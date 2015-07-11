5 Best USB Charging Hubs: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

With all of the USB-powered devices we have to charge throughout the day, a dedicated USB charging station can be a real life saver. This is especially the case where wall outlets are scarce, like in hotel rooms and living spaces.

Using a USB desktop charger can reduce clutter and make it easier to keep multiple people’s devices charged. Most employ fast charging as well, so there is no loss of charging speed from plugging straight into the wall.

Keep in mind that these desktop chargers do not transfer data, only power, as you would need a USB-powered hub for that function. But if a simple and effective way to charge your portable devices is what you need, then read on below to browse our picks for the best USB charging hub options here.

1. Anker PowerPort 60W Multi-Port USB Charger

Anker, a top brand for electronic accessories, offers their 60 Watt solution for your USB charging needs at a slightly higher price than other models, but it is one of the best USB charging hub options around.

They back their products up with an extended 18 month warranty and great customer service.

Their desktop charger offers 12A of current, which is more than other 6 port devices. The device utilizes PowerIQ, Anker’s branding for their essential smart charging, and it delivers the fastest charge for almost all of the newest devices.

The charger unfortunately does not support Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0, so devices like the LG G4, Nexus 6, and Galaxy Note 4 can all be charged faster with one of Anker’s 18 Watt wall chargers.

This compact charger otherwise delivers an incredible value, offering portability in its size of 3.9 x 2.8 x 1 inches, plus durability from its built-in surge protection and safety features.

Price: $35.99 (28 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Surge protection and other standard safety features

Smart charging ports provide correct voltage for any devices

18 month warranty

Cons:

High price tag

Doesn’t support Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0

Does not stand up easily with chargers plugged in

2. iClever USB Desktop Charger

iClever’s 50 Watt Desktop Charger is another competitor for most portable USB charger, with dimensions of 3.9 x 2.7 x 1 inches and an AC 110-220V input voltage ready for international travel.

Its 6 USB ports draw from a total 10A output, and each one can provide up to 2.4A max for fast charging. This charger also utilizes SmartID technology to identify which types devices are connected to which USB port.

This helps the iClever charger provide the fastest charge for any device, be it a smartphone, tablet, external battery pack, camera, GPS, or some other USB peripheral.

The sample product I was provided allowed me to further appreciate the physical properties of this charger, like its compact figure and high quality material. Its plastic is sturdy with a matte finish that resists fingerprints and is soft to the touch.

Price: $25.99 (48 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

High quality material

Compact form factor

Smart charging ports provide correct voltage for any devices

Cons:

Only 50 Watt output

Does not come with any USB cables

USB ports start out tight

3. Sabrent 60W Desktop Rapid Charger

Sabrent’s 60 Watt Desktop USB Charger is the easy pick for those in serious need of more charging ports. Its whopping 10 USB ports are supported by a total 12A output, meaning this device can charge up to 4 tablets and 6 smartphones simultaneously.

For this much charging power, Sabrent’s USB charger is surprisingly compact at 3.8 x 1.9 x 2.1 inches. It is easy enough to fit into a pocket, and it is even easier to take on big trips with its AC 110-220V input voltage, perfect for international travel.

This unit employs smart charging, which ensures connected devices get the fastest charge they can. However, one major flaw is that the blue LEDs on each USB port remain on regardless of which ports are in use, making them essentially useless.

If you are planning on keeping this by your bedside, you might need to cover these superfluous LEDs up, but otherwise Sabrent’s desktop charger delivers on all other accounts.

Price: $25.99 (42 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

10 USB ports for maximum charging power

Compact form factor

Smart charging ports provide correct voltage for any devices

Cons:

Useless blue LEDs are distracting

Can put abnormal stress on a circuit breaker in full use

Slow charging on some phones

4. Bolse 60W Charging Station

Bolse’s 60 Watt Charging Station is one the best USB charging hub options because it offers incredible charging power in a small package. This device features 7 fast-charging USB ports that offer 12A of combined current. That is enough to simultaneously charge 5 iPad Airs at full speed.

The most appealing feature of the Bolse Charging Station, however, is its smart micro chip which determines the voltage needed to charge each connected device.

Some lower quality chargers threaten to damage your devices by overcharging, but Bolse’s adaptive ports can identify when individual ports need to be switched to trickle charge.

Another excellent factor of Bolse’s USB is its portability. It measures 4.3 x 2.7 x 1.3 inches, and is easy to slip into a pocket or bag to keep all of your portable electronics charged.

One downside is that the unit’s power LED is bright enough to light up a room at night, but other than that, is an incredibly useful device.

Price: $29.99 (40 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Smart charging ports provide correct voltage for any devices

Compact form factor

Overcharge protection stops full charging when device reaches 100%

Cons:

Plastic case quality could be better

Low quality rubber feet

Power LED cannot be disabled

5. Inateck 40W Desktop USB Charger

German electronics company Inateck delivers an inexpensive USB charging option sized for portability and wired for performance. At 3.8 x 2.3 x 1 inches, this is easily one of the smallest USB desktop chargers, and its footprint is almost negligable on your desk.

Its matted soft rubber finish covers a strong aluminum alloy frame, making this charger light weight and durable. And while its light weight makes it nice if you plan to travel with it, this device can also be pulled around on your desk when plugged into devices you are using. I did not experience this problem, as I housed my unit securely between other accessories on my desk, but other reviewers reported issues with this.

The device has a soft blue LED light that does not illuminate dark rooms or irritate the eyes. One flaw with the design was that the plastic cover over USB ports themselves seemed to be slightly uneven. Despite this, my USB chargers fit perfectly into each port, and with a cable plugged in, the odd cutting was not noticeable.

This device features 5 USB ports, all of which utilize smart charging that automatically deliver the correct voltage to the connected device. The USB ports draw from a total of 8A, or up to 2.4A per port, which allow for max-speed charging on even the newest of tablets.

Though it’s unlikely that you will need to use more than 5 ports at once, those power users that will might be better off sticking with a larger charging station.

Full safety features like overcharge protection and short-circuit protection earn this device a full set of CE, FCC, ROHS and ETL certifications, and make for an overall solid USB charger.

Price: $19.99 (60 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Low price tag

Smart charging ports provide correct voltage for any devices

Standard safety features against overcharge and overdischarge

Cons:

No feet to hold it to a desk

Lower quality plastic around USB ports

Only 5 USB ports

