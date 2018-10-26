5 Best Cheap Electric Bikes: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

If you have your eye on an affordable electric bike, you’ll want to make sure that you get the most bang for your buck. Unless you plan on doing more manual pedaling than cruising, you’ll want a bike with a sufficient amount of power. Some bikes have lower watt motors, such as 250 to 300, while others offer more of a boost with 500 watts or more. Another factor for many consumers is whether the bike comes with certain features, such as lights, a water bottle cage, and a rear rack.
NAKTO Electric BicyclePrice: $638.99Pros:
Cons:
- Available in several styles
- High speed motor
- Removable Lithium battery
- Heavy
- Shorter range without pedal assist
- Can be tough to remove the rear wheel
Several different versions of the NAKTO Electric Bicycle are available, including some specific models for women. The bike features a carbon steel frame and a carbon steel front fork. A Shimano transmission system ensures smooth shifting as you go. The removable battery has a range up to 35 miles, depending on the mode. You can reach speeds up to 25 miles per hour. Other features include a twist throttle and pedal assist. Both a horn and LED lamp are included to make your rides a bit safer, even if you're out at night.
Cyclamatic Power Plus Electric Mountain BikePrice: $649.99Pros:
Cons:
- Nearly a 30 mile range
- Frame suitable for riders between 5’2 and 6’2
- Includes seven-speed Shimano gears
- Feels underpowered on steeper hills
- Subpar manual instructions
- Heavy when pedaling manually
This lithium-ion battery bike has a range of nearly 30 miles per charge. As an added bonus, it also operates on three distinct models. You can take it off-road without worrying about damaging the frame on rougher surfaces thanks to its durable mountain bike frame. Features include a 17-inch mountain bike frame that fits most riders between 5’2 and 6’2, and a height-adjustable seat.
The wheels are outfitted with sturdy stainless steel spokes that offer equal parts strength and durability. You can expect to ride up to 27 miles in favorable conditions, including no wind and flat terrain, before needing a recharge. Comes with seven-speed Shimano gears along with front and rear mud guards, a water bottle holder, and a bell and reflectors.
SwagCycle EB-5 ProPrice: $490.37Pros:
Cons:
- Arrives pre-assembled
- Fits most teens and adults
- Air-filled rubber tires
- Some competitors offer a longer range
- Tough to ride with no electronic assist
- Can be a bit heavy to carry when folded
The SwagCycle EB-5 Pro comes in at just under $500, making it an affordable choice for an e-bike. This bike comes pre-assembled, which means you can get on your way faster. It's height adjustable and generally fits most adults as well as teens. Both the seat and handlebars can be adjusted to find the optimal riding position. Air-filled rubber tires help cushion the ride while providing. The range is up to 15.5 miles per charge, alternating between pedaling and power assist.
ANCHEER Power Plus Electric Mountain BikePrice: $614.99Pros:
Cons:
- Carbon steel front fork
- Includes an LED headlamp
- Can combine e-bike and assisted modes
- Some competitors offer a higher maximum speed
- Not waterproof
- Heavy
If you're looking for a bit of extra speed and power on the trails, consider the ANCHEER Power Plus Electric Mountain Bike. However, just because it's a mountain bike doesn't mean that you can't use it on your favorite roads and trails. Highlights include a full aluminum alloy frame and a carbon steel fork in front.
A 21-speed shifting system means you won't need to hunt for gears, whether you're conquering hills or powering around flat ground. The bike has disc brakes in the front and back for faster and more responsive stopping power when you need it. You can get up to 31 miles per charge, depending on the mode. Maximum speed is roughly 15 miles per hour.
ECOTRIC Fat Tire Folding Electric BikePrice: $860.00Pros:
Cons:
- Seven-speed Shimano gearing
- All-terrain fat tires
- Front and rear disc brakes
- A bit pricey
- On the heavier side
- Not for riders under 5'3
The ECOTRIC Fat Tire Folding Electric Bike gets up to 20 miles per hour, so you can show off on your favorite trails. Highlights include seven-speed Shimano gearing and all-terrain fat tires. Simply twist the throttles to take advantage of the variable speed control. This electric bike features front and rear disc brakes for increased stopping power. You can choose between three available colors.
Best electric bikes? Not by far. Cheapest? Maybe. Best value? Not even close. Best folding bike options? Nope. What about products from major US companies like Pedego and Currie? What about the Stromer? How about some info about the differences in power, torque, build quality, customer service, battery life, repair service availability? Readers — please don’t use this list as a reference tool unless you already are very knowledgeable about e-bike options.
Did the person do ANY research? This is the worst top 10 list I have seen in a long time. Google will do a better job at informing the public than this nonsense.