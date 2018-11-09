5 Best Amazon Veterans Day Clothing Sales on Men’s Pants

Amazon’s Veterans’ Day clothing sale has begun, and there are deals for the whole family. This year, there are lots of great deals on men’s pants.
We’ve compared all the deals so you don’t have to. Browse all of Amazon’s Veteran’s Day deals here, or read on to see the deals we’ve chosen to highlight.
Please note that sale prices may only be available for select colors/sizes, and deals are only available while supplies last.
25% Off Wrangler RIGGS WORKWEAR Men’s Ranger PantPrice: $33.11Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Reinforced knees
- Easy to clean
- Lined back pockets for extra durability
- Not the biggest discount in the sale
- Some men may need a more rugged material
- Hammer loop on right side, so not ideal for lefties
Need a deal on a new pair of work pants? These inexpensive pants from Wrangler featured reinforced pockets and knees, so you're getting great value for money.
They're a hair under 25 percent off the suggested retail price, a savings of about $11 bucks. With those savings, you could get a $10 gift card for someone as a stocking stuffer.
Find more Wrangler RIGGS WORKWEAR Men's Ranger Pant information and reviews here.
-
57% Off Perry Ellis Men’s Portfolio Modern-Fit Performance PantPrice: $36.64Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Crisp lines
- Neutral print that's easy to match with many shirt colors
- No dry cleaning required
- Hook pant closure not suitable for all tastes
- Polyester is not the most breathable fabric
- Pleats may not be to all tastes
Need office-appropriate attire on a shoestring budget? These modern fit trousers are a stellar choice at their normal price, and even more appealing during this limited time price drop. The original retail price from Perry Ellis is $85, so this is a savings of nearly 57 percent off list. You'll save about $45, and every penny counts as we head into the holiday shopping season.
Find more Best Office Work Pants: Perry Ellis Performance Pant information and reviews here.
-
Over 50% Off Select Southpole Men’s Flex Stretch Basic Twill Rinse Denim PantsPrice: $27.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 2% spandex allows fabric to move with your body
- Excellent dark wash
- Machine washable
- Not ideal for those who prefer no stretch
- Some shoppers report these run slightly small
- Low rise fit may not be suitable for all men
Looking for low rise, stretch denim? If you dig dark wash, grab this deal before they sell out. This style is one of the cheapest pairs of jeans featured in Amazon's Veteran's Day clothing sale. Best of all, lots of colored denim in this style is included in the sale, which is great for those who are sick of plain blue jeans. Please note that this discounted price is based on the original MSRP, but these jeans had been previously reduced.
Find more Southpole Men's Flex Stretch Basic Twill Rinse Denim Pants information and reviews here.
-
40% Off Lucky Brand Men’s 361 Vintage Straight-Leg Jean In Aliso ValleyPrice: $59.00Pros:
Cons:
- Slight stretch for added comfort
- One of the most desired names in denim
- Made from high quality denim
- Sale is only for this one wash
- Still somewhat expensive
- Multiple shoppers report this style can fit a little snug
One of the most desirable brands out there, Luckys are often too expensive for those who want them. During this weekend's sale, however, these quality jeans are available at a more reasonable price. Subtle stretch and perfect whiskering ensure that these jeans will fit like a second skin. Prices start at $59.35 and up, depending on size selected. That's a solid savings of about 40 percent off list, since these jeans retail for $99.
Find more Best Deal on Designer Jeans: Lucky Brand Men's 361 information and reviews here.
-
19% Off Southpole Men’s Relaxed-Fit Core JeanPrice: $20.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lightweight denim that doesn't feel overly stiff or heavy
- Designed for comfort
- Solid discount
- Some buyers note jeans only fit correctly after the first wash
- Some buyer reviews complain sizing can be inconsistent for this brand
- Some buyers say this style runs small
Looking for a wider leg and a more relaxed fit? This is the deal for you. Fair warning, some buyers say this style runs small, so consider ordering a size up if you're on the cusp between two sizes. That being said, this is a style that's becoming harder to find, so consider stocking up on these if they are your fave style.
Find more Best Deal on Wide-Legs: Southpole Relaxed-Fit Jean information and reviews here.
