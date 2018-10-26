5 Best Cheap Electric Bikes: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

This lithium-ion battery bike has a range of nearly 30 miles per charge. As an added bonus, it also operates on three distinct models. You can take it off-road without worrying about damaging the frame on rougher surfaces thanks to its durable mountain bike frame. Features include a 17-inch mountain bike frame that fits most riders between 5’2 and 6’2, and a height-adjustable seat.

The wheels are outfitted with sturdy stainless steel spokes that offer equal parts strength and durability. You can expect to ride up to 27 miles in favorable conditions, including no wind and flat terrain, before needing a recharge. Comes with seven-speed Shimano gears along with front and rear mud guards, a water bottle holder, and a bell and reflectors.