Top 20 Best Samsung Galaxy S8 Cases: Which Is Right for You?

The tech world looks towards the vastly improved Galaxy S8 to serve as a template for new smartphones to come.

This phone is loaded with new features like a large 5.8-inch end-to-end Infinity Display and an impressive suite of biometric security options.

These features (and its $720 price tag) make it all the more important that you protect your shiny new phone with a protective case.

We’ve made life easier for you by singling out the best options with consideration for protection, style, and value. Read on below to find our favorite picks.

1. Spigen Tough Armor Case

Undoubtedly one of the biggest players in the phone case game, Spigen usually sets the bar for what features a generation of protective phone cases offers.

As such, their Tough Armor Series puts protection first. Its dual-layer protection contours tightly to the rounded edges of the S8, adding a modest amount of bulk in exchange for shock absorption from all sides.

As is standard with protective cases, the Tough Armor combines a soft polyurethane sleeve with a rigid polycarbonate frame to absorb impact and scratches with ease.

The case has ample lip to protect the S8’s beautiful Super AMOLED display and Dual Pixel camera from drops, plus responsive button covers for a seamless look.

The case has a built-in kickstand as well, which can be used to prop your device up while watching videos.

Price: $16.99 (51 percent off MSRP)

2. OtterBox Defender Series

OtterBox is the company that made the phone case a necessity and their Defender Series is one of the best recognized dual layer cases.

It combines a shock suppressing rubber inner shell and a hard outer slipcover. It also has a raised edge that will protect the S8’s curved screen.

The case isn’t the most slim option from OtterBox, but the quality of the case speaks for itself.

Plus it comes with a belt clip, and those are totally back in style.

Price: $22.63 (55 percent off MSRP)

3. Caseology Parallax Case

Caseology’s Parallax case is their most popular design. It merges the protective features of their defender-style cases with a stylish geogetric design.

The case uses both a strong strong TPU and a scratch-resistant polycarbonate frame to keep your new phone safe from all angles.

Its air-cushioned corners further increase shock absorption in the most important areas. These qualities at a fair price make this case a winner.

Price: $11.99

4. Speck Presidio Grip Case

Speck’s Presidio Grip case has been a longtime favorite for iPhone users, and now for the first time, it is available for a Samsung flagship phone.

This slim case is made from shock suppressing material that keeps your Galaxy S8 safe from drops up to ten feet in height.

Its firm rubber ridges provide a solid grip from any angle, minimizing the risk of drops happening in the first place.

Price: $19.29 (52 percent off MSRP)

5. Samsung S-View Flip Cover

Samsung’s S-View Flip Cover is the official case option from the S8’s own manufacturer, and as such, the S-View packs some special features you won’t find anywhere else.

In terms of its protective capabilities, the S-View packs a fairly routine hard shell cover that clips on with ease. It has a built-in kickstand for easy viewing.

The most interesting elements lie in the flip cover, though. It utilizes the S8’s display behind it to display a simplified home screen, with key information like time, weather, and notifications.

You can even answer or decline calls through the screen. The only downside? It’s just not the sturdiest case out there.

Price: $28.99 (52 percent off MSRP)

6. CM4 Q Card Case

The CM4 Q Card Case allows you to comfortably carry three credit cards, cash, and your Galaxy S8 in a slimmer form factor than you might expect out of a wallet case.

It has adequate lips and grip to keep your phone in your hand and your screen off the table. It also has air-cushioned corners to cushion impact.

One unique feature that I haven’t seen much in other cases is that the card sleeve actually folds out to use your credit as a kickstand.

On a phone with as much functionality packed into a small package as it has, it is refreshing to have a case that is equally versatile.

Price: $24.99

7. i-Blades Smart Case + SmartBlade

The Smart Case from i-Blades is a unique accessory that proves cases can be more than just hunks of plastic to wrap around your phone.

The Smart Case’s slim yet durable PC casing has a built-in attachment system to which you can connect a SmartBlade.

The SmartBlade is a small attachable peripheral which can be used to wirelessly charge your phone battery by up to twelve hours.

It also includes an SD card slot to further expand your phone’s memory. The attachment system creates potential for new peripherals to be connected down the line as well.

For now, the functions of the SmartCase are limited to that of the SmartBlade plus the case’s built-in environmental sensor to monitor air quality. That still puts this case ahead of the competition.

Price: $99.00 (17 percent off MSRP)

8. RhinoShield CrashGuard Bumper Case

The RhinoShield might be the most low-profile bumper case around, yet it still offers plenty of protection where it needs it.

The CrashGuard is a frame that surrounds the four corners of your Galaxy S8 with a soft inner padding and a durable outer armor.

The case’s exposed back is its most striking visual feature. Though it leaves the glass and metal phone back bare to the world, the case’s generous front and rear bezel will help keep the back plate looking pristine.

Price: $24.99

9. X-Doria Defense Lux Case

The Defense Lux Case from X-Doria is an accessory that marries protection with style. It keeps your phone safe from bumps and scratches while maintaining sleek and elegant look.

This case combines several different materials for its protective design, including an anodized aluminum and polycarbonate frame, plus a soft rubber interior.

The rear panel of the case comes in either black carbon fiber, soft leather, and soon, rosewood. But no matter which design you choose, you’ll have an ample lip to protect the screen and camera.

