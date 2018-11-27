6 Best Cheap Samsung Galaxy S7 & S7 Edge Cases

If you’ve blown your entire paycheck on the new Samsung Galaxy S7 or S7 Edge, you might not have much money left to buy a protective case for your new phone. But without a case, you risk bricking your device if you drop it. If you need a cheap case for one of these new phones, we’re here to help. Based on design, price, and brand reputation, we’ve compiled a list of ten of the best cheap phone cases for the S7 and S7 Edge. The first five cheap cases on our list are for the S7, and are all under $20. The second half of our list focuses on cheap S7 Edge cases, with prices under $15. We focused on even cheaper cases for the S7 Edge to take some of the sting out of the fact that the S7 Edge retails for so much more than the S7. Many S7 cases are also available for the S7 Edge, and vice versa, so if you see a style you like, click through to see additional color and phone compatibility info. Read on to find some budget-friendly cases for Samsung’s latest flagship smartphones.
Want to widen your search and include more premium case options? Check out our guides to the best S7 cases and the best Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge cases.
Want to see cases for the latest Samsung device? Browse some recommendations in our guide to the best Samsung Galaxy Note 7 cases on sale now.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
LK Ultra Scratch Resistant TPU Protective Case for Samsung Galaxy S7
Our Review
If you’re looking for a cheap, colorful case under $10, this basic case from LK provides decent protection. While it lacks the bells and whistles of more premium cases, this is a nice option for the budget-conscious. It can also work as a “placeholder” case. Use it for a month or two while you wait for the case you really want to go on sale (or just be back in stock). It’s not uncommon for more premium Samsung Galaxy phone cases to get released a month or two after the initial launch date, so many people buy a cheap case to use until their dream case goes on sale.
Not exactly the case you had in mind? Browse more S7 cases on sale here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Caseology Envoy Series Leather Bound Bumper Cover for Samsung Galaxy S7
Our Review
Cheap cases don’t usually come with luxurious materials like leather. And yet, this cheap case is made with real leather, not the fake stuff. Boasting a true leather back and a polycarbonate frame, this is the perfect cheap case for those with expensive tastes.
Not exactly the case you had in mind? Browse more S7 cases on sale here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Spigen Neo Hybrid Samsung Galaxy S7 Case
Our Review
Want a case with protective button covers? This cheap case should fit the bill. The upgraded frame is reinforced at the cutouts for enhanced durability, while the redesigned pattern on the back of the case has been retooled to reduce the amount of dust and fuzz the case accumulates over time. All in all, this is a solid cheap case for the average S7 owner.
Want to see even more options before you make your final decision? Browse more S7 cases on sale here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
VRS Design Single Fit Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Case
Our Review
Only have $10 to spend on your new phone case? This case from VRS Design is a solid option at that price point. There are tons of color options as well, for those who prefer a case that stands out. The case is slim, easy to grip, and easy to afford. If you need to see more options before you make a purchase, browse more S7 Edge cases on sale here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
OBLIQ Flex Pro PU Leather Slim Fit Galaxy S7 Edge Case
Our Review
This case is made from faux leather, which gives it a luxe look at a rock bottom price. This is a slim line case that doesn’t add much bulk to your device, which makes it ideal for those who tend to keep their phone in the pocket of their skinny jeans. Want to see more options? Browse more S7 Edge cases on sale here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Ringke Fusion Crystal Clear Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Case
Our Review
Cheap cases tend to lack some of the small protective touches you’ll see on higher-end models, such as button covers or dust covers. This clear case has port covers to block out dust and debris, which is nice for those who keep their phones in linty pockets or messy purses. The surface of this case has been further treated so it will have both anti-static and anti-scratch properties. This helps it to stay tidy, month after month. If you love clear cases, this is one of the best cheap options out there.
Not convinced this is the right case for you? Browse more S7 Edge cases on sale here.