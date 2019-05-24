15 Best Pixel 3a XL Cases: The Ultimate List

The Pixel 3a XL and Pixel 3a have been announced and Google fans are excited for a fully functional Pixel phone with a budget price. However, you should still invest in only the best Pixel 3a XL cases, as this phone’s specs will remain competitive for years to come.
1. Incipio NGP Google Pixel 3a XL CasePrice: $19.99Pros:
- Grippy design
- Drop-tested design
- Raised bezel
- Limited colors
- Shows scratches
- Clear plastic yellows over time
The Incipio NGP Case is one of the best Pixel 3a XL cases available because of its stylish design that is both grippy and drop-tested for heights of up to three feet.
The Incipio NGP is a hybrid case mold that strives for the perfect mix of protection and portability, which of course, will be different depending on the user. For this humble editor, the balance seems to be just right. The case may not be able to handle larger drops like a full defender case, but it still has enough mass to provide a raised bezel to protect your phone’s front screen and rear camera.
The sleek, modern design shows off the naked beauty of your Pixel 3a XL on the top end and provides a nice grippy surface at the bottom. It may scratch somewhat easily, but it certainly beats scratching up your new phone.
Find more Incipio NGP Google Pixel 3a XL Case information and reviews here.
2. Google Knit Fabric Pixel 3a XL CasePrice: $40.00Pros:
- Compact
- Stylish
- Grippy design
- Limited impact resistance
- High price tag
- Limited color options
The Google Knit Fabric Case is the last of Google’s aftermarket accessories after the company axed their My Case and Live Case products, as reported by one editor over at Engadget. Some may miss this custom feature but the Fabric Pixel 3a Case remains an iconic choice for basic branding and protection.
This simple snap-on case is easy to install and hardly adds any bulk to the phone, making it great for users with smaller hands. The material isn’t rated for drop protection, but it will prevent the polycarbonate case of your phone from being scratched or scuffed.
The Google Fabric case comes in three colors: Carbon, Fog, and Seascape (Seascape is the one pictured). Considering the major lack of case support Google is offering for this generation of phones, though, I would have certainly liked to see more colors represented.
Find more Google Knit Fabric Pixel 3a XL Case information and reviews here.
3. OtterBox Symmetry Series Pixel 3a XL CasePrice: $49.00Pros:
- Slim and durable
- Dual layer design
- Easy to install
- Limited impact resistance
- High price tag
- Not grippy
It may be the smallest offering from its family, but the OtterBox Symmetry Series is still a capable defender case that exhibits the typical quality you’d expect from its brand.
Like all OtterBox cases, the Symmetry sports a dual layer design that uses both shock-absorbing TPU and scratch-resistant PC material to keep your phone safe on all sides. The case fully covers each vulnerable edge of your phone and provides enough of a buffer that you could drop your phone screen down and be okay (assuming it falls on a flat surface).
This case might not have the same bells and whistles as OtterBox’s high-end Defender case mold, but it is more than capable of preserving your Pixel 3a XL throughout its lifespan.
Find more OtterBox Symmetry Series Pixel 3a XL Case information and reviews here.
4. Spigen Tough Armor Pixel 3a XL CasePrice: $15.99Pros:
- Military-grade drop protection
- Built-in kickstand
- Slim and durable
- Shows scratches
- Not grippy
- Limited colors
Spigen’s Tough Armor Case is one of the most reliable case molds I’ve come across and it is now available for the Google Pixel 3a XL. I have tested this case on a variety of other phone models, and now that it is available for the Pixel 3a XL, there is only wiggle room left for other hybrid case models.
This case stands out by providing military-grade drop protection in a surprisingly slim package. It has a raised bezel to protect the broad sides of your phone from direct impact and its button covers are clicky and responsive. The only thing it is truly missing is a grippy texture to make sure the phone never leaves your hand in the first place.
Find more Spigen Tough Armor Pixel 3a XL Case information and reviews here.
