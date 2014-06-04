Top 5 Best New Dating Apps of June 2014

Burned out on popular dating apps like Tinder, OkCupid, or Plenty of Fish? These new (or newly updated) dating apps will offer you a fresh crop of hotties to check out.
1. Singles AroundMe GPS Dating
Get a peek at this dating app in the video above.
Singles AroundMe is a dating app based on the belief that chance encounters with the people who just happen to be nearby can lead to lasting connections (the founder met his wife in just such a chance encounter many years ago.) This app lets you find cool people near you, based on your GPS. It is open to people of any gender or sexual orientation. As of this writing, the most recent version of the app is 1.0.27, which debuted on May 28.
Download Singles AroundMe GPS Dating for Android here.
Download Singles Around Me for iPhone here.
2. LOVOO
Check out an official video from the LOVOO team above.
If you want to meet attractive people near you, LOVOO is a great app to consider. Updated on June 3, the app now lets you get all your Lovoo notifications in one status bar notification. This lets you stay informed without getting overwhelmed.
Download LOVOO for Android here.
Download LOVOO for iPhone here.
3. Loveaholics
Loveaholics is great for people who feel like they have exhausted all their local options. You can view profiles from all over the globe. If you want a wider dating pool, this app may appeal to you.
Download Loveaholics for Android here.
Download Loveaholics for iPhone here.
4. LinkedUp!
Learn more about this app in the video above.
LinkedUp! got a lot of press during its recent launch, with many press outlets referring to the app as “Tinder for professionals.” The app uses data from LinkedIn to help you find a match. If you’re looking to date someone in the same industry as you, or are maybe looking to find a wealthy spouse, this app can help narrow your search.
Download LinkedUp! for iPhone here.
5. Dattch
Check out an interview with Dattch’s founder in the video above.
Dattch is a dating app that is open to lesbians, bisexual women, and bicurious women. Dattch was updated on June 1, and now allows you to see who has viewed your profile. It has a great sense of community that many other dating apps lack. That being said, the app does have some limitations: to get the most out of the app, you need to reside in LA, San Francisco, or the UK.
Download Dattch for iPhone here.
