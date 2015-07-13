Top 10 Best Hand Blenders 2018: Your Easy Buying Guide

There’s a lot to like about immersion and hand-held blenders. Many people choose them for the fact that they provide plenty of power for many cooking needs, whether it’s whipping cream, pureeing soup, or a similar task. Depending on your budget and cooking demands, you may opt for a less expensive no-frills hand blender or spring for one with a number of features. Some consumers prefer the sleek look and durability of stainless steel, while others opt for the less expensive plastic material.

1. Cuisinart CSB-75BC Smart Stick 2-Speed Immersion Hand Blender

Depending on what you’re blending, you can opt for the low or high speed setting. This blender stands out for its convenient stick design, which easily reaches into everything from bowls and pots to pitchers. If you want a simple and easy-to-use hand blender, this one won’t disappoint. It’s equipped with a one-touch control for simple and single-touch blending. Both the blending shaft and beaker are dishwasher-safe.Customers really like the ergonomically-designed grip, which provides a comfortable grip when blending.

Price: $34.95 (46 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Ergonomic grip

Two settings

Convenient stick design

Cons:

Can get messy when blending smaller amounts

Pricey

A few users had trouble with the gear wearing out over time

2. Hamilton Beach 59765 2 Speed Hand Blender

If you’re looking for an all-in-one blender, this one is a great choice. You can count on it to blend, mix, whip, puree, and chop food. A powerful 225-watt motor powers through just about anything you want to blend. If you don’t want to deal with cleanup or just want a bit more convenience, you can mix and blend directly into the included bowl. An easy-grip design promotes secure, non-slip speed control and the ability to quickly and easily remove attachments when necessary.

Price: $19.34 (36 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Multi-use blender

Includes blending bowl

225 watt motor

Cons:

Attachments can be tough to screw on

Can be noisy

A bit heavy

3. KitchenAid KHB2351CU 3-Speed Hand Blender

This hand blender offers three distinct speed settings rather than the more typical two speed options. A durable plastic and stainless steel construction ensures that this hand blender will hold up well over time. One highlight is the power cord, which is 5 feet long. Having a long power cord makes it easier to use the blender in a different space, such as a work area or a cooktop. A handy whisk attachment allows you to effortlessly whip anything from egg whites to whipping cream. This hand blender also comes with a chopper attachment.

Price: $59.98

Pros:

Includes whisk and chopper attachments

5-foot-long power cord

3 speed settings

Cons:

Blender attachment can pop off

Can splatter if there isn’t enough liquid

Lacks an actual locking mechanism

4. Vremi Stainless Steel 400 Watt Hand Blender

This is an all-in-one multi-tasking emulsion stick that can do just about anything. For example, you can use it to chop, crush ice, whisk, and make smoothies. As an added bonus, you can measure ingredients directly into the beaker. There is a variety of chopper attachments to choose from, including chopping, shredding, and slicing blades. When you’re done, simply pop out the attachments and run them through the dishwasher for a fast cleanup.

Price: $69.00 (57 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Multi-use immersion emulsion stick and food processor

Ideal for smoothies, cocktails, baby food

Crushes ice

Cons:

Short power cord

Vague instructions

Plastic components feel flimsy

5. Proctor-Silex 59738A Hand Blender

If you’re in the market for an affordable blender that’s simple and easy to use, this one is worth a close look. Aside from a basic and straightforward design, it also features two separate speeds to handle your blending demands. An ergonomic grip promotes easy handling as you’re blending away. A durable stainless steel blade holds up well over time and can withstand tougher blending demands. This hand blender is a particularly good option for processing foods.

Price: $15.88

Pros:

Easy to use

Stainless steel blade

Ergonomic grip

Cons:

Can be tough to clean

Doesn’t come with attachments

A bit heavy

6. Breville BSB510XL Control Grip Immersion Blender

Instead of the standard stick base, this Breville immersion blender features an innovative bell-shaped base that promotes better suction control and more efficient blending. This blender also comes with internal ribbing for enhanced performance. An eight-inch immersion depth effortlessly handles larger quantities of food and can fit nicely into taller pots. You won’t have to worry about scratching the base of your favorite pots thanks to this blender’s non-scratch base.

Price: $99.95 (33 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Bell-shaped base

Efficient blending

8-inch immersion depth

Cons:

Pricey

Flimsy plastic components

A bit large

7. Panasonic MX-SS1 Hand-Held Immersion Blender

Customers rave about this blender’s good looks, particularly its modern and sleek design. It’s equipped with a four-blade system, which chops, mixes, purees, and crushes food quite easily. A powerful 210 watt motor can cut through many different types of food. The ergonomic handle is secure and easy to hold, providing you with plenty of comfort and control when you’re using the blender. The durable stainless steel shaft works in pitchers, pots, and deep bowls without issue.

Price: $58.67 (2 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

210 watt motor

Four-blade system

Stainless steel shaft

Cons:

Plastic container seems flimsy

Lacks measuring marks

Whisk adapter is noisy

8. Calphalon 3-in-1 Immersion Blender

Some immersion blenders can scratch or leave marks on your cookware — not this one. A removable guard offers protection against scratches or damage, even on a nonstick pan. There are five speed settings to choose from, allowing you to do everything from blend sauces to whip up meringue and cream. Customers especially like the turbo button, which provides an extra bit of power when needed. The included blending wand and attachments are safe for the dishwasher.

Price: $99.95

Pros:

Dishwasher-safe attachments

5 speed settings

Turbo button

Cons:

Buttons can be hard to press

Can be noisy

Cumbersome top dial

9. Cuisinart CSB-79 Smart Stick 2-Speed 200-watt Immersion Hand Blender with Attachments

A powerful 200 watt motor gives this hand blender plenty of juice to power through just about any type of food. It’s equipped with a push-button control, which lets you choose between continuous or pulse action. A comfort grip handle gives you extra control over the blender and remains comfortable even when used for several minutes at a time. An included 16-ounce mixing and measuring beaker gives you a convenient way to mix and prepare meals.

Price: $56.69 (48 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

200 watt motor

Push-button control

Includes 16 oz. mixing/measuring beaker

Cons:

Chopper attachment can crack over time

Finicky lid-lock mechanism

Can get messy when using whisk attachment

10. KitchenAid KHB2561CU 5-Speed Hand Blender

A soft-grip handle makes it easy to use this hand blender over longer stretches of time. The blender is powered by a five-speed motor that powers its way through various types of food without making too much noise. There are a number of attachments to choose from, including a blade for mixing and kneading dough, a bell blade for frothing and beating, a whisk to promote air in certain mixtures, and a chopper attachment. When you’re not using the attachments, slip the stainless steel blade cover on top to keep them safe.

Price: $185.86

Pros:

5-speed motor

Comes with multiple attachments

Soft-grip handle

Cons:

Chopper lid doesn’t lock in to housing

Lower speed settings aren’t very powerful

Can splatter on high settings

