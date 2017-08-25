Top 10 Best Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Cases 2018

Samsung’s Note line of phones has never received quite as much attention as their flagship line, the Galaxy S.

Now, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 stands to show just what a solid option this phablet can be.

Its display is only a fraction larger than that of the Galaxy S8 Plus — 6.3 inches against 6.2 inches. Aside from that, it is surprisingly similar to the S8 Plus.

Its main departures from the flagship formula are its dual-lens rear camera and its signature S-Pen stylus compatibility.

Both of these features plus some general hardware upgrades come at a hefty price tag of $929 for the unlocked version.

And with an amazing 1280×800 Infinity Display on the front side, there are lots of elements you’ll want to keep scratch-free.

That’s why we’ve gathered up some stylish case options from our favorite case manufacturers.

Read on below to browse our picks.

1. Speck Presidio Grip Note 8 Case

Speck’s stylish Presidio Grip case is a great compliment to the oversized Note 8.

Its protective no-slip grip will prevent drops, and its raised bezel will absorb the shock when it does fall.

Its outer polycarbonate layer is scratch resistant, and touts a lifetime warranty. Though most cases do.

Price: $25.48 (43 percent off MSRP)

2. Otterbox Defender Series Case

The Defender case does what Otterbox cases do best: protect your phone. It has undergone over 200 hours of testing, and stands ready to absorb drops on all sides via two layers of rugged protection.

Unlike past Defender cases, this one forgoes the built-in screen cover, which is necessary to allow uninhibited access to the Note 8’s curved screen.

This case comes at a fairly high price, but if you want to keep your new phone as safe as possible, there are few better options.

Price: $53.96 (10 percent off MSRP)

3. Samsung Note 8 Alcantara Cover

Samsung aims to take back the accessory market by offering a bevy of official cases at a competitive price.

The Alcantara Cover is among their most luxurious, offering protection from durable suede-like material.

This case comes in four different colors, and is easy to clean with soap and water if you get it dirty.

Price: $28.97 (42 percent off MSRP)

4. Caseology Legion Series Note 8 Case

The Caseology Legion case for the Note 8 strikes the perfect balance between slim and rugged.

It is still thin enough to fit in your hand atop this massive phablet, yet it still offers dual layer protection beneath a grippy matte shell.

Its responsive button covers, precisely cut ports for accessories, and easy-access S Pen port put this case in the upper ranks.

Price: $12.99 (57 percent off MSRP)

5. Maxboost Note 8 Wallet Case

If you’ve already resigned to the fact that the Note 8 will not fit in your pocket, you might as well take it a step further by making it your wallet as well.

The Maxboost Wallet Case combines a protective frame with a folio style PU leather cover. This cover holds up to three cards plus a decent amount of bills.

Price: $14.99 (25 percent off MSRP)

6. Spigen Slim Armor CS Galaxy Note 8 Case

The Spigen Slim Armor CS Case is a more practical take on wallet style cases. This dual layer protective case has a handy sliding compartment that stores two cards and cash.

It only adds a tenth of an inch to the phone’s dimensions, and still absorbs shock like the best of them. Its raised screen bezel is sized to protect the screen from face-down drops.

Price: $15.99 (60 percent off MSRP)

7. Ringke Bevel Note 8 Case

The Ringke Bevel Case is a stylish one piece case that covers your Note 8 in a non-slip shock-absorbing TPU layer with a precise contour.

If you don’t need a heavy duty defender case, then this is a functional and inexpensive option for preventing wear and tear on your new phone.

Price: $9.99 (60 percent off MSRP)

8. Supcase Unicorn Beetle Note 8 Case

The Unicorn Beetle case from Supcase is a simple yet powerful case that combines a shock-absorbing TPU frame with a clear polycarbonate back.

The clear design allows the naked beauty of the Note 8 to shine through, while still protecting it from scratches and scuffs.

Price: $11.00 (45 percent off MSRP)

9. Ghostek Cloak 3 Note 8 Case

The Ghostek Cloak 3 is yet another clear bumper frame. This one offers its own unique charm with high-tech accents that emphasize the futuristic aesthetic of the phone.

Its TPU and PC layers are military-grade drop tested, and the case has a solid bezel to protect both the phone’s screen and dual rear cameras.

Price: $14.95 (25 percent off MSRP)

10. UAG Plasma Note 8 Case

The UAG Plasma case for the Note 8 is one of the lightest defender-style cases out there.

Its composite material combines a soft impact-resistant core with a hard outer shell to make for a case that is sleek and strong.

This case has responsive button covers, and is military drop tested from all sides. All this, and it still supports wireless charging and Samsung Pay.

Price: $29.95 (25 percent off MSRP)

