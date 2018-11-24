10 Best Selfie Sticks: Your Easy Buying Guide

It may look silly to some people, but the “selfie stick” is actually a great photography accessory for travelers, photography fans, or anyone who just wants to take better photos of themselves. Want to learn more about the whole “selfie stick” craze? Check out the video above from the Wall Street Journal.

Like it or not, the selfie stick is here to stay. Even the very word “selfie stick” seems a bit silly, though it’s arguably better than the other options people have floated lately, like “monopod” or “Narcisstick”. Websites as diverse as Buzzfeed and the Wall Street Journal have covered the selfie stick, while a number of stadiums in the UK have actually banned the selfie stick because it interferes with the view of the game.

While selfie sticks have been around for years (the selfie stick inventor filed a patent way back in 2005), it wasn’t until last year that the popularity of these controversial photography accessories exploded. TIME even named the selfie stick one of the best inventions of 2014. Thinking about getting yourself a selfie stick? Finding the right one for your needs can actually be a bit tricky. Despite the fact that this technology is essentially just a long stick, there are many variants of the selfie stick on the market today. With so many selfie stick options out there, it’s no wonder that people can’t tell the difference between so many similar monopods. Here are 10 of the best selfie stick options for you to consider buying in 2015.

1. Looq Selfie Stick

Featured by Joanna Stern in the WSJ roundup of selfie sticks we mentioned above, this model was singled out in the category of “cheap” selfie sticks. Stern writes that the rubberized grip is a nice feature, though “pressing the button can cause the stick to shake a bit, resulting in a potentially blurry photo.”

Getting singled out by the Wall Street Journal gives this selfie stick a lot of street cred. If you’re looking for a cheap, solid option for your first selfie stick, this is the first model you should consider. Stern argues that the smallest amount of money you should spend on a selfie stick is $15, to ensure the best quality. Since you can get this selfie stick for around $20, it’s definitely in Stern’s suggested minimum budget range. If you want more recommendations for smartphone-friendly selfie sticks, check out our post on the best iPhone selfie sticks.

Price: $19.99

Pros:

Available in multiple colors

No battery or Wi-Fi to mess with

Extends to over 40 inches in length

Adjustable phone holder section can fit any phone up to 3.35 inches wide

Cons:

No Bluetooth

Pole collapses down to about 8.5 inches, which may be cumbersome to carry

Only works with certain apps

Limited warranty

Could be more rugged

2. PolarPro PowerPole Selfie Stick

More interested in using your GoPro than a smartphone to take extended selfie shots? PolarPro’s selfie stick is a great option. It’s so much more than a mere stick, since the stem conceals a 5200 mAh battery built right into the grip. There are two USB ports for charging devices, or you can use the battery to extends your GoPro’s filming time by as much as ten hours.

This selfie stick’s main drawback is a high price tag. However, if you are looking to splurge on a selfie stick, this model is a superior choice. Even if you rarely use it as a selfie stick for photography, you could always just keep the stick in the trunk of your car and use it to charge your devices on the go. It’s hard to find a selfie stick that offers this many useful features. And if anybody pokes fun at how much you spent on this selfie stick, you can argue that the built-in battery actually makes this tech accessory a smart buy.

Price: $99.99 (23 percent off)

Pros:

Great grip lets you keep the camera steady

Splash-proof port covers (great for using this tool outdoors)

Contains the equivalent of 4.5 GoPro batteries

Easy to view battery status with a press of a button

Concurrent charging is possible

Cons:

Somewhat shorter extension (about 30 inches)

Expensive

Heavier than other selfie sticks

Limited color options

Stick has water-resistant elements, but is not fully waterproof

3. Quik Pod Handheld Selfie Extendable Pole With Mini Tripod Legs

Arguably the original selfie stick brand (unless you count a possible use of the selfie stick from the 1920s that the BBC uncovered), Quik Pod is one of the leading names in the selfie stick world. This model is ideal because you can use it as a selfie stick, or set it up as a tripod. With that versatility, this is almost like getting two accessories in one. This is a great option for those using a lightweight digital camera for selfies, rather than a smartphone or GoPro.

Price: $25.78 (14 percent off)

Pros:

Also works as a tripod

Attaches easily to any camera with a standard tripod socket

Lightweight and compact

Comes with bag and wrist strap

Built-in self-image positioning mirror

Cons:

Not waterproof (may rust if you get it wet)

No battery

Does not work with phone or apps

No Bluetooth/remote shutter

Extended size is a mere 18.5 inches

4. DigiPower TP-QPXT Quikpod Extreme Monopod

Also singled out by the Wall Street Journal’s Joanna Stern, the Digipower Quik Pod Selfie Extreme (aka “Quik Pod Ultra” or “Xpert”) has a rubber grip that makes it easy to hold on to, even with sweaty palms or through thick gloves. Stern had high praise for this selfie stick, but she does have a few caveats:

“There’s no shutter gimmick built-in—to shoot remotely, you’d have to use a timer or buy a $5 Bluetooth remote, like one from Vivitar. (There’s a mirror, though, so you can frame selfies even with a GoPro, traditional point-and-shoot or the rear-facing better camera on your phone.) The saltwater-proof pole, which extends 53 inches, is much sturdier than others, with a regular tripod leg that is held in place with lever lock. The Quik Pod’s drawback is that its cheaper listings (like one I’ve seen for $50) don’t all come with a phone mount. Make sure to check the mount situation before buying. If you need to buy a mount, iStabilizer’s $20 SmartMount is the sturdiest and safest I’ve found for my phone.”

