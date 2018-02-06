Top 10 Best Valentine’s Day Anniversary Gift Ideas 2018

Finding the right anniversary gift can be tricky, especially when your wedding anniversary falls on Valentine’s Day. Maybe you’re looking for gift ideas for a couple, or you’re searching for the perfect anniversary gift for your spouse. There’s nothing wrong with chocolates, flowers and thoughtful cards, but you may be looking for a bit more to celebrate the special day. Here are some of this year’s best and most romantic Valentine’s Day anniversary gift ideas for couples.

1. To Have and To Hold Anniversary Gourmet Gift Box

Art of Appreciation Gift Baskets

Gift boxes make a thoughtful wedding anniversary gift. This box has everything you need for a romantic night in, including a bottle of sparkling cider, salted caramel popcorn, white chocolate cocoa and other delicious snacks. The box also comes with a keepsake picture frame along with a gold and black gift box for you to use after the snacks are gone. The basket comes tied with a bow for fast and simple gift-giving.

Price: $64.98

2. ‘Q&A Four-Year Journey For Couples’ by The Little Memories

The Little Memories

This book takes traveling as a couple to a new level as you spend time completing the question or prompt of the day. Topics range from basic questions, such as a must-do on your list as a couple, to a historical event you would most like to witness if you could go back in time. Having these prompts can help further conversation and create an even closer bond as you travel the world together.

Price: $11.99

3. Sivan Health and Fitness Basalt Lava Hot Stone Massage Kit

Sivan Health and Fitness

Hot stone massages make for a fun and romantic night in, and are ideal for promoting circulation, decreasing tension and deep relaxation. The Sivan Health and Fitness Basalt Lava Hot Stone Massage Kit includes stones of various sizes to specifically work out the legs, back, hands, arms, face and neck. The stones come in a wooden storage box for added convenience. Basalt stones are derived from volcanic eruptions, and are renowned for their heat-retaining properties.

Pair the kit with ‘Hot Stone and Gem Massage’ by Dagmar Fleck or the Sivan Health and Fitness Hot Stone Heater for a complete gift.

Price: $52.00

4. Splosh Adventure Fund

Splosh

If you’re tired of having loose change around the house, put it to good use with this adventure fund. You can use the funds for a trip abroad or even a fun trip close to home. The box is made from wood and comes with a glass front so that you can keep track of how much you’ve saved towards your next adventure.

Price: $25.99

5. BoldLoft Say I Love You Couples Pillowcases

BoldLoft

These adorable pillowcases come in two sizes: standard/queen and king. Each case is made with a blend of cotton and polyester for softness and durability. The cotton blend also withstands the demands of washing and won’t wrinkle or fade over time. A handy envelope closure prevents pillows from accidentally slipping out.

A set of matching BoldLoft Coffee Mugs for Couples is also available.

Price: $29.99

6. Bloxstyle Personalized Cutting Board

Bloxstyle

A handmade cutting board makes a thoughtful gift for any couple, whether it’s used for cooking or simply as a display around the house. The engraved side is specifically designed for display purposes, while the opposite side has a smooth surface for cutting and chopping. This cutting board comes in two sizes and can be engraved with both names. Whether you’re purchasing it for yourself or as a gift for a couple, you can choose between a variety of wood types.

Price: $40.00

7. SunnyHouse His & Hers Matching Necklace Set

SunnyHouse

Separate necklaces for him and her are included in this set of matching jewelry. Each piece is made with titanium stainless steel for added durability. Despite their durable construction, however, the necklaces are lightweight and comfortable, even when worn for an extended period of time. A gift box is included for easier gift-giving.

Price: $19.99

8. Luxor Linens Egyptian Cotton His & Her Bathrobe Set

Luxor Linens

Enjoy a relaxing and romantic spa session in the comfort of your own home this Valentine’s Day. This set includes pure Egyptian cotton robes for him and her. Each robe is one-size-fits-most and comes with an adjustable tie around the waist for a more comfortable and personalized fit. A choice of various font colors, styles and text options makes it easy to personalize the robes even more.

Pair the robes with a gift basket, such as this Valentine’s Day Spa Gift Basket, to make a complete set.

Price: $87.95

9. ‘Date Night In: More than 120 Recipes to Nourish Your Relationship’ by Ashley Rodriguez

Ashley Rodriguez

Rather than celebrating your anniversary at a crowded restaurant, cook a relaxed and delicious meal at home with this cookbook for couples. Whether your goal is to have a date night once a week or just the occasional home-cooked meal as a couple, this book includes an array of recipes to help boost your relationship. Aside from a variety of main dishes, there are also several cocktail recipes to choose from.

Price: $16.26

10. TableTopics Couples: Questions to Start Great Conversations

TableTopics

Whether you’ve been married for one year or 15, you can still learn something new and interesting about your spouse. These conversation starters cover just about every topic, and range from questions for individuals to questions about your life together as a married couple. Enjoy quality time together while reconnecting and rekindling your love with this fun game.

Price: $25.00

