Why Didn’t My Phone Get the Presidential Alert?

People across the nation received a Presidential Alert today from Wireless Emergency Alert System (WEA). However, not everyone with a cell phone will actually get the message. If you didn’t get the Presidential Alert, there are several possible reasons why. About 25 percent of phones are expected to not receive the Presidential Alert, and some AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile customers are reporting that they didn’t get the alert at all, even though those carriers are opted into the WEA system. Here’s a list of reasons why you might not have gotten an alert today.

You Didn’t Get the Presidential Alert if Your Phone Isn’t WEA Compatible

Lmaooo I didn’t get the presidential alert. Idk if I should be worried or relieved — Readjusting My 👸🏾 (@Ambreonce_Kacha) October 3, 2018

Only phones that are WEA compatible, turned on, and within range of an active cell tower will actually get the message. So if your phone isn’t compatible (usually if it’s a really old phone), then you won’t get the message.

On a list provided by AT&T, for example, the only phone they offer that is not WEA compatible is the Samsung Gear S. The Cisco AT&T Microcell is also not WEA capable. And according to Verizon, all iPhones are WEA capable as long as they are using iOS 6 or later.

You Didn’t Get the Presidential Alert if Your Wireless Provider Isn’t Participating in the WEA System

A wireless provider must also be participating in the WEA in order to receive the test message. All major carriers, like AT&T, Sprint, Verizon, and T-Mobile, are participating in the WEA System. Cricket is participating too. But some smaller carriers or regional carriers might not be. You can go to the carrier’s website or call their customer service number to find out if they’re not taking part in the WEA system.

Some customers, however, are reporting that they didn’t get the message even though they have a WEA compatible phone and their carrier has opted into the WEA system.

If Your Phone Was Turned Off or Out of Range of a Cell Phone Tower, You Might Miss the Message

I didn't get the presidential alert, so I guess I'm the chosen one now? pic.twitter.com/54CVErP2s1 — Andy Bobst (@AndyTheBeerGuy) October 3, 2018

If your phone was turned off or out of range of a cell phone tower at the time the message is sent, then you’ll also miss out on receiving the Presidential Alert, Accuweather reported. It’s possible you might not get the alert if you’re in airplane mode too.

Not All International Visitors Will Get the Alert

We didn't get anything on our cellphones. Is Kansas still in the USA? #PresidentialAlert — jalbright78 (@jalbright78) October 3, 2018

WEA is based on global standards, which means that some international visitors will get the WEA test alert but others won’t. It depends on their mobile device’s capabilities and if it’s WEA compatible, FEMA noted.

Some AT&T Customers Are Saying They Didn’t Get the Alert

Some AT&T customers are reporting that they didn’t get the alert. The reports are coming in from a number of iPhone users. It’s unclear why this happened, and we will update this story when more information is available.

Others are also reporting not getting the alert, including customers with Verizon and T-Mobile who say they met all the criteria for receiving the alert.

Did you miss out on the alert? Let us know in the comments below.