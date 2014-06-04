Top 5 Best New Dating Apps of June 2014

Burned out on popular dating apps like Tinder, OkCupid, or Plenty of Fish? These new (or newly updated) dating apps will offer you a fresh crop of hotties to check out.

1. Singles AroundMe GPS Dating

Get a peek at this dating app in the video above.

Singles AroundMe is a dating app based on the belief that chance encounters with the people who just happen to be nearby can lead to lasting connections (the founder met his wife in just such a chance encounter many years ago.) This app lets you find cool people near you, based on your GPS. It is open to people of any gender or sexual orientation. As of this writing, the most recent version of the app is 1.0.27, which debuted on May 28.

Download Singles AroundMe GPS Dating for Android here.

Download Singles Around Me for iPhone here.

Pros:

  • Works great on older Android devices (works with Android 2.2 and higher)
  • 100,000+ new users join every month
  • Easily show, hide, or shift your location for privacy/safety
  • Great for meeting people in a new city, or while traveling
  • Easy to report inappropriate behavior
    • Cons:

  • Nudity is prohibited, making this app bad for people who are just looking to hook up or sext
  • Some users find the app to be a bit of a sausage fest
  • Limited searching
  • May not have a lot of people in your locale if your aren’t in a big city
  • Responses from other users not guaranteed

    • 2. LOVOO

    Check out an official video from the LOVOO team above.

    If you want to meet attractive people near you, LOVOO is a great app to consider. Updated on June 3, the app now lets you get all your Lovoo notifications in one status bar notification. This lets you stay informed without getting overwhelmed.

    Download LOVOO for Android here.

    Download LOVOO for iPhone here.

    Pros:

  • Seems to be really popular in Europe in general and Germany in particular: Great for finding a European hottie
  • Register for free via Facebook, Twitter or e-mail
  • Shows you matches nearby
  • Radar and Match game a fun way to connect with people
  • Takes your privacy seriously
    • Cons:

  • Some users have reported bugs (most recent update addressed many of these)
  • Somewhat long load times
  • Too reliant on microtransactions
  • Sometimes hard to talk to people who have too many unread messages
  • Some profiles lack detailed info

    3. Loveaholics

    Loveaholics is great for people who feel like they have exhausted all their local options. You can view profiles from all over the globe. If you want a wider dating pool, this app may appeal to you.

    Download Loveaholics for Android here.

    Download Loveaholics for iPhone here.

    Pros:

  • Great UI
  • Large community
  • Wide array of users
  • Appeals to those looking for casual or serious relationships
  • Great for flirting, or for arranging in-person dates
    • Cons:

  • Some users have voiced security concerns
  • Prone to crashing
  • Not all profiles are verified human, unlike some other services
  • Paid memberships a turn-off for some
  • Some users prefer the website interface to the app interface, at least on Android

    • 4. LinkedUp!

    Learn more about this app in the video above.

    LinkedUp! got a lot of press during its recent launch, with many press outlets referring to the app as “Tinder for professionals.” The app uses data from LinkedIn to help you find a match. If you’re looking to date someone in the same industry as you, or are maybe looking to find a wealthy spouse, this app can help narrow your search.

    Download LinkedUp! for iPhone here.

    Pros:

  • Great dating tool for people who are career-focused
  • Gorgeous design
  • Doesn’t post anything to LinkedIn
  • Anonymously like or pass on profiles
  • Great search parameters to narrow your search
    • Cons:

  • Does not appear to be available for Android devices yet
  • Some users think refinements could be made to the sexual preferences sorting algorithm
  • Could benefit from additional search filters for various lifestyle choices (kids, smoking, etc.)
  • Like Tinder, no way to undo “passes”
  • “Dipping your pen in the company ink” unappealing to some

    • 5. Dattch

    Check out an interview with Dattch’s founder in the video above.

    Dattch is a dating app that is open to lesbians, bisexual women, and bicurious women. Dattch was updated on June 1, and now allows you to see who has viewed your profile. It has a great sense of community that many other dating apps lack. That being said, the app does have some limitations: to get the most out of the app, you need to reside in LA, San Francisco, or the UK.

    Looking for love over 50, or prefer a mature partner? You may also be interested in our guide to the best senior dating sites.

    Download Dattch for iPhone here.

    Pros:

  • Verified profiles
  • Quick registration
  • Great community with a cool blog
  • Play the app’s exclusive game “Would You Rather” to meet people in a low-stress way
  • Gorgeous interface
    • Cons:

  • Not available for Android at this time
  • Only supports select US cities and the UK
  • Unlocking some features requires getting three friends to join the app
  • Long load times for profiles
  • You can browse without logging in, but some features (like filter) require sign in

