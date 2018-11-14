5 Best Portable Induction Cooktops: Your Buying Guide

Induction cooking is the process of heating up a cooking surface — and food — using an electromagnetic current instead of a direct flame such as a gas stove. A portable induction cooktop is a good choice if you’re looking for a smaller induction cooking surface to use on the countertop or for camping.

It’s also a practical option if you’re intrigued by the concept of induction cooking but aren’t yet ready to take the plunge to a traditional induction cooktop surface and essential induction cookware sets. You’ll need the proper induction-compatible cookware whether you decide to purchase a portable induction cooktop or a larger built-in unit.

As you’re searching for the right portable cooktop, there’s more to keep in mind than just the price tag. Paying more for a portable cooktop will typically get you features such as a broader temperature range and more power.

Many of these units also have user-friendly touch button control panels and safety features that include auto shut-off when no cookware is detected along with a countdown timer so that you can track the meal’s progress and avoid burning your food.