Top 10 Best Pet Vacuum Cleaners 2018: Your Easy Buying Guide

Are your pets leaving a mess around the house? These top vacuum cleaners for pets can help.
There’s a sea of available vacuum cleaners for pets on the market, but the following products stand out among the rest. Many pet-oriented vacuum cleaners feature a strong and powerful suction along with easy maneuverability. Most also come with appropriate attachments for corners and hard-to-reach spaces. You may want certain features, such as a robot vacuum cleaner that automatically cleans when you’re not around or a small and easily portable handheld vacuum. Some vacuums are a bit pricey, but you’ll find plenty of budget-friendly choices as well.
1. Dyson DC41 Animal Complete Upright Vacuum Cleaner
If you’re tired of limited suction power and underwhelming performance, this Dyson vacuum cleaner is worth a close look. It’s powered by a radial root cyclone technology, which remodels the airflow for the best possible suction power. The suction is strongest at the cleaner head, making this vacuum a great choice for any surface. A unique ball technology ensures smooth performance and quick turns.
Price: $494.99 (24 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- Lightweight
- Strong suction
- Turns easily
Cons:
- Pricey
- Prone to tipping over
- Lacks retractable cord
2. iRobot Roomba 880 Vacuum Cleaning Robot For Pets and Allergies
It’s not the cheapest vacuum for pets, but this iRobot Roomba 880 is one of the top robot vacuum cleaners in households with furry friends. Most owners gladly pay a bit more for a vacuum that combines power and performance with the latest technology. It’s also quite convenient, as you can schedule cleanings even when you’re not home. An iRobot extended life battery promises several cleaning cycles before requiring a recharge.
Price: $699.99
Pros:
- Good battery life
- Scheduled cleanings
- Strong suction power
Cons:
- Can be tough to remove fur from brush
- Gets tangled in cords
- A bit pricey
3. BISSELL PowerGlide Pet Vacuum 1305 with Pet TurboEraser Tool
Some vacuum cleaners are limited when it comes to cleaning stairs. The Bissell PowerGlide pet vacuum isn’t one of them. That’s because it’s equipped with a unique pet turboeraser tool along with a crevice tool and an extended reach hose for full stair cleaning. It also features a unique SuctionChannel technology, which promotes edge-to-edge suction. A multi-cyclonic system ensures that there’s no loss of suction power at any time.
Price: $129.99 (13 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- Won’t lose suction power
- Great on stairs
- Comes with several cleaning tools
Cons:
- Unclear assembly instructions
- Doesn’t have on-board accessory storage
- A bit heavy
4. Neato XV-21 Pet & Allergy Automatic Vacuum Cleaner
The Neato XV-21 remains one of the most popular pet vacuum cleaners on the market. This Neato robot vacuum excels in terms of its powerful cleaning system and high-performance features. It’s specifically designed to clean for allergy sufferers and pet owners. As an added bonus, it performs just as well on hardwood floors as it does on carpets, rugs, laminates, tile, and stone. A simple user interface allows you to schedule automatic cleanings while you’re away.
Price: $320.99 (25 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- Ideal for various floor surfaces
- User-friendly design
- Automatic cleanings
Cons:
- Not great in tight spaces and corners
- Some users complain that the wheels get stuck
- Battery life could be longer
5. Bissell Corded 33A1 Pet Hair Eraser Handheld Vacuum
Don’t let its small size fool you. This affordably priced pet vacuum delivers in a big way. For starters, it comes with multi-level filtration and a dirt container that is easy to clean. The on/off switch is conveniently located at your fingertips. Other highlights include two specially designed nozzles to get into those hard to reach places along with a specialized rubber nozzle that picks up hair and dirt on a variety of surfaces.
Price: $24.99 (29 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- Affordable
- Multi-level filtration
- Easily portable
Cons:
- Loud
- Side vent blows away particles
- Awkwardly positioned handle
6. Hoover UH70210 T-Series WindTunnel Pet Rewind Bagless Upright Vaccum
The T-Series WindTunnel pet vacuum cleaner is equipped with HEPA and carbon filters, making it an ideal addition to any household with pets or allergy sufferers. Portability is a breeze thanks to a fold down handle and automatic rewind cord. The vacuum features a brush roll shut off pedal, which allows it to easily transition from the carpet to hard floor surfaces. A system check indicator lets you know when it’s time to rinse out the filters.
Price: $129.99 (13 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- Has carbon and HEPA filters
- Automatic rewind cord
- Dirty filter indicator
Cons:
- Short hose
- Could have more attachments
- Cumbersome on stairs
7. iRobot Roomba 770 Vacuum Cleaning Robot for Pets and Allergies
The iRobot Roomba 770 is a respected vacuum cleaning robot for pets and allergies. It’s equipped with dual HEPA filters, which trap dust and other allergens so that you can breathe fresh, clean air. An advanced cleaning head ensures optimal performance for picking up pet hair, dust, dirt, and much more. There’s even an infrared remote so that you can control your Roomba without getting up. As with the other iRobot Roomba vacuum cleaners, this one can be scheduled for automatic cleanings.
Price: $499.99
Pros:
- Dual HEPA filters
- Automatic cleanings
- Infrared remote
Cons:
- Sometimes has issues with darker carpets
- Not great in corners
- Lacks power for carpets
8. Hoover Platinum Collection LiNX Cordless Pet Handheld Vacuum, BH50030
This small and easily portable vacuum cleaner is ideal for sucking up pet hair and other allergens. It features a lithium-ion battery for prolonged and fade-free power. There’s also a 25 degree pivot design nozzle for enhanced maneuverability, even in tricky spaces. A pet upholstery tool is equipped with a three blade construction for optimal pet hair pickup. Customers love the deluxe dusting brush, which gently cleans delicate surfaces.
Price: $116.99 (31 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- Brush for delicate surfaces
- Pet upholstery tool
- Pivot nozzle
Cons:
- Battery needs to be removed for charging
- Crevice tool can fall out/become loose
- Canister fills up quickly
9. Shark Navigator Lift-Away Professional Upright (NV356E)
Many upright vacuums are heavy, but the Shark Navigator maneuvers around the house with ease thanks to its lightweight construction. You can also steer it in the right direction using swivel steering. It never loses suction technology, ensuring full performance every time you use it. The vacuum is equipped with a HEPA filter and anti-allergen complete seal technology. As an added bonus, it also comes with a hard floor attachment and a microfiber pad.
Price: $179.00 (60 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- Microfiber pad
- Maintains suction power
- Easy to maneuver
Cons:
- Short wand hose
- Poor edge cleaning
- Tips over easily
10. BISSELL PowerEdge Pet Hard Floor Corded Vacuum, 81L2A
Tired of having to go back and clean edges and tight spaces after you’ve vacuumed? The PowerEdge solves that problem with its unique V shape. In addition to better all-around cleaning, this innovative shape lets the vacuum suck up larger pieces of debris in the middle and smaller bits along the sides. The swivel head moves effortlessly around furniuture legs for easier cleaning. The dirt cup ensures smoother and speedier cleanup when you’re done.
Price: $49.99
Pros:
- Unique V shape
- Swivel head
- Easy to clean dirt cup
Cons:
- Filters clog easily
- Cup fills up quickly
- Short cord