Top 10 Best Pet Vacuum Cleaners 2018: Your Easy Buying Guide

Top 10 Best Pet Vacuum Cleaners 2018: Your Easy Buying Guide

  • Published
  • Updated

pet vacuum, pet vacuum reviews, pet vacuum cleaners, best vacuum cleaners, best pet vacuum cleaners, bissell pet vacuum, best vacuums for pet hair, dyson vacuum, dyson ball vacuum, dyson vacuum reviews, dyson vacuum cleaner, best dyson vacuum, dyson vacuums, dyson vacuum cleaners, dyson canister vacuum, dyson pet vacuum, dyson vacuum sale, best vacuum cleaners, top vacuum cleaners, upright vacuum cleaners, stick vacuum cleaners, cordless vacuum cleaners, handheld vacuum cleaners, robot vacuum cleaners, vacuum cleaner, vacuum cleaner reviews, best vacuum cleaner, vacuum cleaners, cheap vacuum cleaners, best vacuum cleaners, vacuum cleaner ratings, vacuum cleaners reviews, portable vacuum cleaner, canister vacuum cleaners, eureka vacuum cleaners, good vacuum cleaners, small vacuum cleaner, best bagless vacuum cleaner, automatic vacuum cleaner, vacuum cleaners on sale, hoover vacuum cleaners, canister vacuum cleaner, irobot roomba, irobot roomba reviews, irobot roomba pet series, roomba reviews, irobot roomba 880, robot vacuum, irobot roomba 770, hoover vacuum, hoover vacuum reviews, robot vacuum, hoover cordless vacuum, hoover vacuums, hoover vacuum cleaners, hoover pet vacuum, hoover canister vacuum, black and decker handheld vacuum, black and decker cordless vacuum, black and decker car vacuum, black and decker car vacuum cleaner, black and decker dustbuster, bissell vacuum reviews, bissell vacuum, bissell pet vacuum, best vacuum for pet hair, best upright vacuum, hand vacuum, best hand vacuum, cordless hand vacuum, hand vacuum cleaner, hand vacuum reviews, hand held vacuum cleaners, stick vacuum, best stick vacuum, cordless stick vacuum, hoover linx cordless stick vacuum, canister vacuum, best canister vacuum, canister vacuum reviews, canister vacuum cleaner, hoover linx cordless stick vacuum, best pet vacuum 2017, best pet vacuum cleaner 2017, best vacuum for pet hair, best vacuum for pet hair 2017, best vacuum for pet owners

Are your pets leaving a mess around the house? These top vacuum cleaners for pets can help.

There’s a sea of available vacuum cleaners for pets on the market, but the following products stand out among the rest. Many pet-oriented vacuum cleaners feature a strong and powerful suction along with easy maneuverability. Most also come with appropriate attachments for corners and hard-to-reach spaces. You may want certain features, such as a robot vacuum cleaner that automatically cleans when you’re not around or a small and easily portable handheld vacuum. Some vacuums are a bit pricey, but you’ll find plenty of budget-friendly choices as well.

1. Dyson DC41 Animal Complete Upright Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson DC41 Animal Complete Upright Vacuum Cleaner, Dyson DC41 Animal Vacuum Cleaner, Dyson DC41 Vacuum Cleaner, Dyson Animal Vacuum Cleaner, Dyson Pet Vacuum Cleaner, pet vacuum cleaner

If you’re tired of limited suction power and underwhelming performance, this Dyson vacuum cleaner is worth a close look. It’s powered by a radial root cyclone technology, which remodels the airflow for the best possible suction power. The suction is strongest at the cleaner head, making this vacuum a great choice for any surface. A unique ball technology ensures smooth performance and quick turns.

Price: $494.99 (24 percent off MSRP)

Buy the Dyson DC41 Animal Complete Upright Vacuum Cleaner here.

Pros:

  • Lightweight
  • Strong suction
  • Turns easily

Cons:

  • Pricey
  • Prone to tipping over
  • Lacks retractable cord

Find more Dyson DC41 Animal Complete Upright Vacuum Cleaner information and reviews here.

Read More From Heavy

Top 10 Best Cordless Vacuums 2018: Your Easy Buying Guide

2. iRobot Roomba 880 Vacuum Cleaning Robot For Pets and Allergies

irobot roomba, irobot roomba 880, roomba 880, irobot vacuum, irobot pet vacuum, irobot roomba 880 vacuum for pets, pet vacuum, robot vacuum

It’s not the cheapest vacuum for pets, but this iRobot Roomba 880 is one of the top robot vacuum cleaners in households with furry friends. Most owners gladly pay a bit more for a vacuum that combines power and performance with the latest technology. It’s also quite convenient, as you can schedule cleanings even when you’re not home. An iRobot extended life battery promises several cleaning cycles before requiring a recharge.

Price: $699.99

Buy the iRobot Roomba 880 Vacuum Cleaning Robot For Pets and Allergies here.

Pros:

  • Good battery life
  • Scheduled cleanings
  • Strong suction power

Cons:

  • Can be tough to remove fur from brush
  • Gets tangled in cords
  • A bit pricey

Find more iRobot Roomba 880 Vacuum Cleaning Robot For Pets and Allergies information and reviews here.

