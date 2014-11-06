Top 5 Best Juicers: The Heavy Value List

Juicers are an awesome way to make tasty, healthy drinks from your favorite fruits and vegetables. These high-octane appliances can blitz leafy greens, whole fruits, or healthful nuts and seeds. If you want a simpler way to eat your daily requirement of fruit and veg, these juicers are worth investing in. Check out our guide to the best juicers below.
1. Magic Bullet NutriBullet 12-Piece System
Check out the video above, which compares the blending power of the NutriBullet against a Ninja blender. The Ninja did an okay job, but it’s amazing how much smoother the consistency is when you use a NutriBullet juicer.
The Magic Bullet NutriBullet 12-piece system may have just a single speed, but it is able to chop through nuts, stems, and seeds with ease, creating a velvety smooth juice puree that’s chunk-free. The kit includes a number of items, such as resealable lids, a cookbook, two different blades, different cup sizes, and a pocket nutritionist.
Price: $79.99 (33 percent off MSRP)
Buy it here.
Pros:
- Three cup capacity
- Strong cutting power
- Easy to clean
- Takes up very little counter space
- Warranty for one year
Cons:
- Not as powerful as the Magic Bullet NutriBullet Pro 900
- Made in China
- Some users say blending sound gets louder over time
- Will leak if overfilled
- May rust or corrode if not cleaned and dried properly after use
Find more Magic Bullet NutriBullet 12-Piece System reviews and product information here.
2. Breville BJE200XL Compact Juice Fountain
Check out a review of this juicer in the video above, which also includes some tips for getting the most out of your juice maker.
This “juice fountain” from Breville has a blade assembly that revolves at 14,000 RPM. While it’s bigger than a bullet-style juicer, the extra capacity is nice for making large batches of juice. This juicer has a stainless steel micro-mesh filter, and measures 9-1/2 by 8-3/4 by 16 inches.
Price: $99.95 (33 percent off MSRP)
Buy it here.
Pros:
- Motor is slightly more powerful than the NutriBullet
- Dishwasher-safe parts
- Comes with special cleaning brush
- Extra-large 3-inch centered feed tub
- Attractive design
Cons:
- May struggle with stiff greens or fruits that have seeds
- Cleaning steel mesh can require some serious elbow grease
- Some users have had issues with leaks
- User reviews are mixed about whether the fruit pulp is dry or overly wet with untapped juice
- Juice can spray up at you when motor is running
Find more Breville BJE200XL Compact Juice Fountain reviews and product information here.
3. Lexen’s The Original Healthy Juicer for Wheatgrass
Check out a video of this juicer in action in the player above.
Some people prefer a juicer that they control by hand power. Part of it is the retro look, part of it is the extra calories you burn while cranking the juicer, and part of it is adherence to a diet that tries to avoid foods that have heated by traditional juicing processes. Whatever your reason for wanting a hand-powered juicer, this model from Lexen is a great way to extract the juice from wheatgrass, kale, spinach, parsley, or any other leaf or herb you want.
Price: $49.95
Buy it here.
Pros:
- Doesn’t add to your electricity bill
- Easy to clean
- Available in multiple colors
- Comes with both a suction base and a clamp
- One year warranty
Cons:
- Not as fast as an electric juicer
- Some greens like spinach may offer limited juice
- Made in China
- Limited grind capacity at one time
- Juicer may struggle with robust greens like cabbage
Find more Lexen’s The Original Healthy Juicer for Wheatgrass reviews and product information here.
4. Hamilton Beach 67601A Big Mouth Juice Extractor
Check out a review of the Big Mouth juicer in the video above.
Boasting a motor that got 200 watts over the NutriBullet, the Hamilton Beach Big Mouth juicer takes up a lot of counter space, but it also claims to make up to 24 percent more juice than its leading competitor. There’s an extra-large container for pulp, which means you can juice for a long time before having to empty the reservoir.
Price: $49.85 (29 percent off MSRP)
Buy it here.
Pros:
- Removable, dishwasher safe parts
- 800-watt motor
- Comes with cleaning brush
- Can also be used to make soy or almond milk
- User reviews say this is not prone to overheating
Cons:
- Heavy
- Fruits with thick skin or large pits must be broken down prior to juicing
- Juice can spray if fruit is not feed in carefully
- Unit can sometimes move on counter during operation
- Loud
Find more Hamilton Beach 67601A Big Mouth Juice Extractor reviews and product information here.
5. Jason Vale Fusion Juicer
Jason Vale explains how to get the most out of your Fusion Juicer in the video above. This juicer is interesting because it intentionally has a somewhat low RPM speed for the blades. The Fusion Juicer’s makers believe that by focusing on torque, rather than speed, the juice does not get exposed to as much harmful heat during the prep process.
Price: $119.96 (14 percent off MSRP)
Buy it here.
Pros:
- Surgical-quality stainless steel blade
- Includes bonus Fusion Booster blender
- Quiet motor compared to other juicers
- Dishwasher-safe parts
- Comes with BPA-free travel container to drink juice on the go
Cons:
- 3600 RPM is the top speed, which is lower than some other juicers
- Some users find customer service to be lacking
- Can struggle with larger pieces of fruit
- Replacement parts do not ship together, according to one user review
- Some user reviews suggest the parts are not as long-lived as you might like