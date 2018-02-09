Top 10 Best Fondue Pots 2018: Your Easy Buying Guide

Whether your idea of fondue involves dunking bits of bread into melted cheese, or enjoying your favorite fruits dipped into chocolate, there’s a wide selection of fondue pots to satisfy your needs. The first step is to decide which type of pot is best for you, as well as the optimal size and features.

If you’d rather not deal with a fondue pot that requires fuel to melt your ingredients of choice and maintain a consistent temperature, a better option may be an electric fondue set. All you need to do is plug in the fondue pot and choose the right temperature. Many electric fondue pots can accommodate all types of fondue. However, users often complain about short power cords. If you decide to go with an electric fondue set, you may need to invest in an extension cord.

Cheese fondue pots often require a gel fuel burner or adjustable alcohol to effectively melt the cheese and maintain the right temperature to keep it from burning along the bottom, or getting too thick as it melts. In contrast, many dessert and chocolate fondue pots use a smaller flame source, such as a tealight.

If you plan to use your fondue pots for parties or to feed larger amounts of people, consider a set that includes color coded fondue forks. This can help guests keep track of their utensil to avoid any confusion. Another factor is the material. Pots made of enameled cast iron tend to be heavier and more expensive, but they also excel at retaining heat, and can be used on high and low temperatures with equally good results.

1. Cuisinart Cast Iron Fondue Set

Cuisinart

This versatile Cuisinart cast iron fondue pot can be used on any stovetop, including induction. It also comes with a lifetime warranty for peace of mind. The cast iron construction makes the pot a durable choice and promotes even heat distribution and retention. Use the pot for cheese, broth and chocolate fondue recipes. Color-coded forks help everyone keep track of their eating utensil. When it’s time to clean up, the set can go in the dishwasher.

Price: $35.35

Pros:

Compatible with all cooktops, including induction

Comes with color-coded forks

Durable cast iron construction

Cons:

Fairly heavy

A bit small for feeding more than three to four people

Some have issues with cheese burning along the bottom

2. NutriChef Countertop Fondue Pot

NutriChef

If you’re looking for a fondue pot with a large enough capacity to serve several people at once, consider the NutriChef Countertop Fondue Pot. The electric pot comes with six color-coded fondue forks and has a cooking capacity of at least two quarts, making it a solid choice for parties and large groups. Cool touch handles keep your hands from getting burned when moving or transporting the pot. Other handy features include a removable serving bowl and adjustable temperature for optimal results, whether you’re making cheese, broth or chocolate fondue. The bowl also has a non-stick surface for easier food release and cleaning.

Price: $49.99 (9 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Ideal for parties and larger groups

Adjustable temperature

Includes color-coded fondue forks

Cons:

Only comes in one color

Power cord is a bit short

Some note an initial plastic odor

3. Trudeau Alto Fondue Set

Trudeau

There are cheaper fondue sets available, but the Trudeau Alto Fondue Set stands out for its stylish and durable stainless steel construction, and up to 1500 watts of cooking power. Color-coded fondue forks are included, along with a recipe booklet and instructions to help you get started. The stoneware insert is particularly useful for melting chocolate and cheese fondue. An 84 ounce capacity makes this fondue pot a solid choice for smaller gatherings.

Price: $68.70 (31 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Stylish stainless steel construction

1500 watts of power

Comes with a recipe booklet

Cons:

Short power cord

Gets very hot

A bit pricey

4. Boska Holland Fondue Set

Boska

The Boska Holland Fondue Set features a durable copper construction, ensuring even heat distribution for optimal results. There’s enough room to make fondue to feed up to four people. This set also comes with four fondue forks along with a stainless steel burner. While the pot is dishwasher safe, it’s best to wash it by hand. You can also periodically use a copper polish to keep it looking sharp.

Price: $102.57 (21 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Durable copper pot

Comes with four fondue forks

Ideal for up to four people

Cons:

A bit heavy

Forks aren’t color coded

Hand washing recommended

5. Staub Petite Fondue Set

Staub

Staub products are manufactured in France, and are renowned for their professional quality cast iron construction. If you’re looking for a smaller fondue pot, you can go with this small .75-quart set, or the even smaller .25-quart set. This pot is oven safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and has a rough texture for optimal browning. As an added bonus, the smooth enamel on the bottom is compatible with all stovetops. You don’t need to season this pot before use. It’s also dishwasher safe for easier cleaning.

Price: $119.99

Pros:

Made in France

Small size ideal for one to two people

Oven safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit

Cons:

Pricey

Can be quite heavy, especially when full

Not ideal for parties or larger groups

6. VonShef Fondue Set

VonShef

Six color coded forks are included with this fondue set, which has a 63 ounce capacity. Its larger capacity makes the VonShef fondue set a top choice for parties and larger gatherings. An adjustable flame burner lets you customize the heat as needed for delicious end results. A snuffer is included for added safety, along with a splash protector.

Price: $46.99

Pros:

Includes six color coded forks

Adjustable flame burner

Comes with a snuffer and splash protector

Cons:

Enamel surface is prone to scratches

Some say cheese tends to stick to the bottom

A few owners caution it’s quite heavy

7. Cuisinart Electric Fondue Maker

Cuisinart

You can quickly and easily prepare your desired fondue in the Cuisinart Electric Fondue Maker, whether you prefer a recipe with chocolate, cheese, oil or broth. The nonstick pan keeps food from sticking as you cook, which also makes cleanup easier. As an added bonus, the set is also dishwasher safe. An adjustable thermostat gives you control over your food with a wide range of temperature settings. The pot has a three-quart capacity and includes eight fondue forks for parties and larger gatherings.

Price: $39.99 (15 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Ideal for all types of fondue

Nonstick surface

Adjustable thermostat

Cons:

Short power cord

Can’t separate base from pot

A few mention the power cord comes loose very easily

8. Swissmar Lugano Fondue Set

Swissmar

You can use the Swissmar Lugano Fondue Set on its stand or on the stovetop. The pot features a durable enameled cast iron construction. It also comes with six fondue forks along with a burner. You don’t need to preseason the interior before using. This pot has a two-quart capacity and can cook at low and high temperatures.

Price: $94.95 (5 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Cast iron construction

Doesn’t require pre-seasoning

Includes six fondue forks

Cons:

Some find the stand a bit unsteady

Heavy

Forks aren’t color coded

9. Nostalgia Electric Fondue Pot

Nostalgia

This fondue pot holds up to three pounds of fondue and comes with six color coded serving forks, making it a practical choice for serving larger groups at once. An adjustable temperature control dial lets you select the most appropriate temperature for your fondue. The handles are designed to stay cool even when the pot is warm for safer handling. Its stainless steel construction makes this fondue pot a stylish choice for any home.

Price: $29.99 (25 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Includes six color coded forks

Adjustable temperature control dial

Stay-cool handles

Cons:

Short power cord

Can take awhile to heat up

Cheese and thinner sauces may burn if not stirred often enough

10. Good Cooking Chocolate Fondue Maker

Good Cooking

While this fondue maker is particularly designed for chocolate fondue, you can also use it for cheese or sauce fondue. Four skewers are included for dunking fruit, bread, pretzels and other bits into your fondue of choice. Both the serving tray and bowl can be removed for easier serving and cleaning. This pot can accommodate up to 12 ounces of chocolate, cheese or sauce at a time.

Price: $24.95 (29 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Ideal for chocolate fondue

Has melt and warming settings

Comes with four dipping forks

Cons:

Some caution it’s better for warming, rather than melting

Forks aren’t color coded

Limited heat settings

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.