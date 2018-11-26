7 Best Cyber Monday Video Game Deals on Amazon

Sales and video games are a natural mix. Min-maxing is ingrained into the DNA of every gamer, so it is only natural that they flex their patience to get the best Cyber Monday video game deals on Amazon. With sales ranging from consoles to games, to PC and mobile gaming accessories, there is sure to be something for everyone. The only catch is that many of the sales only go through Cyber Monday, so act fast or come in last.
$100 Off Xbox One X 1TB Console
The Xbox One X is one of the most popular gaming consoles out right now for its massive library of triple-A titles and its robust online multiplayer community. This is the first console to enable to true 4K gaming, which makes it an absolute steal when it is discounted by 20 percent like it currently is now. This version does not come with any games but it does include everything else you need to get started. This includes the console, the necessary cables, a 1 TB internal hard drive, and a wireless controller. Note that there are console versions that come bundled with Fallout 76 or NBA 2K19 but you should make sure that the recipient wants either of these games before you lock this one down.
42% Off Fallout 76 for PS4
Fallout 76 only came out a few weeks ago, which is why it is absolutely bonkers that publisher Bethesda would release it at almost half price now. Yet here we are. The game is a departure from the series' single-player story-telling emphasis, instead testing the waters for a massive multiplayer wasteland survival game. Players now get to choose their own story as they make their way through life in a post-apocalyptic wasteland, choosing either to raid or forage for the supplies they need to keep on going. Note that this game does require online play, so be sure whoever you buy it for already has a PSN membership.
43% Off Razer DeathAdder Elite
The Razer DeathAdder Elite is probably the most popular PC gaming mouse ever. Its ergonomic form factor, high DPI optical sensor, and responsive buttons and scroll wheel make it an easy choice amongst the myriad of brightly-colored gamer gear out there. Most important to the DeathAdder's success is its price, which is slashed by 42 percent through Cyber Monday. If you know a PC gamer who is looking to step their game up, then this is an easy pick.
50% Off Life is Strange: Before The Storm Limited for PlayStation 4
The Life is Strange series tells one of the most captivating interactive stories out of any games to come out in the last decade. Life is Strange: Before The Storm continues the time-traveling story of the citizens of Arcadia Beach and adds new lines of player decision-making to lament over. This game plays more like an interactive movie than a proper adventure game but the player has some special time-traveling powers that make fatalistic decisions seem even more crushing. If this all sounds a little confusing, it's because this game is almost impossible to put into words. Any PS4 owners who are a fan of a gripping narrative will absolutely love this game. That's a Heavy guarantee.
$100 Off Elgato Game Capture 4K60 Pro
If you are shopping for a console gamer that aspires to stream on Twitch or YouTube, then they've probably already made it known how badly they need a capture card to do so. This accessory can seem costly but it is an absolute essential for anyone who is passionate about the social aspect of online gaming. It allows users to record or live stream the contents of their HDMI-compatible consoles like the PS4 and Xbox One X. It does need to plug into a computer's motherboard via a PCIe slot, so make sure they have a computer that can handle this before you lock this gift down. It is 25 percent off through today, making now the best time to get started with streaming.
60% Off Lego The Incredibles for Nintendo Switch
The Lego video game franchise has always been excellent about providing fast-paced action gaming without any of the serious violence or adult themes. Their latest installment builds a recreation of the universe of Pixar's The Incredibles and allows you to play as basically any character from the movies. Lego games are fun for all ages and serve as a great outlet for family entertainment with easy pickup play multiplayer.
$20 Off Oculus Go Standalone VR Headset
Virtual reality gaming is in full swing but the prohibitively expensive hardware requirements have formed a costly barrier of entry into the hobby. The Go VR headset is Oculus' way of combatting this, as it is a fully standalone VR headset that does not require a PC or phone to plug into. Instead, you can use the Oculus app to transfer HD movies or games onto the headset's 32 GB internal storage, then select it from the headset's UI. It comes with an Oculus Touch controller for navigating the menu and playing games. The Oculus Go finally makes their library of over one thousand VR games accessible to anyone and it will continue to be able to play newly released games. Since this is such a new product, it is only discounted by $20 but we didn't expect much to begin with since it is already priced for value. Still, my graphics card is a few GB shy of running the Oculus Rift so I'll take what I can get.