10 Best Selfie Sticks: Your Easy Buying Guide

It may look silly to some people, but the “selfie stick” is actually a great photography accessory for travelers, photography fans, or anyone who just wants to take better photos of themselves. Want to learn more about the whole “selfie stick” craze? Check out the video above from the Wall Street Journal.
Like it or not, the selfie stick is here to stay. Even the very word “selfie stick” seems a bit silly, though it’s arguably better than the other options people have floated lately, like “monopod” or “Narcisstick”. Websites as diverse as Buzzfeed and the Wall Street Journal have covered the selfie stick, while a number of stadiums in the UK have actually banned the selfie stick because it interferes with the view of the game.
While selfie sticks have been around for years (the selfie stick inventor filed a patent way back in 2005), it wasn’t until last year that the popularity of these controversial photography accessories exploded. TIME even named the selfie stick one of the best inventions of 2014. Thinking about getting yourself a selfie stick? Finding the right one for your needs can actually be a bit tricky. Despite the fact that this technology is essentially just a long stick, there are many variants of the selfie stick on the market today. With so many selfie stick options out there, it’s no wonder that people can’t tell the difference between so many similar monopods. Here are 10 of the best selfie stick options for you to consider buying in 2015.
Buying your first selfie stick? Feeling overwhelmed? Check out our guide to the selfie sticks for iPhone 6, review our list of the best Bluetooth selfie sticks, or see our favorite iPhone selfie sticks.
1. Looq Selfie Stick
Featured by Joanna Stern in the WSJ roundup of selfie sticks we mentioned above, this model was singled out in the category of “cheap” selfie sticks. Stern writes that the rubberized grip is a nice feature, though “pressing the button can cause the stick to shake a bit, resulting in a potentially blurry photo.”
Getting singled out by the Wall Street Journal gives this selfie stick a lot of street cred. If you’re looking for a cheap, solid option for your first selfie stick, this is the first model you should consider. Stern argues that the smallest amount of money you should spend on a selfie stick is $15, to ensure the best quality. Since you can get this selfie stick for around $20, it’s definitely in Stern’s suggested minimum budget range. If you want more recommendations for smartphone-friendly selfie sticks, check out our post on the best iPhone selfie sticks.
Price: $19.99
Buy this selfie stick here.
Pros:
- Available in multiple colors
- No battery or Wi-Fi to mess with
- Extends to over 40 inches in length
- Adjustable phone holder section can fit any phone up to 3.35 inches wide
Cons:
- No Bluetooth
- Pole collapses down to about 8.5 inches, which may be cumbersome to carry
- Only works with certain apps
- Limited warranty
- Could be more rugged
Find more Looq selfie stick reviews and product information here.
2. PolarPro PowerPole Selfie Stick
More interested in using your GoPro than a smartphone to take extended selfie shots? PolarPro’s selfie stick is a great option. It’s so much more than a mere stick, since the stem conceals a 5200 mAh battery built right into the grip. There are two USB ports for charging devices, or you can use the battery to extends your GoPro’s filming time by as much as ten hours.
This selfie stick’s main drawback is a high price tag. However, if you are looking to splurge on a selfie stick, this model is a superior choice. Even if you rarely use it as a selfie stick for photography, you could always just keep the stick in the trunk of your car and use it to charge your devices on the go. It’s hard to find a selfie stick that offers this many useful features. And if anybody pokes fun at how much you spent on this selfie stick, you can argue that the built-in battery actually makes this tech accessory a smart buy.
Price: $99.99 (23 percent off)
Buy this selfie stick here.
Pros:
- Great grip lets you keep the camera steady
- Splash-proof port covers (great for using this tool outdoors)
- Contains the equivalent of 4.5 GoPro batteries
- Easy to view battery status with a press of a button
- Concurrent charging is possible
Cons:
- Somewhat shorter extension (about 30 inches)
- Expensive
- Heavier than other selfie sticks
- Limited color options
- Stick has water-resistant elements, but is not fully waterproof
Find more PolarPro PowerPole reviews and product information here.
3. Quik Pod Handheld Selfie Extendable Pole With Mini Tripod Legs
Arguably the original selfie stick brand (unless you count a possible use of the selfie stick from the 1920s that the BBC uncovered), Quik Pod is one of the leading names in the selfie stick world. This model is ideal because you can use it as a selfie stick, or set it up as a tripod. With that versatility, this is almost like getting two accessories in one. This is a great option for those using a lightweight digital camera for selfies, rather than a smartphone or GoPro.
