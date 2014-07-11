Top 5 Best New Sex Apps for iPhone

Just because the App Store frowns on dirty apps doesn’t mean you can’t find some great sex apps hidden in plain sight. Here are five great sex and dating apps that are either new or newly updated. Each one is tailor-made for iPhone users.

1. happn

An app called “happn” is gaining a lot of traction.

Basically, when you walk past another happn user on the street, their profile pops up on your screen. This gives you the perfect icebreaker to chat with a passing hottie…and who knows where that first conversation might lead?

The Telegraph notes that, unlike a lot of other dating apps, Happn hails from France. The Telegraph notes:

“‘happn,’ the newest, hottest dating app, is so surprising. It has come not out of Silicon Valley, or London’s fast-growing equivalent (the so-called ‘Silicon Roundabout’ on Old Street) but out of Paris. Since its launch in France five months ago, happn claims to have garnered 150,000 users. And within five weeks of launching in the UK, 25,000 people have signed up.”

This formerly Francophone app is starting to pick up more and more English-speaking users, making this a great time to check it out.

No subscription or purchase is necessary

Free

Easy to navigate

Great icebreaker

Feels fun and spontaneous

Does use IAP

Somewhat small user base

Requires Facebook connection to log in

Only supports three languages

Distance measurements may not be precise enough for some (but it’s good for privacy)

2. Lick This

Watch a guy try the Lick This app in the hilarious video above.

Lick This is a web app, rather than an iOS app. The app aims to train users in the fine art of oral pleasure. Users simply visit the app’s website from their mobile device, and practice their oral skills by licking the screen. The web app provides a number of “exercises” a person can try. It sounds a little gross, which is why some people suggest wrapping your phone in plastic wrap beforehand.

Allegedly improves your oral skills

Multiple exercises

Easy to use

Great conversation starter

May increase confidence

Seems weird to many people

Moisture + iPhone = Bad Idea

May not actually improve your sexual prowess

Not an app you can use in public

3. LinkedUp!

Learn more about this app in the video above.

LinkedUp! got a lot of press during its recent launch, with many press outlets referring to the app as “Tinder for professionals.”

Now that the app has had some time to mature (and flesh out its user base), the experience is a lot more enjoyable. If you’re looking to date someone in the same industry as you, this LinkedIn spin-off is worth checking out. Just remember that old adage about dipping your “pen” in the company ink.

Great dating tool for people who are career-focused

Gorgeous design

Doesn’t post anything to LinkedIn

Anonymously like or pass on profiles

Great search parameters to narrow your search

Sleeping with co-workers/people in your industry can end badly

Some users think refinements could be made to the sexual preferences sorting algorithm

Could benefit from additional search filters for various lifestyle choices (kids, smoking, etc.)

Like Tinder, no way to undo “passes”

“Dipping your pen in the company ink” unappealing to some

4. Grindr

Check out the first episode of The Grindr Guide the video above.

Grindr was first launched in 2009. Today, this gay hookup app has 5 million users across 192 countries. Approximately 10,000 more new users try the app every day. This app is based on your geographic location, and lets you find guys near you for casual encounters. The Grindr app for iOS got some recent updates that made the app less prone to crashing. In addition, the response speed of the app has been greatly improved.

Only requires a limited amount of profile info: great for both speed and anonymity

Quick way to meet people nearby

Nice interface

Available for iPhone, Android, iOS devices, and BlackBerry, ensuring a diverse mix of guys

Search by Tribe to find your type of guy

Grindr Xtra requires a fee

Some users have reported connectivity issues

Some users have reported bugs/crashes

Style of communication used in the app may not appeal to all men

May reduce battery life with prolonged use

5. Wyldfire

Learn more about this new app in the video above.

Wyldfire is an invite only community where girls invite the guys. Designed to weed out creepy guys, Wyldfire is in private beta as of this writing. You can click the link below for the latest info on how to join the beta, or how to download the full app.

Beta only (for now)

Limited number of cities supported

Will have real-life meet-up events for users

Screening/vetting process keeps out the creeps

Nice interface

Some bloggers wonder about feasibility of model

Has a high F-to-M user ratio

Offers cool profile metrics, but it’s easy to obsess over them

Casual flings may be somewhat harder to arrange compared to other apps

Selection may feel limited