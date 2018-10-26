10 Best Cheap iPhone 7 Cases Available Now (2018)

A case is pretty much essential for your iPhone 7, as one serious drop could crack your screen and render your expensive new phone basically useless.

Since the iPhone 7 is fully waterproof and missing an auxiliary audio port, a good cheap iPhone case does not have to be complicated.

All that you really need to keep your iPhone 7 safe are air-cushioned bumper corners and a durable shell to prevent scratches. Truly excellent cases will offer extra usability features, and provide easy access to buttons and ports.

With these factors in mind, we’ve rounded up our ten favorite cheap iPhone cases, and they are all under $20. Read on below to check out some of the best ways to fortify your phone.