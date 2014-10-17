Top 5 Best Asian Dating Apps

Looking to find a beautiful Asian girlfriend, or a handsome Asian boyfriend? These great dating apps all have a focus on Asian culture and Asian users, making them the perfect choice for anyone who loves Asia. These apps can help you find a partner with a Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Vietnamese, or Thai background. Other Asian countries are also well-represented. No matter what Asian country appeals to you most, these cool dating apps can help you find someone who hails from that region. Read on to see which five apps made the cut.

1. HEYYY!

HEYYY! bills itself as a “cross-continental” dating app. The focus here is connecting Western men with Asian women. Guys from Europe, United States, Canada and Australia can meet single ladies from the Philippines, Thailand, China, South Korea and other Asian countries. If you love Asian women, this is the Asian dating app for you.

Free

No hidden charges to read messages

Easy Facebook login

Only requires Android 2.3.3 and up

Nice interface

Does not appear to be available for iPhone at this time

Small user base

Caters to a limited clientele

App prone to crashing on some devices

App makes it hard to upload photos

2. ThaiJoop

ThaiJoop is an Asian dating app that helps you meet Thai singles. Last year, we noted that the ThaiJoop app was a bit more developed on iOS than on Android. With a recent update, however, the new Android version of ThaiJoop is much more in tune with the iOS version. In fact, you can now download two different versions of the app on Android. There’s a free version, ThaiJoop Free, as well as a premium version called ThaiJoop+. The paid app has ads removed and some extra features and functionality over the free version.

Meet cute Thai singles

Search for male, female or Thai ladyboy (aka kathoey) partners

Facebook connect makes it easy to fill out your profile

iOS version adds thousands of users per day

Unlimited chat

Small user base

Only available in beta for Android

Has been in beta for Android since last year with no updates

Requires use of location services

Profile data can be lost if your don’t take precautions

3. Timhop Asian Dating

Timhop has an Asian Dating app that’s available on both iPhone and Android. The app features the profiles of both male and female users. You can browse thousands of Japanese, Korean, Vietnamese, Chinese, Filipino, and Thai profiles. The search here is really robust, making it easy to weed out people you aren’t interested in.

Diverse array of profiles

Search by country, city, age, sex, religion.

Unique mini game aspect with rewards and a leaderboard

Runs great on older devices

Search for friendship, casual dating, or marriage-minded matches

You have to pay to talk to VIP profiles

Some users have reported scammers

Some IAP is very expensive

Android version hasn’t been updated as recently as the iOS version

Not everyone on the app wants to date

4. Coffee Meets Bagel (CMB)

Learn how CMB works in the video above.

Featured in a recent Yahoo! article about hookup apps, Coffee Meets Bagel is an interesting take on dating apps. Like many other apps on this list, your potential matches are based on your Facebook connections. Each day at noon, the app “serves up” a potential match. You have 24 hours to indicate your interest, and make plans to meet up.

According to LA Weekly, “Coffee Meets Bagel’s users skew white, Asian, Jewish and educated…Only 17 percent of the site’s 60,000 or so users are not white, Jewish or Asian.” If that’s a demographic that appeals to you, then this app is likely to be a good fit.

Slower pace of the app gives you time to do some digging about your match

Free

Has been featured on Today Show, NYTimes, Marie Claire, TIME, The New Yorker, Glamour, Washington Post, and more

No randos

Doesn’t post to Facebook

Weird name

Does not appear to be available for Android devices at this time

Limited matching

If you’ve already tapped your Facebook friends’ friends as a dating pool, this app may not introduce you to anyone new

Seriously, referring to matches as “bagels” is kinda out there for some people

5. AsianDate

Learn more about this free dating app in the video above.

AsianDate is a free dating app that lets you meet women from China, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, and other countries in Asia. If you have family ties to Asia, or are just a fan of Asian culture, this dating app can help put you in touch with matches that are perfect for you.

AsianDate notes that their online dating service does not tolerate any scam activity by their members. They have an anti-scam policy in place, and it is easy for users to report abuse. This gives users great peace of mind.

Looking for love over 50, or prefer a mature partner? You may also be interested in our guide to the best senior dating sites.

Free download

Communicate via e-mail or live, real-time text chat

Browse profiles, photos, and interviews for free

Video chat through CamShare

Only requires Android 2.3 and up

Does not appear to be available for iOS at this time

Only appeals to a very specific type of user

Users have reported freezes

Credit system a turn-off for some users

At least one user claims to have spotted a profile with a woman wearing a wedding ring

