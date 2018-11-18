YouTube Down or Crashed? People in United States Reporting Issues with Site Not Working

People in the United States and other parts of the world began reporting issues with YouTube around 6 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, November 18. However, at this time it’s not clear if this is a widespread issue or if it comes anywhere close to the issues YouTube had in mid-October. In some areas, it appears the problem might already be resolved, but in other areas the reports of issues are skyrocketing. Overall, though, it seems fewer and fewer people are reporting issues just 30 minutes after the problem first appeared.

DownDetector showed a spike in complaints about YouTube issues:

About 15 minutes later, reported problems were still climbing:

However, now the number of complaints is decreasing, so it appears the problem might be resolving as of about 6:30 p.m. Eastern. Outage Report is also showing a marked decrease in reports.

The issues reported at Down Detector include problems watching videos, problems with the website itself, and problems logging in.

The issues appeared to be mostly in the United States on both coasts, but there are also some issues being reported in other parts of the country.

The cause of the problem isn’t yet clear. Some people are just seeing a blank screen when they try to use YouTube:

But others are seeing the same 500 Internal Server error that we saw in October:

Some people are already reporting on Down Detector that the problems are resolved in their region and you just need to refresh the page or reload the app.

Are you having issues with YouTube? Let us know in the comments below. This is a developing story.