10 Best Juicers 2018: Your Easy Buying Guide

Juicers are a must-have if you’re serious about incorporating fresh fruit and vegetable juice into your diet. Not only does preparing your own juice allow you to customize the type and amount of fruit and veggies in your diet, but it also gives you a fun way to consume the recommended daily fruit and vegetable servings.

Unlike a blender, which pulverizes ingredients until they’re smooth, juicers grind up the produce, then extract the juice. In most cases, you just need to clean the produce, then insert it into the juicer. The machine will take over and produce a tasty cup of juice — without the pulp — at the end.

The best juicer on the market doesn’t have to be the most expensive, especially if you’re just looking for a basic juicer for your home. You can find juicers under $50, along with high end juicers that cost over $200.

Masticating juicers are pricier but often deliver healthier juice with more fiber. Juice extractors separate the fruit or vegetable juice from the pulp but typically require a fair amount of preparation. If you’re on a tighter budget or don’t want to spend much extra time prepping, a citrus juicer or centrifugal juicer is your best bet.

1. Best Overall Juicer: Breville Juice Fountain Plus

The Breville Juice Fountain Plus is the best juicer on the market for its dependable performance, user-friendly operation and powerful 850 watt motor. This Breville juicer has a wide feeder chute, which means that you can insert most whole fruits and vegetables. It also has high-quality components for optimal extraction.

Not having to chop and peel your produce before placing it in the juicer can help save precious time, especially during busy mornings and evenings. Just insert the produce into the chute, and you’ll get a fresh cup of juice in less than 10 seconds.

A combination of a stainless steel disc and fine mesh filter ensures that the juice is extracted and separated quickly and efficiently. This extraction process preserves as many vitamins and minerals as possible. There’s also a choice between two juicing speeds for optimal results. You can place hard vegetables and dense fruit in the blender chute, then extract the juice using the high setting. The lower setting on the Breville juicer accommodates soft fruit and leafy vegetables.

Price: $149.95

Pros:

Wide feeder chute

Produces juice in seconds

Stainless steel cutting disc for optimal extraction

Cons:

Takes up a lot of counter space

Can take awhile to clean

Not the quietest motor

2. Best Budget Juicer: BLACK+DECKER Fruit & Vegetable Juice Extractor

The BLACK+DECKER Fruit & Vegetable Juice Extractor costs less than $40 and has a 400 watt motor, making it a solid choice if you’re looking for the best budget juicer. Both the cutter and strainer are made from stainless steel, which quickly extracts juice from fruits and vegetables and cleans up easily afterwards.

An included pusher ensures any fruit and vegetables you insert come into full contact with the cutters. A vertical design helps save counter space, and makes the juicer easier to store.

Price: $38.15

Pros:

400 watts

Custom juice cup

Easy-pour spout

Cons:

Small feed chute

Fruits and vegetables have to be cut into small pieces

Can be hard to clean

3. Best High End Juicer: Omega NC900HDC

The Omega NC900HDC isn’t cheap, but it’s a worthwhile investment if you’re seeking a high end juicer. This Omega juicer runs at a low speed, which minimizes heat build-up for optimal extraction. Despite its low speed operation, however, the motor is powerful enough to handle tougher ingredients. There are several adjustable pressure settings, depending on what you’re making.

This masticating juicer retains as many vitamins, minerals and nutrients from produce as possible. You can safely use it to juice your favorite fruits and vegetables, along with wheatgrass and leafy greens.

In addition to juice, this Omega juicer can be used to whip up many different types of food and beverages. Use it to make everything from frozen fruit sorbet to baby food, nut butter, nut-based milks and more.

Price: $379.95

Pros:

Dual-stage juicing system

Ensures optimal amounts of nutrients and vitamins

Can be used for other tasks

Cons:

Auger can easily get scratched when juicing

Flimsy plastic screen

Time-consuming clean up

4. Best Small Juicer: Cuisinart Pulp Control Citrus Juicer

If you want fresh juice but don’t have a lot of counter space, it’s probably time to invest in a compact juicer. The Cuisinart Pulp Control Citrus Juicer may be small, but it’s powerful enough to extract juice from your favorite fruits and vegetables. Choose between low, medium and high settings for optimal results.

The juicer cone automatically reverses so that you get the full amount of fresh juice. Other features include a final spin feature for complete juice extraction, and an eye-catching brushed stainless steel construction. This small juicer has many dishwasher-safe parts for easier cleaning.

