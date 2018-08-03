Google Maps Updates: What’s New on the App?

Google Maps has added three new features to its app since May, the most invasive being announced a couple days ago. Users can now track the battery life of those they are sharing their location with.

According to engadget, Maps code will also share your mass transit trips with your contacts, including the exact time you arrive somewhere.

More on the updates:

The Android Version of The App Got a Makeover

Google IO 2018 : Panduan Navigasi Google Maps Terlihat Nyata Dengan Hadirnya Fitur AR Mode: https://t.co/XWKu1GsS68 – Selain Android, Google juga mengumumkan pembaruan update lainnya seperti produk Google Maps yang kini mengalami Redesign dengan hadirnya… https://t.co/V7xUFvWPcG pic.twitter.com/soCYUrx85T — Teknoplace (@teknoplacecom) May 10, 2018

According to Boy Genius Report (BGR), the Android app makeover was first revealed at Google I/O 2018, but not made available to all users until late June.

The new design includes interface changes, rounder buttons, more colorful icons, different text font, a much lighter color scheme, amongst other things.

A new feature called “Explore” has also been added.

“Explore” sends more information to the user than before, concerning places to eat, shop and participate in events and/or activities.

There are some things that haven’t changed. The Driving and Transit screens aren’t different. According to Android Police, the satellite and terrain views look more like drawings than what you’d really see, and the cycling icon isn’t obvious. You have to read its name.

The iPhone Version of The App Now Has The Feature ‘Match’

Google Maps for iOS predicts which restaurants you will like with new ‘match’ feature – https://t.co/e4sFzlhpk5 Google today has updated its Google Maps application for iOS with a new feature to bring it in line with its Android counterpart. With today’s update, Google Ma… pic.twitter.com/OPzGyM1nrQ — PHONEINIT (@phoneinit) July 30, 2018

This feature was made available to Android users way before it was made available to iPhone users, per usual.

“Match” takes all the data Google has collected on a person, and suggests places for them to eat.

We now don’t have to manually search for new restaurants or waste time reading reviews. If you really like a certain restaurant, “Match” will suggest others to try that are of similar taste. If you try a new restaurant and leave it a good review, Google will try to match your experience but suggest new places.

If you’re in a town you’re unfamiliar with and they don’t have your favorite restaurant, “Match” will send you to a place you’ll most likely enjoy just as much.

In order to take advantage of this feature, you have to be comfortable with sharing your data with Google, including enabling the location data.

Google explains the new feature this way:

“Match” will help you find your one true love. And by love, we mean your next favourite cheeseburger. Tap on a food or drink spot to see how likely you are to enjoy it based on your unique preferences – so you can spend more time eating and less time searching for places to go.

Android And iPhone Users Can Now View a Contact’s Battery Life

Articulo de @es_engadget Google Maps' location sharing now includes your battery life https://t.co/MpQiB7153e pic.twitter.com/temTcaLO9v — Inforpower (@Inforpowercs) August 3, 2018

The Google Map app’s newest feature might seem a little out of place, but just as the location sharing feature, it helps individuals keep track of their kids, friends or significant others in important moments.

The battery level indicator feature displays your contact’s battery life on your phone so you can be notified when your contact’s phone is dying.

That way, if they aren’t responding to calls or messages, you can check their battery life for answers. In order to use this feature, you have to be sharing your location with that contact.

According to BGR, the battery level indicator feature is currently in the process of rolling out to all users.