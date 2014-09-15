Top 5 Best New Dating Apps for Hooking Up

Looking for a new dating app that will help you find somebody to hook up with? These new and newly updated dating apps can help you find a casual fling tonight. If hookup apps are your preferred way of finding a new partner, you’ll dig these great apps.
1. The League
Forbes notes that The League dating app has been referred to as “Tinder For Elitists.” The goal of this app is to connect you to a “high-caliber community of people.” The target audience of this dating app is people who are in the public eye, such as CEOs, celebs, or venture capitalists. The app is currently in private beta, but if you are in the public eye and don’t want to feel embarrassed about being on a traditional dating site, this app may be perfect for you. This app is all about discretion, which will appeal to anyone who is looking for a no-strings attached relationship. The League is a new app, but in terms of quality apps, this is a great way to find hookups that aren’t sleazy.
Sign up for the private beta program here.
2. Siren
Siren is a dating app that lets women broadcast a “Siren Call,” which is a fun way to find a man who is up for something fun. For more info, request an invite to Siren at the Siren dating website. This hookup app doesn’t have to be used only for casual encounters, but Siren definitely has applications as a hookup app for singles.
Download it here.
3. Thread
Thread is the brainchild of Zach Dell, son of Dell Inc. founder Michael Dell. This app is sort of like Facebook back when you had to have a .edu address to join. While the app is only limited to students at select colleges, expect it to blow up in the coming months. The official release party for this app will be held September 20 at the Fiji house at the University of Texas at Austin. This hookup is definitely one to watch, because it is poised for major growth.
Get more info here.
4. Tinder
Learn more about Tinder in the video review above.
Okay, Tinder isn’t exactly a new app. That being said, the app was recently updated, and a major celeb is now using the app. That’s right folks, Britney Spears herself is now on Tinder. The interface is simple: you swipe a pic to the left if you aren’t interested, or swipe to the right if you want to date them. It’s easy to use, and lots of fun.
We’ve written extensively about Tinder. You can learn more about how this cool app stacks up against OkCupid or Snapchat. Tinder is the grandaddy of all hookup apps, and it’s worth checking out if you’ve never tried it.
Download the Tinder app for Android here.
Download the Tinder app for iPhone here.
5. Grouper Social Club
See a review of this app in the video above.
Meeting someone you’re interested in can be really stressful. If you’re at your most charming and relaxed in a group, than Grouper might be the dating app for you. Here’s how it works: You and two friends meet up with another group of three people. The app picks the bar, buys you all a round of drinks, and takes the stress out of planning your night. The app also ensures the proper gender ratio for great chemistry and no hurt feelings. Hooking up just got a lot more classy…and a lot more fun.
Check out the web app here.
Check out the iPhone app here.