The case is currently on pre-order, but it will be available around the same time as the Galaxy S8, at which point you will be able to simply snap it on and get started.

Price: $24.95

10. Ringke Air Prism Case

The Air Prism case from Ringke is a simple and stylish protective case that keeps your phone secure and looking good.

The natural color of your phone will shine through this clear case. And under its slim profile hides two layers of protection for maximum shock absorption.

Its soft rubber interior has air pockets in each corner to further pad from drops, and the case has a decent raised bezel to protect your screen and camera.

Price: $10.99

11. Belk Protective Wallet Case

Manufacturer Belk provides yet another solid wallet option with its Protective Case that comes in four vibrant colors.

This flip cover will protect your phone on all sides, with PU leather exterior and an interior polycarbonate shell.

As is typical of this case style, you can flip the cover around to serve as a kickstand. It would have been nice to see a larger capacity for cards for a so-called “wallet case,” but the single card holder is still nice to have.

Price: $10.99

12. Berry Accessory Shock Proof Case

The heavily textured Shock Proof Case from Berry Accessory is an inexpensive two piece cover that promises to keep your Galaxy S8 safe without breaking the bank.

For under $10, you get the same two layer protection that you find in more recognized brands, plus a kickstand and a nice choice of colors.

Price: $7.98

13. Ghostek Atomic 3 Series Case

Though the Galaxy S8 inherits the S7’s fully waterproof design, Ghostek’s Waterproof Atomic 3 Series Case is still an option to consider for the hardcore adventurer.

At $60, this case certainly isn’t cheap, but it offers unparalleled protection with its heavy aluminum frame and thick screen guard.

This is a case that truly keeps your phone safe on all sides, while keeping your buttons and ports easily accessible.

Price: $34.95

14. Jgoo Leather Wallet Case

This Leather Wallet Case from Jgoo is a tough yet attractive case that keeps your credit cards and your Galaxy S8 all in one place.

The leather exterior of the case has a card cover with a magnetic clasp. The phone itself is encased in a slim polycarbonate shell, which can be detached for easier portability.

If you are after a luxurious look for your new Galaxy S8, the Jgoo Leather Wallet Case can provide it in five different colors. Just be prepared for a little variation in the color.

Price: $10.99

15. Peyou Protective Clear Case

It can feel like a serious shame to cover up the gorgeous aluminum and glass body of your new S8 with a plastic phone case.

This fully transparent protective case from Peyou is the ideal compromise, providing dual-layer protection without obstructing the beautiful design of the S8.

In addition to being clear, the case is also thin, only about 1 mm at its thickest. It makes for a pretty small padding for your components, but it keeps them looking so darn sleek.

Price: $8.99

16. Supcase Unicorn Beetle Case

Supcase’s newest accessory for the Samsung Galaxy S8 is powerful like a beetle and unique like a unicorn.

At least that’s my theory as to why this no-nonsense case has such a nonsensical name. This somewhat spartan-looking phone case is definitely all about protection.

It uses the standard dual-layer setup that you find on most cases, further enhancing the feel with a textured edge that improves grip.

The case does add some bulk to your phone, but its air-cushioned corners are specifically there to absorb shock.

This case will be available around the same time as the S8, and will be a good amount cheaper than other defender-style cases.

Price: $14.99 (12 percent off MSRP)

17. Lumion Nova Series Case

Lumion’s Nova Series case combines an elegant PU leather exterior with a hard polycarbonate frame to make for a case that is as fashionable as it is functional.

This case protects your phone’s corners and back plate from shock and scratches.

It has precise cutouts for the volume, Bixby, and lock buttons, as well as the Galaxy S8’s charging port and audio port.

Price: $13.99

18. UAG Monarch Case

Urban Armor Gear’s Monarch case is like primo bean dip: it sets itself apart from the competition by including more layers. But rather than layers of flavor, the Monarch case offers layers of protection.

This case combines layers of leather, polycarbonate, alloy metal, and TPU rubber to exceed military standards for drop and shock resistance.

And it offers all of this without adding much to the weight or dimensions of your phone.

The price tag is up there with more premium defender cases, but it is deservedly so, as you get quality phone protection right down to the tactile button covers and lifted screen bezel.

Price: $59.95 (7 percent off MSRP)

19. Zizo Bolt Series Case

Zizo’s Bolt Series cases have a busy look about them. But if you yourself are busy, you’ll be glad to have your phone safe and readily accessible.

The Zizo Bolt case can offer both of those things, with multiple protective layers of casing and an included holster-style belt clip.

An included tempered glass screen protector ensures that you can take your phone to even the most hectic of work places without fear of damage.

The case isn’t too bulky either, meaning you won’t be fumbling with an over-sized cover on your downtime. The Bolt case even has a built-in kickstand so it can sit on its own while playing videos.

Price: $17.99

20. i-Blason Transformer Case

i-Blason’s defender cases can always be relied on to provide some solid shock absorption for a reasonable price. Their newest Transformer case is no exception.

This case uses the usual combination of PC and TPU materials to provide drop protection to the corners and edges of your phone.

A slight bezel extends this shock absorption to the screen and back plate. The case also has a foldout kickstand and a detachable belt clip to add further value.

Price: $16.99