Price: $26.17

Pros:

Compact

Final spin feature for complete juice extraction

Stylish stainless steel construction

Cons:

May move around a bit when juicing

Short power cord

Some complain there is too much pulp, even on the lowest setting

5. Best Juicer For No Pulp: SKG Cold Press Juicer

When it comes to juicing, less is often more. Less pulp means a smoother drink, while a lower operating speed means more mineral and vitamin extraction. This SKG juicer comes with a 250 watt motor, and runs on a low speed to prevent heat build-up. If you’re looking for a smooth cup of juice, you’ll appreciate the fine strainer that comes with the juicer. A second filter further removes pulp and foam. However, there’s also a rough strainer if you prefer juice with a bit of pulp.

The SKG juicer comes with a larger and smaller opening. The bigger opening has enough room to accommodate most fruits and vegetables without needing to cut them up. If you’re inserting longer produce, you’ll want to use the shorter opening.

Price: $329.00

Pros:

Two opening sizes

Comes with fine strainer to remove pulp

Low speed prevents heat build-up

Cons:

Requires a fair amount of counter space

Cleaning can be tedious

Some wish it handled leafy greens better

6. Best Quiet Juicer: Aicok Slow Masticating Juicer

If the thought of waking others up with a loud appliance is keeping you from enjoying a fresh cup of juice, consider the Aicok Slow Masticating Juicer. This quiet juicer runs less than 60 decibels. In comparison, its noise level is similar to a dishwasher.

A sturdy body assists with noise control. The juicer also runs at 80 RPM, which keeps heat from building up, and preserves essential vitamins and nutrients.While it excels at vegetable and fruit juice extraction, you can use this masticating blender to extract juice from wheatgrass, ginger, celery and leafy greens.

Price: $98.99

Pros:

Retains nutrients and flavors

Quieter operation

Can handle fruit, vegetables, wheatgrass, leafy greens and more

Cons:

A few mention harder fruits and vegetables should be cut up

Can’t be used to make nut milks, butters, etc.

Not the most powerful motor

7. Best Masticating Juicer: Tribest Greenstar Elite

In contrast to centrifugal juicers, which quickly spin fruit or vegetables to extract juice, masticating juicers operate at a much slower speed. This slower movement allows the pulp to be separated, and the produce crushed, without heat build up. In turn, enzymes, vitamins and nutrients are preserved. Masticating juicers are sometimes referred to as cold-press juicers.

The Tribest Greenstar Elite has two gears, and operates at 110 RPM for optimal extraction. However, there’s plenty of power for making other favorite foods, from frozen sorbet to salsa to various nut butters and pastas. It’s not the cheapest juicer on the market, but this Tribest appliance comes with a 12-year warranty for peace of mind.

Price: $429.00 (32 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Slower movement equals optimal juice extraction

Ideal for cold press juice

Comes with a 12-year warranty

Cons:

Greens need to be inserted a certain way for proper juicing

Can be tough to clean

White plastic parts can stain easily

8. Best Juicer Under $100: Hamilton Beach Big Mouth Juice Extractor

This 1000-watt juicer offers two speed controls. You can choose between high (13,000) or low (6,500) RPMs. The dual speed control provides a lower speed for softer fruits and vegetables and a higher speed for harder fruits and vegetables. A generously sized 3-inch wide chute accommodates even larger fruits and vegetables while drastically reducing the need for preparation. A direct central feed system promises optimal juice extraction. The durable titanium-reinforced cutting blades are designed to stay sharp over time. Other features include a 34-ounce juice jug with a froth separator, overload protection, and a stainless steel mesh filter basket to help spin out pulp.

Price: $54.99

Pros:

Two distinct speed controls

Wide 3-inch chute

34-ounce juice jug with froth separator

Cons:

A bit messy

Tough to clean

Awkwardly placed feed tube

9. Best Citrus Juicer Under $50: Epica Citrus Juicer

If you’re just looking for a citrus juicer and don’t want to spend a lot of money, consider the Epica Citrus Juicer. This juicer accommodates every type of citrus juice. It’s also simple to use, and can be started and stopped with a single press. Another perk is that its compact, simple design means that there are only three parts to clean at the end. To clean the juicer, just remove the parts and wash them.

Price: $42.50

Pros:

Ideal for citrus

One-touch stop/start

Easy to clean

Cons:

Short power cord

A few mention the motor can overheat when juicing large amounts

Motor isn’t very powerful

10. Best Juicer For Greens: The Original Healthy Juicer

The best juicer for greens is one that involves a cold press method to extract the juice while minimizing heat build-up. The Healthy Juicer does just that, making it a good choice for your favorite leafy greens, including wheatgrass, spinach, kale and more. This user-friendly appliance features a manual juicing process. Just get your greens ready, properly place the juice cup to catch the juice, then insert the greens and crank the juice out by hand.

Price: $55.90 (30 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Ideal for leafy greens

Cold press extraction

Easy to clean

Cons:

Handle seems flimsy

Not ideal for carrots

Can only handle small amounts of produce at a time

