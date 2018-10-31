5 Best Modem Router Combos: Your Easy Buyer’s Guide (2018)

ISPs like Comcast, Time Warner, Charter, and Cox are notorious for cajoling their customers into unnecessary equipment rental.

If you are currently renting a modem or router from your ISP, consider replacing their mediocre rental equipment with your own networking gear. It will be yours to own, and most decent units cost less than one year of rental fees.

Though you have the option to purchase a separate modem and router, combo units are usually the more affordable, convenient option. If you are trying to push online gaming to its limits, you might be better off with a quality cable modem and one of the best AC routers.

Aside from that, even an average modem router can handle everyday tasks like streaming, web surfing, and uploading.

Some are even capable of more complex setups like wireless bridging, guest networking, and more.

To help you get started, we’ve picked out the best modem router combo units for cable services like Xfinity, Spectrum, etc. All of these modem/routers are designed to work with cable internet, so make sure you don’t have a DSL or FiOS service before you buy one.

The modems on each unit are the latest DOCSIS 3.0 standard and will work problem-free with any major service provider.

Also don’t forget, if you get your home phone service bundled with your WiFi, you will need a special modem to support this feature. And so long as you make these basic compatibility checks, you’re free to read on below and learn how to cut equipment rentals out of the picture completely.