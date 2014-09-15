Top 5 Best New Dating Apps for Hooking Up

Looking for a new dating app that will help you find somebody to hook up with? These new and newly updated dating apps can help you find a casual fling tonight. If hookup apps are your preferred way of finding a new partner, you’ll dig these great apps.

1. The League

Forbes notes that The League dating app has been referred to as “Tinder For Elitists.” The goal of this app is to connect you to a “high-caliber community of people.” The target audience of this dating app is people who are in the public eye, such as CEOs, celebs, or venture capitalists. The app is currently in private beta, but if you are in the public eye and don’t want to feel embarrassed about being on a traditional dating site, this app may be perfect for you. This app is all about discretion, which will appeal to anyone who is looking for a no-strings attached relationship. The League is a new app, but in terms of quality apps, this is a great way to find hookups that aren’t sleazy.

Limit who can see your profile

Higher caliber of people to date

Sorts matches according to your preferences

Ideal for people in the public eye

Nice interface

Snobby

Not open to many people at the moment

Android version won’t be available until 2015

Might not be ideal for finding a match that’s “normal” or not a bigwig

Small pool of users means fewer matches

2. Siren

Siren is a dating app that lets women broadcast a “Siren Call,” which is a fun way to find a man who is up for something fun. For more info, request an invite to Siren at the Siren dating website. This hookup app doesn’t have to be used only for casual encounters, but Siren definitely has applications as a hookup app for singles.

An app women can feel good about using

Made by women

Not just about finding somebody hot

Select your audience

Has a great sense of personality

Not available for Android

Not available for all cities

May be intimidating for some users

Some users have reported bugs

Not strictly a hookup app, but it can help women to feel free and spontaneous

3. Thread

Thread is the brainchild of Zach Dell, son of Dell Inc. founder Michael Dell. This app is sort of like Facebook back when you had to have a .edu address to join. While the app is only limited to students at select colleges, expect it to blow up in the coming months. The official release party for this app will be held September 20 at the Fiji house at the University of Texas at Austin. This hookup is definitely one to watch, because it is poised for major growth.

Helps you find students at your school to date

Comes from a guy with tech in his blood

Goes the extra mile to make female users feel safe

Community is designed to feel close-knit

Nice interface

Exclusively for use at UT (for now)

Unclear whether app caters to all sexual orientations

New app that is expected to have some bugs at first

Small user base

May not appeal to those who already like their current dating/hookup app

4. Tinder

Learn more about Tinder in the video review above.

Okay, Tinder isn’t exactly a new app. That being said, the app was recently updated, and a major celeb is now using the app. That’s right folks, Britney Spears herself is now on Tinder. The interface is simple: you swipe a pic to the left if you aren’t interested, or swipe to the right if you want to date them. It’s easy to use, and lots of fun.

We’ve written extensively about Tinder. You can learn more about how this cool app stacks up against OkCupid or Snapchat. Tinder is the grandaddy of all hookup apps, and it’s worth checking out if you’ve never tried it.

Fast-paced

Your interest stays secret unless it’s reciprocated

Awesome interface

Includes a wide array of people

Fun way to flirt

No way to undo accidental swipes

Some people come on way too strong

Relies too heavily on images (little data on height, weight, etc.)

The drama going on behind the scenes at Tinder has turned some people off the app entirely

Some find the app too superficial (though the founder disagrees)

5. Grouper Social Club

See a review of this app in the video above.

Meeting someone you’re interested in can be really stressful. If you’re at your most charming and relaxed in a group, than Grouper might be the dating app for you. Here’s how it works: You and two friends meet up with another group of three people. The app picks the bar, buys you all a round of drinks, and takes the stress out of planning your night. The app also ensures the proper gender ratio for great chemistry and no hurt feelings. Hooking up just got a lot more classy…and a lot more fun.

Great way to meet new people

Great excuse to try a hot new bar

Nice interface

Approval process ensures the best possible experience

Ideal for people who are shy during one-on-one dates

Each person needs to pay $20 to cover the cost of service and drinks

Approval process can take a long time

App needs to have details from your Facebook profile to pair you with a group

Not available in all cities

Some users feel app is exclusionary