Read More From Heavy

Top 5 Best Vacuum Cleaners 2018: Your Easy Buying Guide

3. BISSELL PowerGlide Pet Vacuum 1305 with Pet TurboEraser Tool

BISSELL powerglide, BISSELL pet vacuum, BISSELL PowerGlide Pet Vacuum 1305, BISSELL PowerGlide Pet Vacuum 1305 with Pet TurboEraser Tool, pet vacuum

Some vacuum cleaners are limited when it comes to cleaning stairs. The Bissell PowerGlide pet vacuum isn’t one of them. That’s because it’s equipped with a unique pet turboeraser tool along with a crevice tool and an extended reach hose for full stair cleaning. It also features a unique SuctionChannel technology, which promotes edge-to-edge suction. A multi-cyclonic system ensures that there’s no loss of suction power at any time.

Price: $129.99 (13 percent off MSRP)

Buy the BISSELL PowerGlide Pet Vacuum 1305 with Pet TurboEraser Tool here.

Pros:

  • Won’t lose suction power
  • Great on stairs
  • Comes with several cleaning tools

Cons:

  • Unclear assembly instructions
  • Doesn’t have on-board accessory storage
  • A bit heavy

Find more BISSELL PowerGlide Pet Vacuum 1305 with Pet TurboEraser Tool information and reviews here.

Read More From Heavy

Dyson vs. iRobot: What’s the Best Robot Vacuum?

4. Neato XV-21 Pet & Allergy Automatic Vacuum Cleaner

Neato XV-21 Pet & Allergy Automatic Vacuum Cleaner, neato xv-21, neato pet and allergy vacuum cleaner, neato pet vacuum, pet vacuum

The Neato XV-21 remains one of the most popular pet vacuum cleaners on the market. This Neato robot vacuum excels in terms of its powerful cleaning system and high-performance features. It’s specifically designed to clean for allergy sufferers and pet owners. As an added bonus, it performs just as well on hardwood floors as it does on carpets, rugs, laminates, tile, and stone. A simple user interface allows you to schedule automatic cleanings while you’re away.

Price: $320.99 (25 percent off MSRP)

Buy the Neato XV-21 Pet & Allergy Automatic Vacuum Cleaner here.

Pros:

  • Ideal for various floor surfaces
  • User-friendly design
  • Automatic cleanings

Cons:

  • Not great in tight spaces and corners
  • Some users complain that the wheels get stuck
  • Battery life could be longer

Find more Neato XV-21 Pet & Allergy Automatic Vacuum Cleaner information and reviews here.

Read More From Heavy

Top 4 Best Neato Robot Vacuum Cleaners 2018

5. Bissell Corded 33A1 Pet Hair Eraser Handheld Vacuum

Bissell Corded Hand Vacuum 33A1, Bissell 33A1, Bissell pet vacuum cleaner, pet vacuum cleaner

Don’t let its small size fool you. This affordably priced pet vacuum delivers in a big way. For starters, it comes with multi-level filtration and a dirt container that is easy to clean. The on/off switch is conveniently located at your fingertips. Other highlights include two specially designed nozzles to get into those hard to reach places along with a specialized rubber nozzle that picks up hair and dirt on a variety of surfaces.

Price: $24.99 (29 percent off MSRP)

Buy the Bissell Corded 33A1 Pet Hair Eraser Handheld Vacuum here.

Pros:

  • Affordable
  • Multi-level filtration
  • Easily portable

Cons:

  • Loud
  • Side vent blows away particles
  • Awkwardly positioned handle

Find more Bissell Corded 33A1 Pet Hair Eraser Handheld Vacuum information and reviews here.

Read More From Heavy

Top 3 Best iRobot Floor Mopping Robots 2018

6. Hoover UH70210 T-Series WindTunnel Pet Rewind Bagless Upright Vaccum

Hoover T-Series WindTunnel Pet Rewind Bagless Upright Vaccum, UH70210, hoover pet vacuum, pet vacuum

The T-Series WindTunnel pet vacuum cleaner is equipped with HEPA and carbon filters, making it an ideal addition to any household with pets or allergy sufferers. Portability is a breeze thanks to a fold down handle and automatic rewind cord. The vacuum features a brush roll shut off pedal, which allows it to easily transition from the carpet to hard floor surfaces. A system check indicator lets you know when it’s time to rinse out the filters.

Price: $129.99 (13 percent off MSRP)

Buy the Hoover UH70210 T-Series WindTunnel Pet Rewind Bagless Upright Vaccum here.

Pros:

  • Has carbon and HEPA filters
  • Automatic rewind cord
  • Dirty filter indicator

Cons:

  • Short hose
  • Could have more attachments
  • Cumbersome on stairs

Find more Hoover UH70210 T-Series WindTunnel Pet Rewind Bagless Upright Vaccum information and reviews here.

