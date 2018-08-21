5 Best Butter Keepers: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

The best butter keepers come in many forms. Ceramic and stoneware are some of the most common materials, but you can also find marble butter keepers, which naturally keep the butter cool, along with butter keepers made from porcelain and even glass. Whichever type of butter keeper you choose, it will keep your favorite butter soft and ready to eat for up to 30 days.

Butter keepers don’t vary much in terms of features, or even size. However, some are slightly larger, and can fit up to 1 1/2 sticks of butter. If you’d rather not deal with a messy clean-up, consider looking for the best butter keepers for the dishwasher. Having a water fill line inside the lid lets you know precisely how much water to use in order to properly secure the lid.

The advantage of a butter keeper is that it stores butter in a soft and spreadable state, while keeping it enclosed to prevent it from spoiling. If sealed properly, a butter keeper crock can maintain freshness up to 30 days. However, you’ll need to be diligent about changing the water every two to three days to prevent mold build-up.

When it comes to safe storage, cooler temperatures and an air tight seal are essential. However, it’s also important to take precautions. For example, when you’re fitting the lid of the butter keeper, it’s best to minimize air pockets, especially larger ones. If the color or smell of the butter seems off, it’s best to toss it and thoroughly clean the butter keeper.

What are the best butter keepers?

1. Zoie + Chloe Butter Keeper Crock – $15.99

Pros: Cons: Comes in two colors

Budget-friendly

Keeps butter fresh up to 30 days Not dishwasher safe

No water level marker

A few complain about chips in the finish

If your idea of the best butter keeper includes one that’s dishwasher safe, consider the Zoie + Chloe Butter Keeper Crock. The crock comes in blue and red. The butter keeper is designed to keep butter fresh and soft enough to spread easily up to 30 days. There’s enough interior space to hold up to 3/4 cup butter at a time. To use this handy server, just pour cold water in the base, add the softened butter to the lid, and place the lid on the base. For best results, the water should be replaced every two to three days. If you’re looking for the best butter keeper on a budget, you can score this crock for just over $15.

2. L. Tremain Original Butter Bell Crock – $25.95

Pros: Cons: Dishwasher safe

Comes in many colors

Can also be used for serving butter A few have issues with butter falling into water

Should be stored away from heat and sunlight

Some keepers have a larger capacity

This butter crock comes in a wide range of colors, ensuring you won’t struggle to find the right fit for your kitchen. You can expect butter to stay fresh and soft up to 30 days with this crock, which has enough room to fit a stick of butter at a time. There’s a bell-shaped lid on top, along with a crock bottom, which can be used for serving the butter. To use, pour cold water into the base, pack softened butter into the lid, then replace the lid. The water should be changed every three days at the most to keep your butter fresh. This butter keeper crock is dishwasher safe.

3. Sweese Butter Keeper Crock – $16.99

Pros: Cons: Holds up to 1 1/2 sticks of butter

Has a water level fill line

Available in multiple colors A bit heavy

Can take awhile to pack in butter

Butter can slide out if lid is overfilled

The Sweese Porcelain Butter Keeper Crock comes in a vibrant array of colors, ensuring you can find the best butter keeper color to match your kitchen decor. Depending on how you press the lid, there’s enough room for 1 1/2 sticks of butter inside this crock. A fill line on the inside lets you know the water level. You can safely wash this butter keeper using the top rack of the dishwasher. A 30 day no-chip warranty provides extra peace of mind.

4. Norpro Marble Butter Keeper – $21.99

Pros: Cons: Attractive marble construction

Naturally keeps butter cool

Compact Only comes in one color

Not recommended for dishwasher

A bit heavy

This marble butter keeper by Norpro not only looks attractive, but also naturally keeps the butter at a cool temperature. The color and patterns will vary slightly, but each of these butter keepers makes a stunning addition to any kitchen or table surface. You can store up to a stick of butter, which will remain soft and easy to spread up to 30 days. To get started, pour a 1/2 inch of water into the basin, the add the butter to the top, then flip the top upside down to cover the top of the butter with the water. For best results, change the water within three days.

5. Le Creuset Stoneware Butter Crock – $41.95

Pros: Cons: Holds up to 1 1/2 sticks

Durable high-fired stoneware construction

Comes with a lifetime warranty High price tag

A bit heavy

Limited color options

If red isn’t the color you had in mind, you can also find this Le Creuset butter keeper in blue and white. This butter keeper is a bit pricier than the others, but satisfied owners think the splurge is worthwhile for such a sturdy crock. There’s enough interior space for 1 1/2 sticks of butter. As an added bonus, this Le Creuset stoneware piece is also dishwasher safe. The butter keeper comes with a lifetime warranty. A combined high-fired stoneware and enameled glaze resists odors along with staining and chipping. This stoneware butter keeper is dishwasher safe.

