Top 5 Best New Dating Apps for Hooking Up

Top 5 Best New Dating Apps for Hooking Up

  • Updated
best dating apps, dating apps, new dating apps, hookup app, hookup apps

(Getty)

Looking for a new dating app that will help you find somebody to hook up with? These new and newly updated dating apps can help you find a casual fling tonight. If hookup apps are your preferred way of finding a new partner, you’ll dig these great apps.

Looking to spice things up in the bedroom? Check out our list of the best sex toys on the market right now, including toys for both solo and couples play.

1. The League

best dating apps, dating apps, new dating apps, hookup app, hookup apps

(The League)

Forbes notes that The League dating app has been referred to as “Tinder For Elitists.” The goal of this app is to connect you to a “high-caliber community of people.” The target audience of this dating app is people who are in the public eye, such as CEOs, celebs, or venture capitalists. The app is currently in private beta, but if you are in the public eye and don’t want to feel embarrassed about being on a traditional dating site, this app may be perfect for you. This app is all about discretion, which will appeal to anyone who is looking for a no-strings attached relationship. The League is a new app, but in terms of quality apps, this is a great way to find hookups that aren’t sleazy.

Sign up for the private beta program here.

Pros:

  • Limit who can see your profile
  • Higher caliber of people to date
  • Sorts matches according to your preferences
  • Ideal for people in the public eye
  • Nice interface
    • Cons:

  • Snobby
  • Not open to many people at the moment
  • Android version won’t be available until 2015
  • Might not be ideal for finding a match that’s “normal” or not a bigwig
  • Small pool of users means fewer matches

    • Read More From Heavy

    Top 5 Best Hookup Dating Apps for iPhone & Android

    2. Siren

    dating apps, hookup apps

    (Siren)

    Siren is a dating app that lets women broadcast a “Siren Call,” which is a fun way to find a man who is up for something fun. For more info, request an invite to Siren at the Siren dating website. This hookup app doesn’t have to be used only for casual encounters, but Siren definitely has applications as a hookup app for singles.

    Download it here.

    Pros:

  • An app women can feel good about using
  • Made by women
  • Not just about finding somebody hot
  • Select your audience
  • Has a great sense of personality
    • Cons:

  • Not available for Android
  • Not available for all cities
  • May be intimidating for some users
  • Some users have reported bugs
  • Not strictly a hookup app, but it can help women to feel free and spontaneous

    • Read More From Heavy

    Top 5 Best New Sex Apps for iPhone

    3. Thread

    dell

    (Getty)

    Thread is the brainchild of Zach Dell, son of Dell Inc. founder Michael Dell. This app is sort of like Facebook back when you had to have a .edu address to join. While the app is only limited to students at select colleges, expect it to blow up in the coming months. The official release party for this app will be held September 20 at the Fiji house at the University of Texas at Austin. This hookup is definitely one to watch, because it is poised for major growth.

    Get more info here.

    Pros:

  • Helps you find students at your school to date
  • Comes from a guy with tech in his blood
  • Goes the extra mile to make female users feel safe
  • Community is designed to feel close-knit
  • Nice interface
    • Cons:

  • Exclusively for use at UT (for now)
  • Unclear whether app caters to all sexual orientations
  • New app that is expected to have some bugs at first
  • Small user base
  • May not appeal to those who already like their current dating/hookup app

    • Read More From Heavy

    Which Fitbit Is Right for Me?

    4. Tinder


    Learn more about Tinder in the video review above.

    Okay, Tinder isn’t exactly a new app. That being said, the app was recently updated, and a major celeb is now using the app. That’s right folks, Britney Spears herself is now on Tinder. The interface is simple: you swipe a pic to the left if you aren’t interested, or swipe to the right if you want to date them. It’s easy to use, and lots of fun.

    We’ve written extensively about Tinder. You can learn more about how this cool app stacks up against OkCupid or Snapchat. Tinder is the grandaddy of all hookup apps, and it’s worth checking out if you’ve never tried it.

    Download the Tinder app for Android here.

    Download the Tinder app for iPhone here.

    Pros:

  • Fast-paced
  • Your interest stays secret unless it’s reciprocated
  • Awesome interface
  • Includes a wide array of people
  • Fun way to flirt
    • Cons:

  • No way to undo accidental swipes
  • Some people come on way too strong
  • Relies too heavily on images (little data on height, weight, etc.)
  • The drama going on behind the scenes at Tinder has turned some people off the app entirely
  • Some find the app too superficial (though the founder disagrees)

    • Read More From Heavy

    How to Build a 50 Shades of Grey ‘Red Room’

    5. Grouper Social Club

    See a review of this app in the video above.

    Meeting someone you’re interested in can be really stressful. If you’re at your most charming and relaxed in a group, than Grouper might be the dating app for you. Here’s how it works: You and two friends meet up with another group of three people. The app picks the bar, buys you all a round of drinks, and takes the stress out of planning your night. The app also ensures the proper gender ratio for great chemistry and no hurt feelings. Hooking up just got a lot more classy…and a lot more fun.

    Looking for love over 50, or prefer a mature partner? You may also be interested in our guide to the best senior dating sites.

    Check out the web app here.

    Check out the iPhone app here.

    Pros:

  • Great way to meet new people
  • Great excuse to try a hot new bar
  • Nice interface
  • Approval process ensures the best possible experience
  • Ideal for people who are shy during one-on-one dates
    • Cons:

  • Each person needs to pay $20 to cover the cost of service and drinks
  • Approval process can take a long time
  • App needs to have details from your Facebook profile to pair you with a group
  • Not available in all cities
  • Some users feel app is exclusionary

    • Read More From Heavy

    Top 10 Best Selfie Sticks: The Heavy Power List
    • Published
    Read More
    , , , , ,

    4 Comments

    4 Comments

    Batman

    Hookin-Up (www.hookin-Up.com) is a combination of social media, speed dating, and personality profile, all wrapped up in a safe, game setting. Customers notice the displays (3-sided table displays or 2-sided cards), scan the code with their phones, and play for free. They create a profile of interests with just a few clicks, review other players’ profiles, and make anonymous offers to meet up. Players get to consider a few things about another person before meeting face-to-face. The structure of the game makes it easy to engage without awkwardness and to disengage gracefully if sparks don’t fly. It keeps things light, but leaves things open for opportunities.

    Discuss on Facebook