5 Best Rear Bike Lights: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

Having a rear bike light is crucial, even if you’re just heading out for a short ride. As with front lights, rear bike lights alert others to your presence on the road or trails. Many rear bike lights also share similar light modes, so you can choose to have your light flash or remain steady. Aside from available modes, other factors you might want to consider include the battery life, whether the light is USB rechargeable and the durability of the mounting straps.

In 2016, most cycling-related deaths occurred between 6 and 9 p.m., according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. In addition to outfitting your bike with front and rear lights, you can take extra measures to improve your safety on the road. Some examples include riding in the same direction as traffic, obeying traffic lights and stop signs, keeping an eye out for road hazards and more.

Riding in the dark, or low lighting, presents its own unique challenges. Not only do you want to make yourself more visible to others on the road, you also want to ensure that you can clearly see where you’re going. For this reason, it’s a good idea to stick with a front headlight that’s at least 300 lumens. While you don’t need such a bright light in the back, having a brighter rear light will make you more visible to others.

What are the best rear bike lights?

1. Blitzu Cyborg 168T – $17.37

Pros: Cons: Wide angle design

Water resistant

Fully recharges in two hours Doesn’t have a pulse mode

Some rear lights have a longer battery life

Cheap attachment band

With features such as a 260 degree wide angle design and an output of 168 lumens, the Blitzu Cyborg 168T is a top choice if you’re looking for the best rear bike light for daytime use. The light also has 180 degree visibility and is water resistant, so you can conquer the elements while remaining visible to others on the road. The light is USB rechargeable and takes just two hours to completely recharge. With a full battery, you can expect a run time up to two hours on the brightest setting.

2. Cygolite Hotshot Pro 150 – $33.69

Pros: Cons: Bright 150 lumens output

Battery can last over 200 hours per charge

Ideal for day and night use Can be tricky to mount on seatpost

Some riders caution that it doesn’t seem very water resistant

A bit pricey

The Cygolite Hotshot Pro 150 isn’t the cheapest rear bike light, but if you’re looking for the best rear bike lights in terms of visibility, consider this light. The light puts out a powerful 150 lumens, making you more visible to others on the roads and trails. It also stands out for its battery life, which can extend up to 210 hours per charge. Choose between a variety of modes for day and night use, from steady to triple flash, a designated daytime light mode, and more.

3. Stark Bike Tail Light – $7.99

Pros: Cons: Fits all bike types

Waterproof case

Comes with a bonus bike maintenance eBook Not USB rechargeable

Flimsy rubber straps

A few caution light can fall off when riding

The best rear bike lights don’t have to be the most expensive. If you’re shopping on a budget, you can still find a well-rounded light for less than $10. This rear bike light can be mounted on just about any type of bike, including ones designed for racing. It also has a waterproof case for all-weather riding. You can choose between the slow or fast flash settings, or keep the light on the bright mode for enhanced visibility. The required CR2032 batteries are included.

4. Apace Vision GuardG3X – $17.59

Pros: Cons: Ideal for commuters

Waterproof casing

Recharges in less than two hours Some rear bike lights are brighter

Flimsy mounting band

No lock mode to keep it from accidentally turning on

The Apace Vision GuardG3X is a versatile and affordable light, making it a solid choice for commuters. Highlights include six distinct light settings, and a wide angle beam with 120-degree visibility. A waterproof casing means you can use the light even when the weather is less than idea. The light recharges in less than two hours and stays illuminated between four and 12 hours, depending on the brightness settings. A USB charging cable is included, along with mount rings of various sizes.

5. CycleTorch Tail Bolt – $14.95

Pros: Cons: Compact size

Lightweight

Raised lens for improved side visibility Not the brightest

Relatively short mounting strap

Doesn’t have a wide angle lens

The CycleTorch Tail Bolt is a compact light that weighs just 30 grams, making it easy to transport and take on any bike. The light has an output of 10 lumens, along with a raised lens for enhanced side visibility. Tools aren’t necessary for installation, which can take just a few seconds to complete. The light is small enough to be mounted on handlebars and seat posts, along with bike forks. You can also mount it on your helmet. There’s a one year replacement guarantee.

