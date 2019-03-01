Is Reddit Down? Users are Reporting Numerous Issues

The social media juggernaut and self-proclaimed ‘front page of the internet’ Reddit appears to be down.
If users head to the website right now they will be met with an error message and not be able to reach the site.
The status page says all systems are operational but users are reporting the exact opposite.
The down detector page shows numerous outages have been reported but Reddit has not yet commented on these problems.
Here’s what some users have been saying on Twitter so far. All of the tweets come around the same time so we at least can confirm you’re not alone with the problems if you’re experiencing them right now.
Issues like this tend to get fixed as the day goes on so we’ll keep you updated with the problems afflicting Reddit as the day goes on.
The problems first started arising around 12 p.m. EST on March 1 where users were logged out and then became unable to reach the servers.
It might have ended up being a small glitch in the system as the problems only persisted for a couple of minutes but it was long enough for die-hard Reddit users to realize something was up.
Reddit is used by over a billion people each month so with it being down it is affecting a large number of people. According to Statista.com, Reddit was accessed by 1.65 billion users in January 2019.
We will keep this post updated as more information becomes available. You can probably expect issues to pop up here and then throughout the duration of the day.