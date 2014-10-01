Top 5 Best New Sex & Dating Apps for iPhone & Android

In the digital age, finding a date is as easy as unlocking your smart phone. It seems like every week, another brand new dating app launches. Looking for an app that will help you get laid, or just an app to help you keep the conversation going on your next blind date? These sex and dating apps rule. Check out our five new favorite dating apps below.

1. Good2Go

Good2Go is a new sex app that helps to ensure that both parties are able to consent to a sexual encounter. This is a great app for people who recently started dating, or for people who are just looking for a causal fling.

To use this app, you simply indicate whether you are “good to go” with a sexual encounter. You have three options: Yes, Yes (but we need to talk first), or No Thanks. If you indicate yes, you’ll need to indicate whether you are sober, of if you have had a few drinks. It’s not yet clear how an app like this might hold up in a court of law in the event of any charges of assault, but Good2Go is likely to appeal to anyone who is in the habit of doing the nasty after a few cocktails.

Ensures explicit consent

Only one party needs to download it prior to use

Simple interface

Ample options for both consent and sobriety levels

Facilitates communication about a tricky subject

May not be easy to use in all sexual situations

Takes away some romance in the opinion of some users

Won’t work on Android phones running anything under 4.0

Some users wish the app had a GPS locator feature to find partners near you

Might be too easy to delete your account

2. LUXY

LUXY is a dating app that caters to the rich, the successful, and the brand-conscious. While it might come off as snobby or elitist, this app claims that its members include CEOs, entrepreneurs, investors, millionaires, beauty queens, fitness models, Hollywood celebrities, pro athletes, doctors, and lawyers.

If you’re looking to date someone in those lines of work, this might be the app for you. The profiles can seem a little superficial, since the profiles basically consist of a hot photo, a brief listing of your hobbies, and a list of your favorite luxury brands.

Your likes stay anonymous until they are matched

Your location will never be shown to other users

Interesting way to meet people

Never posts anything to your Facebook

Nice interface

Elitist

Consumerist

Superificial

Very similar too Tinder

Appears to have very few users on Android

3. Hinge

Learn more about how Hinge works in the video above.

Karen Fein, Hinge’s marketing director, compares this dating app to being at a party where your friends have invited their friends. You can use the app’s “Ask” button to learn more about a potential match, sort of like turning to a friend at a party and saying, “Who is that over there?”

“There are only so many opportunities to meet people through your friends,” Fein said. “There are only so many alumni events and networking events and house parties and dinners and weddings…[Hinge is] almost like making the offline world more efficient.”

As of this writing, Hinge is only available in New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Washington DC, Atlanta, Chicago, Boston, Philly, Dallas, Houston, Austin, Denver, Miami, Tampa, and Orlando. The app is expanding, so your city might be next.

Nice interface

Detailed profiles and chances to know the other person better

Never posts on your Facebook Timeline without your permission.

Wide array of users

No randos

Only available in select US cities

Requires Facebook connection

Some users have stated it is hard to get matches to respond

Some users have reported a bug with viewing profiles

Profiles often load slowly, at least on Android

4. Crowdpilot

Crowdpilot is an app for those who want to “crowdsource your social interactions.” What that means, exactly, is that you can use this app as your own personal Cyrano de Bergerac. The next time you are on a date, you can use this app to get advice from your friends about what to talk about with your dining companion. If you tend to clam up on blind dates, this is the app for you.

The app can also be used in other situations. You can use it to liven up an awkward family dinner, or find points you can use in a debate with your friends. It’s an interesting app that can be used for more than just dating. PLEASE NOTE: You are responsible for disclosing each Crowdpilot session to all parties involved and obtaining their express permission to stream the content of your interaction with them.

Never be tongue-tied again

Offers both paid and free advice

Get real-time advice

Great interface

Useful for multiple situations

No Android version

Streaming aspect may unnerve some users

Offers IAP

Requires at least iOS 7.0

Rating system could be more detailed

5. 3nder

Ana and Dave of the Rubin Report talk about this dating app in the video above.

3nder is an app that helps people arrange threesomes. The app can be used by couples or by singles. While this app definitely has its detractors, this sex app is a great tool to augment whatever other dating apps you are currently using. If having a threesome is on your bucket list, this dating app can help you scratch that item off your to-do list (no pun intended.)

10 free unlocks

Open to any gender and sexuality

Doesn’t post to Facebook walls

Find people who are open to a threesome in an almost awkward-free

Match with other singles, or find a couple

No Android version appears to be available at this time

Doesn’t feel spontaneous

Requires Facebook verification to prove couplehood status

Conversations lock after three days

IAP costs can rack up over time