Price: $25.78 (14 percent off)
Buy this selfie stick here.
Pros:
- Also works as a tripod
- Attaches easily to any camera with a standard tripod socket
- Lightweight and compact
- Comes with bag and wrist strap
- Built-in self-image positioning mirror
Cons:
- Not waterproof (may rust if you get it wet)
- No battery
- Does not work with phone or apps
- No Bluetooth/remote shutter
- Extended size is a mere 18.5 inches
Find more Quik Pod Handheld Selfie Extendable Pole with Mini Tripod Legs reviews and product information here.
4. DigiPower TP-QPXT Quikpod Extreme Monopod
Also singled out by the Wall Street Journal’s Joanna Stern, the Digipower Quik Pod Selfie Extreme (aka “Quik Pod Ultra” or “Xpert”) has a rubber grip that makes it easy to hold on to, even with sweaty palms or through thick gloves. Stern had high praise for this selfie stick, but she does have a few caveats:
“There’s no shutter gimmick built-in—to shoot remotely, you’d have to use a timer or buy a $5 Bluetooth remote, like one from Vivitar. (There’s a mirror, though, so you can frame selfies even with a GoPro, traditional point-and-shoot or the rear-facing better camera on your phone.)
The saltwater-proof pole, which extends 53 inches, is much sturdier than others, with a regular tripod leg that is held in place with lever lock. The Quik Pod’s drawback is that its cheaper listings (like one I’ve seen for $50) don’t all come with a phone mount. Make sure to check the mount situation before buying.
If you need to buy a mount, iStabilizer’s $20 SmartMount is the sturdiest and safest I’ve found for my phone.”
In addition to the Vivitar remote, we also like the AudioVox “Shutterball” remote. There are lots of other options out there, but those two options are pretty solid, and should be adequate for the needs of most photography fans.
Price: $48.33 (31 percent off)
Buy this selfie stick here.
Pros:
- Rugged, waterproof pole
- Extends 53 inches
- Top-rated design
- Ideal mid-range price point
- Easily interchange mounts
Cons:
- Requires additional accessories to work at its peak
- May still be too expensive for some
- Comes with lots of accessories, but not all may be useful to you
- Not all versions come with a mount
- Some users have reported mount can be unstable
Find more DigiPower TP-QPXT Quikpod Extreme Monopod reviews and product information here.
5. The Belfie Stick
Learn more about this specialized version of the selfie stick in the video above from People magazine.
Butt + Selfie = “Belfie.” Yup, that’s totally a word now. The Belfie stick is a specialized version of the selfie stick that is designed to help you take pictures of your shapely bum. It’s definitely a bit narcissistic, but it’s a great tool if you’re a heavy Instagram user, or for those who are trying to have the best possible picture for their online dating profile or Tinder pic. As of this writing, the Belfie stick is out of stock, but it should become available later in 2015.
Price: $79.99
Get more info here.
Pros:
- Jointed design
- From the makers of ON
- Works with a wide array of phones
- Satisfaction guaranteed
- Ideal for those who are into fitness, dating, or saucy selfies
Cons:
- Overspecialized design
- Expensive
- Hard to find
- Stick is somewhat large in diameter
- May make you feel truly narcissistic
Find more Belfie stick reviews and product information here.
6. Quik Pod SPORT Selfie Stick
Another offering in the Quik Pod line, the Quik Pod SPORT is ideal for GoPro users. If you like to take selfies while partaking in extreme sports like sea kayaking or whitewater rafting, this would be a great option for you. Its middle of the road price belies the plethora or features hidden in this rugged, sporty selfie stick. The grip is sturdy, which makes it easy to hang on to, even under wet conditions. This selfie stick comes with quick release adapter, waterproof lanyard, hiking clip, and a padded carry bag.
Price: $59.95
Buy this selfie stick here.
Pros:
- Waterproof and salt water-proof
- Great design that’s easy to grip
- Quick release camera mount
- Positively reviewed by users
- Doesn’t wiggle or rattle like some other poles
Cons:
- Somewhat bulky
- Somewhat shorter extension than other models on this list (39 inches)
- Limited color options
- Does not float
- A too-heavy camera can bend the pole when it has been extended fully
Find more Quik Pod SPORT Selfie Stick reviews and product information here.
