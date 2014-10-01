Top 5 Best New Sex & Dating Apps for iPhone & Android

In the digital age, finding a date is as easy as unlocking your smart phone. It seems like every week, another brand new dating app launches. Looking for an app that will help you get laid, or just an app to help you keep the conversation going on your next blind date? These sex and dating apps rule. Check out our five new favorite dating apps below.
1. Good2Go
Good2Go is a new sex app that helps to ensure that both parties are able to consent to a sexual encounter. This is a great app for people who recently started dating, or for people who are just looking for a causal fling.
To use this app, you simply indicate whether you are “good to go” with a sexual encounter. You have three options: Yes, Yes (but we need to talk first), or No Thanks. If you indicate yes, you’ll need to indicate whether you are sober, of if you have had a few drinks. It’s not yet clear how an app like this might hold up in a court of law in the event of any charges of assault, but Good2Go is likely to appeal to anyone who is in the habit of doing the nasty after a few cocktails.
Download the Android version here.
Download the iPhone version here.
Pros:
Cons:
2. LUXY
LUXY is a dating app that caters to the rich, the successful, and the brand-conscious. While it might come off as snobby or elitist, this app claims that its members include CEOs, entrepreneurs, investors, millionaires, beauty queens, fitness models, Hollywood celebrities, pro athletes, doctors, and lawyers.
If you’re looking to date someone in those lines of work, this might be the app for you. The profiles can seem a little superficial, since the profiles basically consist of a hot photo, a brief listing of your hobbies, and a list of your favorite luxury brands.
Download the Android version here.
Download the iPhone version here.
Pros:
Cons:
3. Hinge
Learn more about how Hinge works in the video above.
Karen Fein, Hinge’s marketing director, compares this dating app to being at a party where your friends have invited their friends. You can use the app’s “Ask” button to learn more about a potential match, sort of like turning to a friend at a party and saying, “Who is that over there?”
“There are only so many opportunities to meet people through your friends,” Fein said. “There are only so many alumni events and networking events and house parties and dinners and weddings…[Hinge is] almost like making the offline world more efficient.”
As of this writing, Hinge is only available in New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Washington DC, Atlanta, Chicago, Boston, Philly, Dallas, Houston, Austin, Denver, Miami, Tampa, and Orlando. The app is expanding, so your city might be next.
Download the Android version here.
Download the iPhone version here.
Pros:
Cons:
4. Crowdpilot
Crowdpilot is an app for those who want to “crowdsource your social interactions.” What that means, exactly, is that you can use this app as your own personal Cyrano de Bergerac. The next time you are on a date, you can use this app to get advice from your friends about what to talk about with your dining companion. If you tend to clam up on blind dates, this is the app for you.
The app can also be used in other situations. You can use it to liven up an awkward family dinner, or find points you can use in a debate with your friends. It’s an interesting app that can be used for more than just dating. PLEASE NOTE: You are responsible for disclosing each Crowdpilot session to all parties involved and obtaining their express permission to stream the content of your interaction with them.
Download the iPhone version here.
Pros:
Cons:
5. 3nder
Ana and Dave of the Rubin Report talk about this dating app in the video above.
3nder is an app that helps people arrange threesomes. The app can be used by couples or by singles. While this app definitely has its detractors, this sex app is a great tool to augment whatever other dating apps you are currently using. If having a threesome is on your bucket list, this dating app can help you scratch that item off your to-do list (no pun intended.)
Download the iPhone version here.
Pros:
Cons: