5 Cool Gadgets for Kids They’ll Really Love (2018)

Kids lose interest quickly, and it seems as though children these days are only interested in tablets. But that’s not really the case, as there is plenty of new technology geared towards kids, and kids generally love cool gadgets. Great gadgets for kids perfectly blend the new with the old, or add new aspects to old ways of playing. There are a lot of toys out there that don’t live up to their hype, resulted in wasted money, time, and a great deal of disappointment from your kids. Not anymore, as there are now some truly unique toys that will get your kids playing and away from a screen in no time!

So without further ado, here are the top 5 best cool gadgets for kids:

1. Graphic Skinz Design Studio – Breathe New Life Into Old Toys

One of the biggest problems facing kids today is that they lose interest in anything no-longer new, especially toys. But, there’s new technology for kids from Rose Art called Graphic Skinz Design Studio which allows children to wrap decals around any small 3D object — including small toys — breathing new life into their old toys.

The new device works in a vacuum chamber that allows decals to wrap around virtually any 3D object seamlessly, making it look like it just came off of the production line. It doesn’t work with just toys, but also works with keychains, mini picture frames, necklaces and more.

There are also a wide variety of model design packs that allow kids to customize their toys how they want. If they want to give their old dinosaur toy a tiger-print makeover, they can! If they want to make their space man have a suit covered in a stars and planets, they can! The possibilities are endless, and this is one cool gadget your kids will love.

Price: $19.73 (34 percent off MSRP)

2. Cheerson CX-10 Mini Nano Drone – The Little Drone That Could

If your child is interested in drones (who wouldn’t be?), be aware that they can be quite expensive. The best drones, like the DJI Phantoms, can cost upwards of $800+. But there’s a better solution for kids that doesn’t sacrifice much in the way of fun when it comes to drones: the Cheerson CX-10 Mini Nano Drone, the world’s smallest quadcopter.

This little zinger is slightly bigger than a quarter, and is very responsive when flying. Your kids will love flying these little drones. They’re powered by a rechargeable 3.7V 100mAh battery, and the transmitter takes 2 AAA batteries. The drone has a range of about 40 meters. Unlike the Proto X, this drone can do flips and has three different control levels.

Price: $19.25

3. Hot Wheels RC Street Hawk – Flying Cars are Finally here!

Just because there’s not an actual flying car yet, even though we ARE in 2015, that doesn’t mean that there can’t be toy flying cars! Hot Wheels has realized a vision that has combined RC cars and RC planes. Whether your kids want to drive on land or fly in the air, the Hot Wheels RC Street Hawk is one cool gadget they’ll absolutely want to play with. It’s durable and lightweight, allowing your child to perform difficult aerial maneuvers with ease at up to 200 feet in the air. And, because of its unique radio, kids can play with up to 5 other RC Street Hawk vehicles in one single location without interference.

Price: $49.92 (17 percent off MSRP)

4. SmartLab Toys Room Defender – Password, Please?

Kids like to be secretive, and usually that leads to harmless fun. So how about you give your child a programmable room security system with sirens, lights and sound effects. They’re able to give whomever they want secret access codes to their room, and give out 3 of the key cards for swipe entry.

There’s no assembly required, simply place it above any door handle using the included double-sided tape. It’ll also teach your children the basic concept of computer programming using if/then statements.

The Room Defender holds up to 18 programs at once, and there is a reset option to reset the whole thing and start programming over. The programming part will be a fun challenge for your child, and this is a great unique toy that has a lot of possibilities for usage, depending on what your child wants to do with it, really.

Price: $25.51(32 percent off MSRP)

5. Moff Wearable Smart Band – Add Sound Effects to Playtime

Smart this, smart that — everything seems to go the smart route these days, but how many of those are actually smart? One of the best new toys we’ve seen was Kickstarted last year, it’s called Moff, and it’s a wearable smart band that adds cool sound effects to playtime actions.

For example, throw the band on your child and have them pick up any object and start using it as a toy gun, and the device will make pew pew noises like a laser gun. Have them strum on a broom like a guitar, and the wristband will play guitar chords. Pick up a stick and wave it like they’re casting a spell, and your child’s Moff band will make magic noises.

It is all controlled through a smartphone app, with tons of play ideas and downloadable sounds. Bring sword fights in your living room to life, play air tennis, put a virtual drumset in front of your kids and so much more with Moff Band. This, in my humble opinion, is the best cool gadget on this list.

Price: $54.99 (31 percent off MSRP)

