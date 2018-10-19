11 Best Earbuds for Running: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

JayBird’s BlueBuds line of sports headphones has gone through many changes. For better or worse, we’ve ended up on the X4s, which have a lot to prove if they want to beat out their competitively priced predecessors.

Thankfully, Jaybird continues to innovate and improve upon their products, and the X4s are absolutely worth it for their fast, convenient connectivity and custom-tailored sound.

However, Jaybird has had their wireless headphone sound locked in for the last few generations, so the stand-out differences in the X4 headphones are all physical changes to their headphone experience.

For instance, the X4s have upped their water resistance game significantly. This is Jaybird’s first pair of headphones to earn a full IPX7 water resistance rating, which means it can be submerged in water less than three feet deep. And yes, that applies to sweat as well.

Speaking of sweat, these headphones are quite comfortable to wear while working out. Some Jaybird fanboys aren’t happy about the change in the X4s cable management clips, but being less biased, I really don’t mind the new cinch on the back. As with most Bluetooth earbuds, the cable that wraps behind your neck is flat and tangle-free.

The earbuds themselves come with several interchangeable tips and optional wing-shaped ear cushions to ensure a secure fit and a tight seal. Choosing the right set is essential to maximize their sound and to keep the buds in place while you’re moving about.

The headphones can be adjusted to wrap over the ear for less cable jiggle when working out or under the ear to put them on easier. The only downside I encountered in this setup is that the X4’s design doesn’t make it obvious what angle the wings are meant to be placed at, leaving you to do some guesswork when you swap styles.

The inline controls for volume, calls, and tracking are easily accessible, and the pairing sounds and prompts are less intrusive than past iterations. A calming voice tells you the battery charge when you first turn the headphones on. Bluetooth 4.1 connection is quick and works at an above-average range.

As for its sound, the Jaybird X4 headphones are phenomenal. Bluetooth transmission does set an upward limit for sound quality, but these headphones approach it with a rounded low-end, with downsized mids and a crisp mid-high frequency.

The out-of-the-box sound seems geared towards making the audio fun to listen to without causing listener fatigue. If you prefer a flat or bass-heavy sound, you can use the Jaybird app to make and save tweaks on a parametric EQ display.

While their sound is not as flat or true as an over-ear pair of headphones might get, these balanced EQ tweaks help reduce listener fatigue for extended listening. However you customize the sound of the X4s, you will be pleased with the overall fidelity and clarity of sound, as these earbuds represent the upper end of in-ear wireless audio.

These earbuds can last through a week of runs with their 8-hour battery life. They charge incredibly quick but you must use a super short proprietary charge cable. This was also true for past versions of these headphones.

The Jaybird X4s aren’t quite perfect, but they check off all the boxes for a top pair of workout headphones. And if your idea of the best earbuds for running involves having top of the line sound, then these cans are a sure pick.