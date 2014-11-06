Top 5 Best Juicers: The Heavy Value List

Juicers are an awesome way to make tasty, healthy drinks from your favorite fruits and vegetables. These high-octane appliances can blitz leafy greens, whole fruits, or healthful nuts and seeds. If you want a simpler way to eat your daily requirement of fruit and veg, these juicers are worth investing in. Check out our guide to the best juicers below.

1. Magic Bullet NutriBullet 12-Piece System

Check out the video above, which compares the blending power of the NutriBullet against a Ninja blender. The Ninja did an okay job, but it’s amazing how much smoother the consistency is when you use a NutriBullet juicer.

The Magic Bullet NutriBullet 12-piece system may have just a single speed, but it is able to chop through nuts, stems, and seeds with ease, creating a velvety smooth juice puree that’s chunk-free. The kit includes a number of items, such as resealable lids, a cookbook, two different blades, different cup sizes, and a pocket nutritionist.

Price: $79.99 (33 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Three cup capacity

Strong cutting power

Easy to clean

Takes up very little counter space

Warranty for one year

Cons:

Not as powerful as the Magic Bullet NutriBullet Pro 900

Made in China

Some users say blending sound gets louder over time

Will leak if overfilled

May rust or corrode if not cleaned and dried properly after use

2. Breville BJE200XL Compact Juice Fountain

Check out a review of this juicer in the video above, which also includes some tips for getting the most out of your juice maker.

This “juice fountain” from Breville has a blade assembly that revolves at 14,000 RPM. While it’s bigger than a bullet-style juicer, the extra capacity is nice for making large batches of juice. This juicer has a stainless steel micro-mesh filter, and measures 9-1/2 by 8-3/4 by 16 inches.

Price: $99.95 (33 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Motor is slightly more powerful than the NutriBullet

Dishwasher-safe parts

Comes with special cleaning brush

Extra-large 3-inch centered feed tub

Attractive design

Cons:

May struggle with stiff greens or fruits that have seeds

Cleaning steel mesh can require some serious elbow grease

Some users have had issues with leaks

User reviews are mixed about whether the fruit pulp is dry or overly wet with untapped juice

Juice can spray up at you when motor is running

3. Lexen’s The Original Healthy Juicer for Wheatgrass



Check out a video of this juicer in action in the player above.

Some people prefer a juicer that they control by hand power. Part of it is the retro look, part of it is the extra calories you burn while cranking the juicer, and part of it is adherence to a diet that tries to avoid foods that have heated by traditional juicing processes. Whatever your reason for wanting a hand-powered juicer, this model from Lexen is a great way to extract the juice from wheatgrass, kale, spinach, parsley, or any other leaf or herb you want.

Price: $49.95

Pros:

Doesn’t add to your electricity bill

Easy to clean

Available in multiple colors

Comes with both a suction base and a clamp

One year warranty

Cons:

Not as fast as an electric juicer

Some greens like spinach may offer limited juice

Made in China

Limited grind capacity at one time

Juicer may struggle with robust greens like cabbage

4. Hamilton Beach 67601A Big Mouth Juice Extractor

Check out a review of the Big Mouth juicer in the video above.

Boasting a motor that got 200 watts over the NutriBullet, the Hamilton Beach Big Mouth juicer takes up a lot of counter space, but it also claims to make up to 24 percent more juice than its leading competitor. There’s an extra-large container for pulp, which means you can juice for a long time before having to empty the reservoir.

Price: $49.85 (29 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Removable, dishwasher safe parts

800-watt motor

Comes with cleaning brush

Can also be used to make soy or almond milk

User reviews say this is not prone to overheating

Cons:

Heavy

Fruits with thick skin or large pits must be broken down prior to juicing

Juice can spray if fruit is not feed in carefully

Unit can sometimes move on counter during operation

Loud

5. Jason Vale Fusion Juicer

Jason Vale explains how to get the most out of your Fusion Juicer in the video above. This juicer is interesting because it intentionally has a somewhat low RPM speed for the blades. The Fusion Juicer’s makers believe that by focusing on torque, rather than speed, the juice does not get exposed to as much harmful heat during the prep process.

Price: $119.96 (14 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Surgical-quality stainless steel blade

Includes bonus Fusion Booster blender

Quiet motor compared to other juicers

Dishwasher-safe parts

Comes with BPA-free travel container to drink juice on the go

Cons: