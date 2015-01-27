Bose SoundLink Mini: Best Sound in a Portable Bluetooth Speaker

The Bose SoundLink Mini, considered the golden standard for audio quality in portable speakers, is featured on Heavy's list of the Best portable bluetooth speakers. Its rich bass tones and crisp high ends must truly be experienced in person, as it can be otherwise hard to believe the power and volume that these speakers pack. It is fairly weighty at 1.5 pounds and measures 2.3 x 7.1 x 2 inches. While its sound is unrivaled, it does have a few drawbacks. Rather than charging from a commonly available Micro USB cable, the SoundLink Mini uses an included charging cradle to power its 6-hour battery. It also lacks speakerphone calling and does not come with a carrying case. Priced at $199, it's far from the cheapest option, but for audiophiles it's worth the money. Buy the Bose SoundLink Mini or read customer reviews here. Want to browse more great options for portable bluetooth speakers? Check out Heavy's list of the Top 10 Best Portable Bluetooth Speakers.