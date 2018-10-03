What Are Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA)?

The National Wireless Emergency Alert System got a lot of attention today when it sent out the nation’s first Presidential Alert. But you may not have even realized the system existed until today. Here’s what it is and how it works.

The National Wireless Emergency Alert System (WEA) is typically used to warn the public about missing children, dangerous weather, and other critical information via cell phone alerts. The national presidential alert has the same tone and vibration as all WEA messages, such as AMBER alerts and tornado alerts. The main difference is that this one was nationwide rather than regional.

In fact, the WEA only sends out three types of alerts: imminent threats in a specific region (such as extreme weather), AMBER alerts, and Presidential alerts about national emergencies.

Only phones that are WEA compatible, turned on, and within range of an active cell tower will actually get a presidential alert message. A wireless provider must also be participating in the WEA in order to receive the test message.

FEMA has said that the alert isn’t an actual text or SMS (so you won’t be charged for this.) Instead, it’s an audio and text warning that works similarly to the AMBER alerts and weather emergency notices that you might receive. The main difference is that this is nationwide rather than regional.

Although today was the fourth time that a nationwide EAS alert has been tested, it’s the first time for a nationwide WEA test. The first three EAS alerts were November 2011, September 2016, and September 2017, Accuweather reported. EAS alerts are broadcast over television and radio, while WEA alerts are sent over mobile carriers.

The Emergency Alert System (EAS) is a national warning system that requires participants to provide the President with the ability to address the nation during a national emergency. It can also be used regionally for emergency information like AMBER alerts. In that way, the Presidential Alert on the WEA System isn’t all that different. It just allows the President to reach the public during a national emergency like he would through the EAS.

Wireless Emergency Alerts are currently only available in English, but FEMA is testing making them available in other languages too. They have no tracking capability, gather no data, and you will not be charged for them.