11 Best WiFi Sprinkler Controllers for Healthy Lawns

This first generation WiFi controller from Rachio remains a popular choice for its durability and reliability.

While this particular model is suitable for up to eight zones, a larger 16-zone version is available. The Rachio sprinkler can be set up outdoors but requires an outdoor enclosure (sold separately).

This Rachio smart sprinkler controller is a WaterSense labeled product. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, products with this label are 20 percent more water efficient than average products in that category and deliver measurable water savings results.

Several noteworthy features help distinguish this WiFi sprinkler controller from its competitors. For starters, intelligent weather software ensures the sprinkler only runs at opportune times. You won’t have to worry about losing water when it’s raining or windy, or when temperatures are freezing. The accompanying app lets you use the sprinkler remotely.

As with most of the best WiFi sprinkler controllers, it’s also compatible with iOS and Android operating systems. Once the app is up and running you can use it to track estimated water usage, run the sprinklers and keep tabs on upcoming schedules.

You might think that setting up a WiFi sprinkler controller will be a hassle. Fortunately, this smart sprinkler can be installed in 30 minutes or less and doesn’t require special tools for the job.

Smart schedules maintain your property according to your lawn’s specific needs. This is based on several factors, including the local weather, soil type, amount of sun exposure, the types of plants and more.

As with many other smart devices, the Rachio works with a variety of platforms. While Alexa and Google Assistant are some of the most popular, it also works with Apple HomeKit, Nest and others.