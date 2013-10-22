See if your favorite Android racing game made it onto our Top 10 Best Android Racing Games of October 2013.

1. Raging Thunder 2

Raging Thunder 2 is a racing game developed by Pixelbite Games. Drive through abandoned temples, tropical beaches, and snow covered mountains. Players can choose from Time Attack, Survival, Career Mode, Instant Race, or from any of the 5 single player game modes. Collect power-ups and collect coins so you can upgrade and buy a new car to take on opponents. Raging Thunder 2 is an intense racing game that will leave players coming back for more. You can download Raging Thunder 2 from the Google Play Store here.

2. BMX Boy

BMX Boy is a super fun racing game developed by Runner Games. Speed up, jump over obstacles on the road and land safely. Performing tricks in the air can get extra points. The game BMX Boy is addicting and so easy to play. You can download BMX Boy from the Google Play Store here.

3. Redline Rush

Redline Rush is a super fun racing game developed by Crescent Moon Games. Test your driving skills and speed through traffic to escape the police. Avoid epic crashes, pick up power-ups and race your way to the leaderboard! You can download Redline Rush from the Google Play Store here.

4. Speed Racing

Drivers, get ready and buckle up to play Speed Racing by Italy Games. Speed Racing is a no-brakes racing game. To start racing, simply touch the screen to accelerate, and tilt your phone to steer left or right. Earn gold coins in order to unlock seven cars including the Tiny Bee, Blue Bird, Snow White, Rose Flame, Silver Star, Hot Sand and Dark Knight. Speed Racing is a fun game to play, but it may take some time to collect enough coins to upgrade to a different car. You can download Speed Racing from the Google Play Store here.

5. Angry Gran Run

Angry Gran Run is a racing game developed by Ace Viral. Granny has been locked away in the Angry Asylum, so players need to guide her through the streets once she finds a way out. Run, jump, and slide through crazy obstacles in this endless running game. Change Granny’s look by buying new costumes from wonder gram, zombie gran to 70’s hippy gran. Players can upgrade different power-ups like invincible shields and bullet-time. You can download Angry Gran Run from the Google Play Store here.

6. Beach Buggy Blitz

If you love Mario Kart, then you will fall in love with Beach Buggy Blitz. Players need to drive their hot-rod buggy as far as they can on a mysterious tropical island. Swerve through tiki statues, grass shacks, crabs and lava monsters. Unlock powerups like the fire-spitting Boost, the coin-tastic Coin Bubble, and a Shield that makes you unstoppable! You can download Beach Buggy Blitz from the Google Play Store here.

7. GT Racing: Motor Academy Free +

GT Racing: Moto Academy is a racing game developed by Gameloft. Pass driving tests and win races. Unlock everything from cars and events. Drive cars including the Nissan GT-R, Audi R8, and the Ford Model T. Race against drivers from around the world and make your way to the top of the GT Racing: Motor Academy leaderboards. You can download GT Racing: Motor Academy from the Google Play Store here.

8. Asphalt 8: Airborne

Asphalt 8: Airborne is a fast-paced racing game developed by Gameloft. Get ready to race on tracks around the world, including new tracks in Venice, French Guiana, Iceland and the Nevada Desert. Choose from over 40 different cars like Lamborghini Veneno, Bugatti Veyron and Ferrari FXX. Play three separate play modes: Career, Quick Play and Multiplayer. Challenge up to 8 of your friends locally or online. Compare stats, show off achievements and challenge online opponents. You can download Asphalt 8: Airborne from the Google Play Store here.

9. Motorheroz

Motorheroz is a racing game developed by Ubisoft Entertainment. Race your way through a colorful world and compete for the fastest time. Find hidden treasure, upgrade your vehicle, and unlock new tracks by beating opponents. You can download Motorheroz from the Google Play Store here.

10. Crazy Racing

Crazy Racing is a racing gamed developed by TouchTao. Jumpy behind the wheel and drive your way from rookie to pro. Tilt your Android device to make your way through traffic and collect coins to unlock new cars. Challenge your opponents and rise to the top of the leaderboards. You can download Crazy Racing from the Google Play Store here.