5 Best Portable Induction Cooktops: Your Buying Guide

Induction cooking is the process of heating up a cooking surface — and food — using an electromagnetic current instead of a direct flame such as a gas stove. A portable induction cooktop is a good choice if you’re looking for a smaller induction cooking surface to use on the countertop or for camping.
It’s also a practical option if you’re intrigued by the concept of induction cooking but aren’t yet ready to take the plunge to a traditional induction cooktop surface and essential induction cookware sets. You’ll need the proper induction-compatible cookware whether you decide to purchase a portable induction cooktop or a larger built-in unit.
As you’re searching for the right portable cooktop, there’s more to keep in mind than just the price tag. Paying more for a portable cooktop will typically get you features such as a broader temperature range and more power.
Many of these units also have user-friendly touch button control panels and safety features that include auto shut-off when no cookware is detected along with a countdown timer so that you can track the meal’s progress and avoid burning your food.
Secura 9100MC Portable Induction CooktopPrice: $69.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 15 power levels from 200 to 1800 watts
- Temperature range of 140 to 460 degrees Fahrenheit
- Auto-pan detection
- Noisy
- Should only be used with flat bottom cooking utensils
- Some wish the temperatures were more precise
The Secura 9100MC Portable Induction Cooktop offers a bit more power and higher cooking temperatures compared to the Secura 8100MC Portable Induction Cooktop. Both cooktops are solid choices for their overall dependability and performance, but there are a few differences to keep in mind. The Secura 8100MC is slightly cheaper and offers 10 power levels from 200 to 1800 watts. In comparison, the Secura 9100MC has 15 power levels from 200 to 1800 watts. Both units have a temperature range from 140 to 460 degrees Fahrenheit, although the Secura 8100MC has a 10 temperature range, compared to the 15 temperature range of the Secura 9100MC. Both units have a digital control panel and a built-in countdown timer. They’ll also automatically shut off after a minute if no pan is detected.
Cuisinart ICT-30 Induction CooktopPrice: $138.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Smooth glass surface easily wipes clean
- Automatically shuts off within 30 seconds if no pan is detected
- 150-minute timer
- Noisy cooling fan
- Some wish it had lower temperature settings
- Pricey
Use this portable induction cooktop in a kitchen or take it with you camping, on a boat, or anywhere else. The smooth glass surface conveniently wipes clean. Induction technology allows this portable unit to heat up right away and maintain a consistent temperature throughout the cooking process. There are eight heat settings for control from the lowest to highest available heat options. For your safety the unit automatically shuts off 30 seconds after the cookware is removed. There’s also a 150-minute timer.
A more basic model, Waring Pro ICT200 Induction Cooktop, is also available.
NuWave PIC Flex Precision Induction CooktopPrice: $69.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes a fry pan
- Temperature range of 100 to 500 degrees Fahrenheit
- Programming technology
- No on/off switch
- Can’t adjust programmed settings
- Nonstick material on pan can wear off over time
If you’ve been hesitant to consider an induction cooktop because you don’t have the right cookware, consider this combination cooktop and fry pan. A nine-inch hard anodized fry pan is included with the portable induction cooktop for added convenience. Both items are lightweight and portable so that you can take them camping or use them outdoors. There are 45 temperature settings in increments from 100 to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Programming technology with 100 hours of memory gives you the flexibility to save your favorite settings.
The NuWave PIC Gold Precision Induction Cooktop comes with more features, including additional temperature settings, along with a slightly larger 10.5-inch fry pan.
Max Burton 6400 Digital Choice Induction CooktopPrice: $99.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 1800 watts
- Temperature range of 100 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit
- One-touch boil and simmer buttons
- Can’t make specific temperature adjustments
- Makes a loud beep every time a button is pressed
- Some complain of a high-pitched noise
A total of 1800 watts of power gives this induction cooktop plenty of speed and performance for most cooking demands. It’s also easily portable, meaning you can take it camping and for meals on the go. This induction cooktop is also a solid option for smaller living spaces with limited room for cooking. Highlights include a temperature range of 100 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit in 25 degree increments along with a programmable timer up to 180 minutes. There are also one-touch boil and summer buttons. A lock button holds your preferred settings for added convenience.
Gourmia GIC-200 Portable Induction CookerPrice: $39.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Power levels range from 200 to 1800 watts
- Eight temperature settings
- Push button controls
- Can’t manually adjust temperature settings
- Some find the fan noisy
- Instruction manual could be better
This portable induction cooker features eight power levels with a range of 200 to 1800 watts along with eight temperature settings from 140 to 460 degrees Fahrenheit. You can use the 180 minute timer to keep track of your food. Other highlights are user-friendly push button controls and a digital display. The cooktop surface is easy to clean and remains cool to the touch even when the burner heats up.
Very good, I did not know what model to buy, thank you
Obviously has not read all the negative reviews for the NuWave PIC. Must be just looking for payments for referral clicks. I doubt she even cooked on any of these. Useless review.