10 Best Pieces of CrossFit Equipment (2018)

Since CrossFit workouts are so varied, you don’t necessarily need a specific piece of equipment for every session. However, the more equipment you have, the easier it is to get a full-body workout. The equipment can range from larger items, such as a rowing machine, to smaller essentials, such as a wall ball or slam ball. Of course, your budget, intended use and amount of space will play an important role when choosing the best pieces of equipment for CrossFit for your home or commercial gym.

The best pieces of CrossFit equipment aren’t necessarily the most expensive. However, they do need to be sturdy enough to withstand your workouts. For example, if you often incorporate slams into your routine, you’ll want the most durable slam ball for CrossFit within your budget. If you frequently use the rowing machine, you may want to stretch your budget a bit to get a solid, well-built machine that can withstand repeated use.

Whether you’re just starting out on your CrossFit adventure and are looking for the basics, or you’ve established a routine and want to invest in some new equipment, here’s a look at the best pieces of CrossFit equipment.

What are the best pieces of CrossFit equipment?

1. Reebok CrossFit Nano 8.0 Flexweave – $129.95

Pros: Cons: Designed with input from athletes

Comes in several colors and sizes

Low-cut design for increased mobility

CrossFit-specific outsole A bit heavy

Relatively bland styling

Pricey

Some wish there was more support for running

These Reebok CrossFit shoes are versatile enough to fit the demands of various athletes. The shoes were designed with input from the CrossFit community in mind, with features such as extra forefoot cushioning and a low-cut design for increased mobility. A CrossFit-specific outsole offers plenty of grip and support on various surfaces. These shoes weigh 10 ounces and come in a wide range of colors and sizes.

This is the men’s shoe. You can find the Reebok Crossfit Nano 8.0 Flexweave for women here.

2. WODFitters Assistance Bands – $10.99

Pros: Cons: Available as single bands or a set

Each band is a different color

Durable rubber layers

Useful for mobility training Some wish the bands were longer

Several note a lingering rubber smell

Smaller bands aren’t very wide

A bit pricey

While many CrossFit athletes use resistance bands for pull-up assistance, this is a great piece of CrossFit equipment for workouts in general. Using resistance bands can help increase bone strength, improve your balance and lower your chance of injury, among other benefits, according to this University of California article.

These mobility bands are available as a complete set or as single bands. If you opt for the entire set, you’ll get resistance levels from 10 to 175 pounds. Each band is color-coordinated, and provides a different level of resistance. The red band has the least resistance, while the blue band provides maximum resistance. You can also combine bands for customized resistance.

3. Rep Fitness Plyometric Box – $49.99 – $199.99

Pros: Cons: Comes in several heights

Rated up to 400 pounds

Rounded edges and corners

Durable wood construction Not fully assembled when it arrives

Several note the smallest box is quite short

Assembly can take awhile

Screws don’t countersink

A plyometric box, often called a plyo box in CrossFit, is an essential workout tool for athletes of all levels. This wood box comes in several heights, giving you full control over the difficulty level. Each box is built to withstand up to 400 pounds. As an added bonus, the corners and edges have been rounded to reduce the risk of potential injury. You’ll need to spend roughly 10 to 15 minutes assembling the box once it arrives. However, the holes are pre-drilled to make the task easier.

4. Titan Gymnastics Rings – $31.99

Pros: Cons: Heavy duty wood

Extra-wide grip

Includes buckles and straps

Rated up to 600 pounds Rough surface

Straps aren’t numbered

May be a bit thick for smaller hands

Can be tedious to store excess strap slack

Whether you’re a seasoned CrossFit athlete or are interested in trying out gymnastics rings for the first time, consider the Titan Gymnastics Rings. These wooden rings have an extra-wide grip for added comfort. They’re also relatively inexpensive. The heavy duty wood can support up to 600 pounds. Both straps and buckles are included, so you just need to install the rings then get started with your workout.

5. j/fit Soft Wall Ball – $42.58

Pros: Cons: Comes in several weights

Durable soft shell cover

Triple stitching holds material together

Maintains its shape over time Stitching can feel a bit rough

Only comes in one color

Some find the coating slippery

Not intended for slamming exercises

Wall balls are an essential part of any CrossFit workout. The j/fit Soft Wall Ball comes in several different weights, ensuring there’s a good choice for beginners to advanced athletes. Since you’ll be tossing the ball against walls often, you’ll appreciate the cover, which is durable yet soft. Triple stitching holds the material together over time.