In addition to the Vivitar remote, we also like the AudioVox “Shutterball” remote. There are lots of other options out there, but those two options are pretty solid, and should be adequate for the needs of most photography fans.

Price: $48.33 (31 percent off)

Pros:

Rugged, waterproof pole

Extends 53 inches

Top-rated design

Ideal mid-range price point

Easily interchange mounts

Cons:

Requires additional accessories to work at its peak

May still be too expensive for some

Comes with lots of accessories, but not all may be useful to you

Not all versions come with a mount

Some users have reported mount can be unstable

5. The Belfie Stick

Learn more about this specialized version of the selfie stick in the video above from People magazine.

Butt + Selfie = “Belfie.” Yup, that’s totally a word now. The Belfie stick is a specialized version of the selfie stick that is designed to help you take pictures of your shapely bum. It’s definitely a bit narcissistic, but it’s a great tool if you’re a heavy Instagram user, or for those who are trying to have the best possible picture for their online dating profile or Tinder pic. As of this writing, the Belfie stick is out of stock, but it should become available later in 2015.

Price: $79.99

Pros:

Jointed design

From the makers of ON

Works with a wide array of phones

Satisfaction guaranteed

Ideal for those who are into fitness, dating, or saucy selfies

Cons:

Overspecialized design

Expensive

Hard to find

Stick is somewhat large in diameter

May make you feel truly narcissistic

6. Quik Pod SPORT Selfie Stick

Another offering in the Quik Pod line, the Quik Pod SPORT is ideal for GoPro users. If you like to take selfies while partaking in extreme sports like sea kayaking or whitewater rafting, this would be a great option for you. Its middle of the road price belies the plethora or features hidden in this rugged, sporty selfie stick. The grip is sturdy, which makes it easy to hang on to, even under wet conditions. This selfie stick comes with quick release adapter, waterproof lanyard, hiking clip, and a padded carry bag.

Price: $59.95

Pros:

Waterproof and salt water-proof

Great design that’s easy to grip

Quick release camera mount

Positively reviewed by users

Doesn’t wiggle or rattle like some other poles

Cons:

Somewhat bulky

Somewhat shorter extension than other models on this list (39 inches)

Limited color options

Does not float

A too-heavy camera can bend the pole when it has been extended fully

7. Promaster Selfie Stick

Promoter’s selfie stick may not be the most compact option, but it is lightweight and extends to a respectable 51 inches. One caveat if you plan to use this selfie stick with a smartphone…depending on the phone you use, you may find it necessary to remove the case from the phone in order to get the best fit on the mount. Additionally, some smartphones may not work in a vertical orientation with this stick, and you’ll have to use them in horizontal orientation only.

Price: $31.75 (21 percent ofF)

Pros:

Works with phones or cameras

Extends to 51 inches

Can also be used with microphones or other tech devices

Telescopic design

Lightweight aluminum build

Cons:

May not fit all phones

Only collapses down to about 13 inches

Limited color options

No battery

No remote, requires app or camera with a timer

8. GoPro 3-Way

Check out a review of this 3-in-1 photography mount in the video above.

Still feel silly about getting a selfie stick? This selfie stick is one you can buy without feeling vain, since it actually offers multiple types of photographic functions. It can be used as a camera grip, extension arm, or tripod. It is waterproof, so you’ll feel safe using this “selfie stick” in even the most inclement weather. If you are a diehard GoPro fan, this is definitely the mount for you, though it should be noted that the extension on this stick is much shorter than many of the other selfie sticks included in this roundup.

Price: $69.99

Pros:

Versatile design

Compatible with all GoPro models

Removable tripod stores inside the handle

Lightweight

Collapses down to less than eight inches

Cons:

Limited extension of 20 inches

Expensive

Won’t appeal to those who just want a long selfie stick

Lacks an internal battery

No remote

9. CamKix Extendable Selfie Stick With Bluetooth Remote

We actually recommended this selfie stick last December, when we featured it in one of our holiday gift guides. This selfie stick is moderately priced, yet rich in features. It comes with a Bluetooth remote, though you can also buy this stick without the remote if you have a limited budget. While it lacks some of the bells and whistles of the more premium selfie sticks on this list, this is an excellent stick for a first time buyer.

Price: $29.99 with remote (40 percent off), or just $19.99 without remote

Pros:

Multiple color options

Available with or without remote

Affordable

Extends up to 40 inches

Nearly universal phone compatibility

Cons:

Lacks waterproofing

Smallest size when compact is 11 inches

Bluetooth remote only works with iOS or Android devices

Head is not adjustable past 180 degrees

Lacks waterproofing or internal battery/charging capability

10. Jökul Sweden Monopod

Whether you’re looking to take better photos on vacation, find that perfect photo angle for your dating profile, or maybe even try out the “selfie diet,” this monopod from Jökul Sweden is a decent selfie stick for those who don’t want to spend a fortune on such a simple tech accessory. This is one of the most compact options on our list, with a collapsed length of just over seven inches.

Price: $14.99 (40 percent off)

Pros:

Works with any camera with a quarter-inch screw

Affordable

Also works with nearly any smartphone

Adjustable head

Compact and lightweight

Cons: