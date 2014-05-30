Top 5 Best Hookup Dating Apps for iPhone & Android

There are all kinds of dating apps out there. Sometimes, it’s fun to try a more “serious” dating app. But at other times, you want a dating app that just lets you get down to the fun part of dating. Whether you’re looking for a booty call, a hookup, a casual date, or a friends-with-benefits situation, these dating apps are ideal for no-strings-attached romance. Sometimes, you just want to have a good time, without things getting too serious. Read on to see our top five picks for apps that will help you find a date tonight.

1. Down

Down’s original incarnation (Bang With Friends) gets a mention in the video above, which outlines some of the most popular hookup apps for straight people, as well as people in the gay and lesbian communities.

Also featured on our list of the best sex apps, Down may be more familiar to you under its original name: Bang With Friends. After changing their name, the puritanical App Store finally let Down stay on its listings.

Down lets you anonymously express an interest in hooking up with your Facebook friends. If they reciprocate, you’ll be notified and can plan a meet-up. If not, they’ll never even know you have the hots for them. Think of it as Tinder for people who want to be more direct about their intentions. You can check out testimonials from Down users who got their “happy endings” at the Down blog.

Easy Facebook login

Sexy design

Simple to use

By default, you do not show up as a Down user in any searches on Facebook

Free

Facebook-based system may bore those who have already tapped their social circle

Some users have complained of lack of people on the app

Some reviewers find the app to be “a bad idea”

Down does collect some personal info

Limited foreign language support may make it hard to find international hotties

2. Pure

Described by some in the press as “Seamless for sex,” Pure is a hookup app that lets people get down to business. Unlike most other hookup apps, there’s no pre-game chat: You arrange to meet up based on mutual attraction, and don’t actually interact until you’re face-to-face. This adds an element of excitement to the app, and makes everything feel more spontaneous. Do note that this app is expected to go premium in 2015, so you might want to download it ASAP.

Great UI

Lets you cut through the BS and get down ASAP

Focus on real-world interactions keeps encounters fresh and exciting

Photos are not stored on the app’s server, according to this report

Free (for now, anyway)

Not ideal for people who like to break the ice with text-based messages

Android version is “coming soon” as of this writing

May require invites

Only free to use until January 1, 2015

May not appeal to people who want an experience that’s halfway between a hookup and a casual relationship

3. Tinder

Learn more about Tinder in the video review above.

Tinder gives you the thrill of meeting new people, but the security of knowing that at least one of your Facebook friends (presumably) knows the person you want to hook up with. The interface is simple: you swipe a pic to the left if you aren’t interested, or swipe to the right if you want to date them. It’s easy to use, and lots of fun.

We’ve written extensively about Tinder. You can learn more about how this cool app stacks up against OkCupid or Snapchat, or learn about the drama going on behind the scenes at Tinder.

Fast-paced

Your interest stays secret unless it’s reciprocated

Awesome interface

Includes a wide array of people

Fun way to flirt

No way to undo accidental swipes

Some people come on way too strong

Relies too heavily on images (little data on height, weight, etc.)

May be too Facebook-focused for some

Some find the app too superficial (though the founder disagrees)

4. Coffee Meets Bagel (CMB)

Learn how CMB works in the video above.

Featured in a recent Yahoo! article about hookup apps, Coffee Meets Bagel is an interesting take on dating apps. Like many other apps on this list, your potential matches are based on your Facebook connections. Each day at noon, the app “serves up” a potential match. You have 24 hours to indicate your interest, and make plans to meet up.

According to LA Weekly, “Coffee Meets Bagel’s users skew white, Asian, Jewish and educated…Only 17 percent of the site’s 60,000 or so users are not white, Jewish or Asian.” If that’s a demographic that appeals to you, then this app is likely to be a good fit. That being said, if you’re looking for a more diverse dating pool, this app may not be ideal.

Slower pace of the app gives you time to do some digging about your match

Free

Has been featured on Today Show, NYTimes, Marie Claire, TIME, The New Yorker, Glamour, Washington Post, and more

No randos

Doesn’t post to Facebook

Weird name

Does not appear to be available for Android devices at this time

Limited matching

If you’ve already tapped your Facebook friends’ friends as a dating pool, this app may not introduce you to anyone new

Seriously, referring to matches as “bagels” is kinda out there for some people

5. Skout

Learn more about the Skout app experience on Android in the video review above.

People use Skout to meet people nearby, see who has been peeping their profile, browse local hotties, or earn points to unlock premium features. This is a good way to make new friends, or get to know a friend of a friend much better. Learn more about Skout and other hookup apps in our giant hookup apps post.

Your current location isn’t revealed unless you choose to do so

Shake to chat feature is cool

Fun, social interface

Two separate and distinct communities for teens and adults

Ideal for people who like to chat before they get down to the nitty-gritty

Annoying ads (upgrading to Skout+ is required to go ad-free)

Somewhat small user images when browsing

Many users have experienced crash bugs

Some users will dislike IAP functionality

Warning: Skout was used by predators in the past

Want to learn more about how hookup apps work? Check out the video above to see people talking about their experiences with hookup apps.