7. Promaster Selfie Stick
Promoter’s selfie stick may not be the most compact option, but it is lightweight and extends to a respectable 51 inches. One caveat if you plan to use this selfie stick with a smartphone…depending on the phone you use, you may find it necessary to remove the case from the phone in order to get the best fit on the mount. Additionally, some smartphones may not work in a vertical orientation with this stick, and you’ll have to use them in horizontal orientation only.
Price: $31.75 (21 percent ofF)
Buy this selfie stick here.
Pros:
- Works with phones or cameras
- Extends to 51 inches
- Can also be used with microphones or other tech devices
- Telescopic design
- Lightweight aluminum build
Cons:
- May not fit all phones
- Only collapses down to about 13 inches
- Limited color options
- No battery
- No remote, requires app or camera with a timer
Find more Promaster Selfie Stick reviews and product information here.
8. GoPro 3-Way
Check out a review of this 3-in-1 photography mount in the video above.
Still feel silly about getting a selfie stick? This selfie stick is one you can buy without feeling vain, since it actually offers multiple types of photographic functions. It can be used as a camera grip, extension arm, or tripod. It is waterproof, so you’ll feel safe using this “selfie stick” in even the most inclement weather. If you are a diehard GoPro fan, this is definitely the mount for you, though it should be noted that the extension on this stick is much shorter than many of the other selfie sticks included in this roundup.
Price: $69.99
Buy this selfie stick here.
Pros:
- Versatile design
- Compatible with all GoPro models
- Removable tripod stores inside the handle
- Lightweight
- Collapses down to less than eight inches
Cons:
- Limited extension of 20 inches
- Expensive
- Won’t appeal to those who just want a long selfie stick
- Lacks an internal battery
- No remote
Find more GoPro 3-Way reviews and product information here.
9. CamKix Extendable Selfie Stick With Bluetooth Remote
We actually recommended this selfie stick last December, when we featured it in one of our holiday gift guides. This selfie stick is moderately priced, yet rich in features. It comes with a Bluetooth remote, though you can also buy this stick without the remote if you have a limited budget. While it lacks some of the bells and whistles of the more premium selfie sticks on this list, this is an excellent stick for a first time buyer.
Price: $29.99 with remote (40 percent off), or just $19.99 without remote
Buy this selfie stick here.
Pros:
- Multiple color options
- Available with or without remote
- Affordable
- Extends up to 40 inches
- Nearly universal phone compatibility
Cons:
- Lacks waterproofing
- Smallest size when compact is 11 inches
- Bluetooth remote only works with iOS or Android devices
- Head is not adjustable past 180 degrees
- Lacks waterproofing or internal battery/charging capability
Find more CamKix Extendable Selfie Stick with Bluetooth Remote reviews and product information here.
10. Jökul Sweden Monopod
Whether you’re looking to take better photos on vacation, find that perfect photo angle for your dating profile, or maybe even try out the “selfie diet,” this monopod from Jökul Sweden is a decent selfie stick for those who don’t want to spend a fortune on such a simple tech accessory. This is one of the most compact options on our list, with a collapsed length of just over seven inches.
Price: $14.99 (40 percent off)
Buy this selfie stick here.
Pros:
- Works with any camera with a quarter-inch screw
- Affordable
- Also works with nearly any smartphone
- Adjustable head
- Compact and lightweight
Cons:
- Limited warranty
- Maximum extension of about 35.5 inches
- Head doesn’t offer 360 degree rotation
- This particular model does not come with remote shutter
- Not waterproof, no battery
Find more Jökul Sweden monopod reviews and product information here.
13 Comments
13 Comments
Discuss on Facebook
I think there’s a better selfie stick out there. Like the ““Handheld Monopod Selfie Stick for GoPro Hero 1 2 3 3+ “, essentially you get the best of all worlds with this Selfie Stick that combines: 1. YUNTENG – Extendable Stick 2. URPOWER – Bluetooth Wireless Remote Shutter 3. GoPro – Mount .
I think i’m gonna be checking out the Promaster Selfie. Since it’s not expensive, it’s worth the risk.