Top 10 Best iPhone 8 Plus Cases: Which Is Right for You?

For those that balk at the iPhone X’s premium thousand dollar price tag, the iPhone 8 Plus is a solid phablet option to deliver next-gen iOS performance.

Its hottest new feature is its 5.5-inch True Tone display, which is brighter and more vivid than past models.

It also has dual 12 MP rear cameras and a new processor. These features make it imperative you get a protective case for your phone.

Just keep in mind that if you already own an iPhone 7 Plus case, then you won’t need a new case, since the two are only a few millimeters’ difference in size.

Check out our favorite protective cases and covers to resist scratches, absorb shock, and convey your own personal style.

1. Caseology Apex iPhone 8 Plus Case

Caseology cases earn high marks for being the ideal combination of stylish, compact, and well-priced.

Their Apex case for the iPhone 8 Plus stands out with its subtle geometric pattern and its durable design.

This beautiful case offers a hard outer shell to absorb scratches and bumps, plus a soft inner core to absorb damage from impacts.

To top things off, it comes at a solid price. It’s an all-around winner

Price: $17.99

2. OtterBox Symmetry iPhone 8 Plus Case

OtterBox might be best known for their defender cases, but their hybrid Symmetry case strikes a pristine balance between portability and protection.

This slim case offers the usual suite of protective features you’d expect from a case, while remaining pocket-friendly and lightweight.

This case also comes in a variety of colors, but my personal favorite is the Aqua Mint design pictured above.

Price: $24.63 (51 percent off MSRP)

3. Spigen Neo Hybrid iPhone 8 Plus Case

Spigen’s Neo Hybrid case is a futuristic looking protective case that successfully walks the line between portability and protection.

The case is remarkably slim, yet it is made up of both a soft inner shell and a rigid bumper frame.

Its button covers are clicky and responsive, and the case has been updated to provide more stability near its ports.

The Neo Hybrid is a great compromise for someone who wants adequate protection without the extra bulge in their pocket.

Price: $14.99

4. X-Doria Defense Clear iPhone 8 Plus Case

In a perfect world, we wouldn’t need to put our expensive phones into cases. But this is not our reality, so the next best thing is a clear case.

The X-Doria Defense Clear provides comprehensive drop and scratch protection without dramatically altering the look of your iPhone 8 Plus.

This clear case has three layers of shock protection, which collectively exceed military drop test standards.

If you want to keep your phone looking like it did out of the box without the risk of damaging it, this is the case for you.

Price: $24.95 (17 percent off MSRP)

5. Speck Presidio Grip iPhone 8 Plus Case

While Speck’s forte has traditionally been stylish case designs, they are also showing their prowess for defender cases with slim dual layer cases like their Presidio Grip.

This case combines scratch resistance and shock absorption into a thin snap-on form factor that is very pocket friendly.

It has a textured back that improves grip on the case. It also has a raised bezel to protect your screen from face-down drops.

And that’s just about everything you need from a phone case.

Price: $28.49 (37 percent off MSRP)

6. Ringke Air Prism iPhone 8 Plus Case

The Ringke Air Prism is a stylish and inexpensive case that doesn’t skimp you on protective features.

This compact case is made from a single shock absorbing layer, which protects from scratches as well as drops.

The 3D geometric design on the back adds a modern style and improves your grip on your phone, stopping drops before they even happen.

Price: $7.99

7. Silk Vault Armor iPhone 8 Plus Wallet Case

The Silk Vault Armor is a unique accessory. It can pull double duty as both an iPhone 8 Plus case and a compact wallet.

You would be surprised by the small size of this case, as it can store your phone, cash, card, and ID all in one.

It is one of Silk’s slimmest cases, yet it still packs all of the standard protection features you need.

This includes a soft inner layer with air cushioned corners, an external armor shell to protect from scratches, and textured edges for added grip.

Price: $18.99

8. Trianium Protanium iPhone 8 Plus Case

The Trianium Protanium case is a slim and durable protective case that will protect your iPhone 8 Plus without adding too much bulk.

It meets military drop test standards, yet the case still fits comfortably in your hands.

Responsive button covers and a solid bezel to protect your phone screen complete the package.

Price: $11.59 (17 percent off MSRP)

9. Case-Mate Brilliance iPhone 8 Plus Case

Even if you don’t show it off, having an $800 price tag makes a statement.

If you get an iPhone Plus 8, you might as well own it big with a phone case that is just as fancy.

The Case-Mate Brilliance Case is the ideal fancy case, as it has hundreds of real crystals inlaid into its back plate.

This case isn’t all about looks, though. It meets military drop test standards with its shock absorbing material, making it a great defender case as well.

Price: $69.98

10. Lumion Savant iPhone 8 Plus Wallet Case

Lumion’s Savant case is a classy folio style wallet case that protects your phone and stores both cards and cash.

The case’s PU leather exterior resists scratches, and its durable inner frame absorbs the impact from drops.

The front folio has a sturdy magnetic clip, and covers the iPhone 8 Plus’ True Tone screen when not in use.

Price: $16.99

