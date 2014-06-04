Top 5 Best New Dating Apps of June 2014

Burned out on popular dating apps like Tinder, OkCupid, or Plenty of Fish? These new (or newly updated) dating apps will offer you a fresh crop of hotties to check out.

1. Singles AroundMe GPS Dating

Get a peek at this dating app in the video above.

Singles AroundMe is a dating app based on the belief that chance encounters with the people who just happen to be nearby can lead to lasting connections (the founder met his wife in just such a chance encounter many years ago.) This app lets you find cool people near you, based on your GPS. It is open to people of any gender or sexual orientation. As of this writing, the most recent version of the app is 1.0.27, which debuted on May 28.

Works great on older Android devices (works with Android 2.2 and higher)

100,000+ new users join every month

Easily show, hide, or shift your location for privacy/safety

Great for meeting people in a new city, or while traveling

Easy to report inappropriate behavior

Nudity is prohibited, making this app bad for people who are just looking to hook up or sext

Some users find the app to be a bit of a sausage fest

Limited searching

May not have a lot of people in your locale if your aren’t in a big city

Responses from other users not guaranteed

2. LOVOO

Check out an official video from the LOVOO team above.

If you want to meet attractive people near you, LOVOO is a great app to consider. Updated on June 3, the app now lets you get all your Lovoo notifications in one status bar notification. This lets you stay informed without getting overwhelmed.

Seems to be really popular in Europe in general and Germany in particular: Great for finding a European hottie

Register for free via Facebook, Twitter or e-mail

Shows you matches nearby

Radar and Match game a fun way to connect with people

Takes your privacy seriously

Some users have reported bugs (most recent update addressed many of these)

Somewhat long load times

Too reliant on microtransactions

Sometimes hard to talk to people who have too many unread messages

Some profiles lack detailed info

3. Loveaholics

Loveaholics is great for people who feel like they have exhausted all their local options. You can view profiles from all over the globe. If you want a wider dating pool, this app may appeal to you.

Great UI

Large community

Wide array of users

Appeals to those looking for casual or serious relationships

Great for flirting, or for arranging in-person dates

Some users have voiced security concerns

Prone to crashing

Not all profiles are verified human, unlike some other services

Paid memberships a turn-off for some

Some users prefer the website interface to the app interface, at least on Android

4. LinkedUp!

Learn more about this app in the video above.

LinkedUp! got a lot of press during its recent launch, with many press outlets referring to the app as “Tinder for professionals.” The app uses data from LinkedIn to help you find a match. If you’re looking to date someone in the same industry as you, or are maybe looking to find a wealthy spouse, this app can help narrow your search.

Great dating tool for people who are career-focused

Gorgeous design

Doesn’t post anything to LinkedIn

Anonymously like or pass on profiles

Great search parameters to narrow your search

Does not appear to be available for Android devices yet

Some users think refinements could be made to the sexual preferences sorting algorithm

Could benefit from additional search filters for various lifestyle choices (kids, smoking, etc.)

Like Tinder, no way to undo “passes”

“Dipping your pen in the company ink” unappealing to some

5. Dattch

Check out an interview with Dattch’s founder in the video above.

Dattch is a dating app that is open to lesbians, bisexual women, and bicurious women. Dattch was updated on June 1, and now allows you to see who has viewed your profile. It has a great sense of community that many other dating apps lack. That being said, the app does have some limitations: to get the most out of the app, you need to reside in LA, San Francisco, or the UK.

Verified profiles

Quick registration

Great community with a cool blog

Play the app’s exclusive game “Would You Rather” to meet people in a low-stress way

Gorgeous interface

Not available for Android at this time

Only supports select US cities and the UK

Unlocking some features requires getting three friends to join the app

Long load times for profiles

You can browse without logging in, but some features (like filter) require sign in