Read More From Heavy

Top 5 Best iRobot Roomba Vacuums 2018

7. iRobot Roomba 770 Vacuum Cleaning Robot for Pets and Allergies

irobot roomba 770, best robot vacuum, best robotic vacuum cleaners, irobot 770, roomba 770, roomba vacuum cleaner for pets, pet vacuum cleaner, robot pet vacuum cleaner

The iRobot Roomba 770 is a respected vacuum cleaning robot for pets and allergies. It’s equipped with dual HEPA filters, which trap dust and other allergens so that you can breathe fresh, clean air. An advanced cleaning head ensures optimal performance for picking up pet hair, dust, dirt, and much more. There’s even an infrared remote so that you can control your Roomba without getting up. As with the other iRobot Roomba vacuum cleaners, this one can be scheduled for automatic cleanings.

Price: $499.99

Buy the iRobot Roomba 770 Vacuum Cleaning Robot for Pets and Allergies here.

Pros:

  • Dual HEPA filters
  • Automatic cleanings
  • Infrared remote

Cons:

  • Sometimes has issues with darker carpets
  • Not great in corners
  • Lacks power for carpets

Find more iRobot Roomba 770 Vacuum Cleaning Robot for Pets and Allergies information and reviews here.

Read More From Heavy

Top 15 Best Robot Vacuums 2018: The Heavy Power List

8. Hoover Platinum Collection LiNX Cordless Pet Handheld Vacuum, BH50030

Hoover BH50030 Platinum Collection LiNX Cordless Pet Handheld Vacuum, Hoover BH50030, hoover platinum collection, hoover cordless vacuum, cordless vacuum, hoover pet vacuum, pet vacuum cleaner

This small and easily portable vacuum cleaner is ideal for sucking up pet hair and other allergens. It features a lithium-ion battery for prolonged and fade-free power. There’s also a 25 degree pivot design nozzle for enhanced maneuverability, even in tricky spaces. A pet upholstery tool is equipped with a three blade construction for optimal pet hair pickup. Customers love the deluxe dusting brush, which gently cleans delicate surfaces.

Price: $116.99 (31 percent off MSRP)

Buy the Hoover Platinum Collection LiNX Cordless Pet Handheld Vacuum, BH50030 here.

Pros:

  • Brush for delicate surfaces
  • Pet upholstery tool
  • Pivot nozzle

Cons:

  • Battery needs to be removed for charging
  • Crevice tool can fall out/become loose
  • Canister fills up quickly

Find more Hoover Platinum Collection LiNX Cordless Pet Handheld Vacuum, BH50030 information and reviews here.

Read More From Heavy

iRobot vs. Neato: Which Is the Best Robot Vacuum?

9. Shark Navigator Lift-Away Professional Upright (NV356E)

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Professional Upright (NV356E), shark navigator, shark pet vacuum, pet vacuum cleaner

Many upright vacuums are heavy, but the Shark Navigator maneuvers around the house with ease thanks to its lightweight construction. You can also steer it in the right direction using swivel steering. It never loses suction technology, ensuring full performance every time you use it. The vacuum is equipped with a HEPA filter and anti-allergen complete seal technology. As an added bonus, it also comes with a hard floor attachment and a microfiber pad.

Price: $179.00 (60 percent off MSRP)

Buy the Shark Navigator Lift-Away Professional Upright (NV356E) here.

Pros:

  • Microfiber pad
  • Maintains suction power
  • Easy to maneuver

Cons:

  • Short wand hose
  • Poor edge cleaning
  • Tips over easily

Find more Shark Navigator Lift-Away Professional Upright (NV356E) information and reviews here.

Read More From Heavy

Top 10 Best Cordless Vacuums 2018: Your Easy Buying Guide

10. BISSELL PowerEdge Pet Hard Floor Corded Vacuum, 81L2A

BISSELL PowerEdge Pet Hard Floor Corded Vacuum, 81L2A, bissell poweredge, bissell 81L2A

Tired of having to go back and clean edges and tight spaces after you’ve vacuumed? The PowerEdge solves that problem with its unique V shape. In addition to better all-around cleaning, this innovative shape lets the vacuum suck up larger pieces of debris in the middle and smaller bits along the sides. The swivel head moves effortlessly around furniuture legs for easier cleaning. The dirt cup ensures smoother and speedier cleanup when you’re done.

Price: $49.99

Buy the BISSELL PowerEdge Pet Hard Floor Corded Vacuum, 81L2A here.

Pros:

  • Unique V shape
  • Swivel head
  • Easy to clean dirt cup

Cons:

  • Filters clog easily
  • Cup fills up quickly
  • Short cord

Find more BISSELL PowerEdge Pet Hard Floor Corded Vacuum, 81L2A information and reviews here.

Read More From Heavy

Top 10 Best Upright Vacuums 2018: Your Easy Buying Guide
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.
Read More
, ,

11 Comments

11 Comments

james

The T-Series WindTunnel pet vacuum cleaner is one of the best vacuum cleaner which allows it to easily transition from the carpet to hard floor surfaces. I like this vacuum cleaner.

roger

this is really good amazing vacuum cleaner and it is very useful in cleaning your house.

Discuss on Facebook