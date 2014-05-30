Top 5 Best Hookup Dating Apps for iPhone & Android

There are all kinds of dating apps out there. Sometimes, it’s fun to try a more “serious” dating app. But at other times, you want a dating app that just lets you get down to the fun part of dating. Whether you’re looking for a booty call, a hookup, a casual date, or a friends-with-benefits situation, these dating apps are ideal for no-strings-attached romance. Sometimes, you just want to have a good time, without things getting too serious. Read on to see our top five picks for apps that will help you find a date tonight.
1. Down
Down’s original incarnation (Bang With Friends) gets a mention in the video above, which outlines some of the most popular hookup apps for straight people, as well as people in the gay and lesbian communities.
Also featured on our list of the best sex apps, Down may be more familiar to you under its original name: Bang With Friends. After changing their name, the puritanical App Store finally let Down stay on its listings.
Down lets you anonymously express an interest in hooking up with your Facebook friends. If they reciprocate, you’ll be notified and can plan a meet-up. If not, they’ll never even know you have the hots for them. Think of it as Tinder for people who want to be more direct about their intentions. You can check out testimonials from Down users who got their “happy endings” at the Down blog.
Download Down for iPhone here.
Download Down for Android here.
2. Pure
Described by some in the press as “Seamless for sex,” Pure is a hookup app that lets people get down to business. Unlike most other hookup apps, there’s no pre-game chat: You arrange to meet up based on mutual attraction, and don’t actually interact until you’re face-to-face. This adds an element of excitement to the app, and makes everything feel more spontaneous. Do note that this app is expected to go premium in 2015, so you might want to download it ASAP.
Download Pure for iPhone here.
3. Tinder
Learn more about Tinder in the video review above.
Tinder gives you the thrill of meeting new people, but the security of knowing that at least one of your Facebook friends (presumably) knows the person you want to hook up with. The interface is simple: you swipe a pic to the left if you aren’t interested, or swipe to the right if you want to date them. It’s easy to use, and lots of fun.
We’ve written extensively about Tinder. You can learn more about how this cool app stacks up against OkCupid or Snapchat, or learn about the drama going on behind the scenes at Tinder.
Download the Tinder app for iPhone here.
Download the Tinder app for Android here.
4. Coffee Meets Bagel (CMB)
Learn how CMB works in the video above.
Featured in a recent Yahoo! article about hookup apps, Coffee Meets Bagel is an interesting take on dating apps. Like many other apps on this list, your potential matches are based on your Facebook connections. Each day at noon, the app “serves up” a potential match. You have 24 hours to indicate your interest, and make plans to meet up.
According to LA Weekly, “Coffee Meets Bagel’s users skew white, Asian, Jewish and educated…Only 17 percent of the site’s 60,000 or so users are not white, Jewish or Asian.” If that’s a demographic that appeals to you, then this app is likely to be a good fit. That being said, if you’re looking for a more diverse dating pool, this app may not be ideal.
Download Coffee Meets Bagel for iPhone here.
5. Skout
Learn more about the Skout app experience on Android in the video review above.
People use Skout to meet people nearby, see who has been peeping their profile, browse local hotties, or earn points to unlock premium features. This is a good way to make new friends, or get to know a friend of a friend much better. Learn more about Skout and other hookup apps in our giant hookup apps post.
Download Skout for iPhone here.
Download Skout for Android here.
Want to learn more about how hookup apps work? Check out the video above to see people talking about their experiences with hookup apps.