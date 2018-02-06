D.Va Razer Abyssus Elite Review

Razer

Razer is without a doubt a household name in the gaming peripheral industry and they have just released a new line of gear, this time focusing on the smash-hit that is Overwatch.

Razer released a new mouse, mouse pad and headset to go along with the set. All of them are available now but this review will focus on the mouse. You can read more about the headset review right over here.

The lights on D.Va’s rabbit decal and the lights on the bottom of the mouse are fully customizable RGB lights. Using Razer’s software you will be able to tweak some settings and decide how the lights show up which is pretty cool.

The light illuminating the bottom of the mouse actually gives the mouse a nice look that almost makes it appear like it is floating. The Razer software is easy to use so you shouldn’t be left with many questions while you are trying to the tailor the mouse’s colors to fit your own liking. With the near limitless choice of colors (16.8 million) you’re sure to spend a lot of time finding the right colors for you.

Here are the tech specs for the Razer Abyssus Elite so you know exactly what you’re getting yourself into:

At a glance Exclusive D.Va design

True 7,200 DPI optical sensor

220 IPS / 30 G acceleration

Ambidextrous form factor

3 Hyperesponse buttons

Tech Specs 1,000 Hz Ultrapolling

Powered by Razer Chroma™

Razer Synapse 3 (Beta) compatible

Cable length: 2.1 m / 7 ft.

Approx. weight: 78 g / 0.17 lbs*

*Excluding cable

My main gripe about the mouse itself is the fact that its price is high as similar mouses with more features. This mouse only features three buttons while similarly priced mice have many more. It’s functional for what it is but don’t come into this purchase thinking you’re getting a fully featured mouse.

This mouse makes its name on the accuracy it can provide in shooters such as Overwatch and while it performs exceptionally at that, I was left wanting more. The 7,200 DPI will allow you to have pinpoint accuracy, assuming you have the skill to back it up which will be nice to have in those frantic firefights.

The mouse fit comfortably into my hand and is even ambidextrous so you can use it with either hand if you’re up to the task. Despite having just three buttons, they are super responsive so you’ll never have to worry about missing a click or anything of the sort.

The Destiny 2 mouse from Razer featured many more buttons so I guess I was expecting something similar for this mouse. This mouse isn’t bad by any means but I think you can find something a little bit for the price tag of $59.99. It seems like this mouse costs a little bit extra because of the D.Va modifications alone.