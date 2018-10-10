11 Best Laptop Backpacks: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

You may know Lifeproof from their, well, practically everything-proof phone cases.

They have now ventured into manufacturing protective travel bags, including their Squamish line of backpacks. The Squamish XL is their largest addition to the line, sporting a considerable 32L storage volume.

But as you should know by now, the layout of a pack is almost more important than its volume. Looking at the compartments, this bag splits most of its carrying capacity between a large main compartment and a smaller subcompartment.

The main compartment houses a fleece-lined laptop sleeve that will fit most 15 inch laptops. The smaller compartment has an organizer section for smaller items and a fleece-lined pocket for a smartphone.

There are a number of other smaller storage spaces on this pack, the coolest of which is a thin side zip pocket with a second padded sleeve to house a tablet.

You also have two side zip pockets for small items, two huge mesh water bottle pockets, and an expandable front cinch pocket that’s big enough to hold a bike helmet.

The bottom zip pocket is one last space that serves two purposes. One, it makes items that would sit at the bottom of your backpack accessible. Two, it allows you to place your more padded items like a jacket at the bottom, providing further protection for you.

Add a set of skateboard straps on the back, and you the last thing you will need out of this backpack is more storage. The only downside to the way these pockets are laid out is that the main pack opens up so close to the front of the pack that it can be hard to dig things out from the bottom.

Also, because the bottom compartment lacks rigidity, the bag will not stand up on its own unless you keep a puffy jacket in there at all times.

These gripes aside, the bag is pretty much perfect. The laptop and tablet sleeves are all raised from the bottom of the bag, so there is no chance they’ll absorb any shock when you toss it around.

The bag has comfortable padded shoulder straps with a rigid backplate that provides extra airflow when you’re on the go. It has a detachable sternum strap for when you need to carry a particularly heavy load.

The rest of the pack is made from durable and water-repellent 305D Cordura material. Cordura is lighter than ballistic nylon, which helps reduce the load your shoulders are left to bare.

All in all, this bag has an enormous selection of useful pockets and ergonomic features, making it a great pick for college or travel.