6. Assault Fitness Assault AirBike – $699.00

Pros: Cons: Integrated messaging

Several on-board programs

User-friendly display

Seat can be adjusted many ways Doesn’t include a heart rate monitor

Cup holder isn’t included

Only compatible with Polar chest straps

Some find the stock seat uncomfortable

Whether you’re purchasing CrossFit equipment for a commercial or home gym, an airbike is a worthwhile investment. The Assault Fitness Assault AirBike provides plenty of bang for your buck, from its user-friendly display with integrated messaging to multiple on-board programs so that you can get the most out of each session. You can set a target distance or time goal, or opt for workouts that focus on intervals or heart rate. This bike has a maximum user weight of 350 pounds. The seat can also be adjusted several different ways.

7. AmazonBasics Battle Exercise Training Rope – $44.99

Pros: Cons: Comes in several sizes

Easily portable

Ideal for full-body workouts

Limited one-year warranty A bit pricey

Not the softest material

Some say the rope fibers can come loose

Ground contact points can wear down over time

Battling ropes, or battle ropes, are a fun and unique way to enjoy a full-body workout. Along with arms, the ropes work out the core, legs, chest and back. You can easily customize your workout to exercise different parts of your body.

You can find this AmazonBasics battle rope in a variety of sizes. Even the smallest rope provides a full-body workout. Its compact size makes it easy to pack up and transport this battle rope. There’s a limited one-year warranty.

8. CAP Barbell Cast Iron Kettlebell – $14.99 – $105.33

Pros: Cons: Affordable

Anti-slip textured grip

Wide, comfortable handle

Comes in many weights Only comes in one color

Some find the finish flakes over time

Handle may be slippery with wet hands

A few mention a rough seam

Kettlebells are a relatively common, if often overlooked, piece of gym equipment. If you’re a CrossFit athlete, a kettlebell can help with stability, core strength, control and much more. Whether you’re putting together a home gym or a commercial space, it’s hard to overlook the generally affordable and compact kettlebell.

The CAP Barbell kettlebell features a durable cast-iron construction. It’s also available in multiple sizes, from 10 pounds up to 80 pounds. Each kettlebell has a wide, textured grip to keep hands from slipping. You’ll also find that each kettlebell has the same black paint, which protects the cast iron from rust. Whether you use it alone or in a set, the kettlebell provides a rewarding whole body workout.

9. TRX Training Slam Ball – $42.95

Pros: Cons: Textured surface

Durable rubber construction

No bounce or rebound

Comes in several weights Only comes in one color

A bit pricey

Several mention an initial odor

Some say the circumference is wide

At first glance, the slam ball may seem nearly identical to the medicine ball, another popular piece of CrossFit equipment. However, there are some notable differences between the two. While the medicine ball works well for wall throws and strengthening exercises, it lacks the harder shell for greater impact absorption that you’ll find on most CrossFit slam balls. Most slam balls have little to no rebound, making them most suitable for frequent throws and slams.

This training slam ball from TRX comes in several weights, from six to 50 pounds. A textured surface makes it easier to hold onto the ball, even when your hands are slippery. The shell is made from durable rubber, and is designed for maximum impact absorption. There’s no bounce or rebound when you throw the ball.

10. Concept2 Model D – $945.00

Pros: Cons: Bluetooth and ANT+ connectivity

Advanced performance monitor

Easy to store and transport

Airflow can be easily adjusted Chain needs to be oiled every 40 hours

Monitor angle can’t be adjusted

Pricey

Taller users may not like the low profile design

Rowing is a popular component in many CrossFit workouts, and it’s easy to see why. You don’t have to spend a large amount of time on a rowing machine to enjoy benefits such as building muscle and burning fat. The best rowing machine for you depends on your budget, the space you’re purchasing it for, the frequency and intensity of your rowing workouts and more. It’s a good idea to go with the rowing machine that allows you to get into a proper rowing position and remain comfortable for the duration of your workout, according to this USRowing article.

The Concept2 Model D stands out for its advanced performance monitor, which lets you quickly see crucial information such as pace, calories, stroke rate, watts and more. There’s also ANT+ and Bluetooth connectivity so that you can connect with various other apps and fitness devices. The airflow can be easily adjusted for a customized workout. A quick release framelock, along with front caster wheels, lets you easily store and transport this piece of CrossFit equipment.

See Also:

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.