7 Best Cyber Monday Video Game Deals on Amazon

Our Review

Virtual reality gaming is in full swing but the prohibitively expensive hardware requirements have formed a costly barrier of entry into the hobby. The Go VR headset is Oculus' way of combatting this, as it is a fully standalone VR headset that does not require a PC or phone to plug into. Instead, you can use the Oculus app to transfer HD movies or games onto the headset's 32 GB internal storage, then select it from the headset's UI. It comes with an Oculus Touch controller for navigating the menu and playing games. The Oculus Go finally makes their library of over one thousand VR games accessible to anyone and it will continue to be able to play newly released games. Since this is such a new product, it is only discounted by $20 but we didn't expect much to begin with since it is already priced for value. Still, my graphics card is a few GB shy of running the Oculus Rift so I'll take what I can get.