DeLorean. Play three separate play modes: Career, Quick Play and Multiplayer. Challenge up to 5 of your friends locally or online. Compare stats, show off achievements and challenge online opponents. You can download Asphalt 7 Heat from the Google Play Store here.

2. Death Racing

Death Racing is a fast-paced 3D racing game developed by FT Games. Drive through beautiful views along roads, bridges and seashore. Shake your phone to avoid obstacles, and skillfully use the brake to get the highest score. Collect coins and unlock new cars and enjoy the feeling of speed and power. Keep accelerating and multiply scores. You can download Death Racing from the Google Play Store here.

3. Fast Racing 3D

Fast Racing 3D is a racing game developed by Doodle Mobile Ltd. The game play will have players swerving through traffic, and knocking others racers off the road. Collect power-ups and you will gain extra speed. Fast Racing 3D has great great crash sound effects and cutting edge graphics. Players can customize their own vehicles, race in over 40 levels, and earn cash to unlock new cars. You can download Fast Racing 3D from the Google Play Store here.

4. Highway Rider

Be daring in Highway Rider, and see if you can speed down the highway without crashing into vehicles. The more vehicles you pass, the more coins you will earn. Just make sure you don’t crash, otherwise your coins will go toward the hospital bill. Highway Rider has high-quality graphics and great sound effects. You can download Highway Rider from the Google Play Store here.

5. Raging Thunder 2

Raging Thunder 2 is a racing game developed by Pixelbite Games. Drive through abandoned temples, tropical beaches, and snow covered mountains. Players can choose from Time Attack, Survival, Career Mode, Instant Race, or from any of the 5 single player game modes. Collect power-ups and collect coins so you can upgrade and buy a new car to take on opponents. Raging Thunder 2 is an intense racing game that will leave players coming back for more. You can download Raging Thunder 2 from the Google Play Store here.

6. Drag Racing

Drag Racing for Android is one of the hottest drag racing games out there. The gameplay in Drag Racing is simple — just race against another car in a straight line. Challenge your friends or race random opponents online. Race nine players at time and show off your skills in 1/4-mile, 1/2-mile and 1-mile races. Win a race and you can earn cash to upgrade your car. See how fast you can go in this addicting game. You can download Drag Racing from the Google Play Store here.

7. Riptide GP2

Riptide GP2 is a new racing game developed by Vector Unit. Show off your racing skills on powerful hydro jets, and compete in intense online multi-player races. Tilt your device left and right to steer. Catch air and perform new tricks to refill your boosts. Earn less boosts when you perform the same stunt. Play race, hot lap, elimination, and freestyle events to earn XP and cash to upgrade your hydro jet, unlock new stunts, and increase your rider’s performance. You can purchase Riptide GP2 from the Google Play Store here.

8. Turbo River Racing

Turbo River Racing is a racing game developed by Tektite. Players control a yacht and race through hanging rings to obtain scores, and collect as many coins as possible. Simply tilt your phone to control the direction of your yacht. Make sure to avoid the mysterious sharks and alligators. Challenge your skills and see how far you can go in Turbo River Racing. You can download Turbo River Racing from the Google Play Store here.

9. Need for Speed: Most Wanted

Created by EA, Need For Speed Most Wanted is a racing game packed with tons of action. This speed racing game has amazing graphics that will give players a one of a kind gaming experience. Earn speed points to unlock new cars. Outrun the cops, rivals and your friends in this dangerous game. You can purchase Need for Speed Most Wanted from the Google Play Store here.

10. Road Warrior

Road Warrior is a multiplayer combat racing game developed by Top Free Apps and Games. Race against opponents in different types of races from plain asphalt to bumpy rally roads. Shoot them with your guns and watch them explode. Perform flips and stunts to gain coins and nitro boosts. Players can choose from multiple cars like sedans to massive monster trucks. Gain respect to race against the bosses. If you beat them you will get their racing and killing machines. You can download Road Warriors from the Google Play Store here.