5. Tudia Merge Series Pixel 3a XL CasePrice: $10.99Pros:
- Military-grade drop protection
- Slim and durable
- Raised bezel
- Not grippy
- Limited colors
- Mushy button covers
The Tudia Merge Series Case offers military-grade protection for your Pixel 3a XL, making it a great choice for the chronically clumsy. It offers two layers of protection between its internal TPU sleeve and external PC shell. This combination of materials is ideal for resisting drops and scratches without breaking the budget.
It is surprisingly slim even though it has a raised bezel for protecting the front screen and rear camera. It is easy to forget you have this case on unless you use your phone’s Active Edge feature often. The mushy button covers make this feature slightly harder to use unless you adjust the squeeze sensitivity of the active edge. Aside from that, there is little to dislike about this case.
Find more Tudia Merge Series Pixel 3a XL Case information and reviews here.
6. Aeska Ultra-Thin Pixel 3a XL CasePrice: $7.89Pros:
- Clear design
- Ultra-thin and lightweight
- Grippy design
- Limited impact resistance
- Shows dirt easily
- Clear cases tend to yellow over time
The Aeska Ultra-Thin Pixel 3a XL Case is the ideal phone case if you’re looking for lightweight scratch protection and some added grip for your new phone.
This case is made from a single piece of clear TPU plastic, which gives the phone a slight grip and protection from scratches without covering up its natural beauty. Although Aeska makes a totally clear, my personal design is the semi-transparent mint design, which complements all of the Pixel 3a XL’s base colors.
This case isn’t quite robust enough to protect from serious drops, but it is still a great pick for some added protection that won’t stretch out your pants pockets any more than they already are.
Find more Aeska Ultra-Thin Pixel 3a XL Case information and reviews here.
7. totallee Clear Pixel 3a XL CasePrice: $24.99Pros:
- Slim and lightweight
- Clear TPU material
- Grippy design
- No front bezel
- Clear cases discolor over time
- Minimal impact resistance
The totallee Clear Case is one of the most ultra-minimalist cases available for the Pixel 3a XL. It is thin, lightweight, and totally transparent, which basically makes it the next best thing after having no case at all.
At less than a millimeter thick, this case is a poor choice for those looking for serious protection. Instead, it is better suited for keeping your phone looking new without having to add any more bulk or weight to an already decently sized phone.
It should be noted that while the first shipment of the totallee Clear Case had a sizing issue, the company is now shipping an updated version that fits the Pixel 3a XL as intended.
Find more totallee Clear Pixel 3a XL Case information and reviews here.
8. Idea Line Slim Fit Pixel 3a XL CasePrice: $9.99Pros:
- Stylish design
- Responsive button covers
- Slim and durable
- Limited impact resistance
- Minimal bezel
- So-so materials
The Idea Line Slim Fit is a compact and classy case that will match any occasion, casual or professional. Its distinctive faux leather design might not have the plush qualities of real leather, but it provides visual appeal and added grip for a budget price.
Because this case is respectably slim, it doesn’t have the same drop protection as a fully kitted defender-style case, but it is ultimately intended to be more of a stylistic enhancement that resists scratches. The main issue with this case is that it has almost no front bezel to protect your front screen. Still, if you are generally pretty careful with your stuff, then this case is a solid pick.
Find more Idea Line Slim Fit Pixel 3a XL Case information and reviews here.
9. Olixar Tough Bumper Pixel 3a XL CasePrice: $16.99Pros:
- Air-cushioned bumper frame
- Raised bezel
- Slim and durable
- Not grippy
- Mushy button covers
- Clear plastic yellows over time
The Olixar Tough Bumper Case is a no-nonsense protective case designed for keeping your Pixel 3a XL safe from harm on all sides. It has a rigid bumper frame to disperse shock and a raised bezel to protect your phone’s front screen and rear camera.
Its clear PC backplate is a great way to show off the unique style of the Pixel 3a XL while still keeping it safe from scratches and scuffs. Clear plastic typically requires a little more maintenance, as it shows dust trapped underneath it quite easily and will yellow with long-term UV exposure, but as long as you don’t absolutely destroy this case it will easily outlast the phone it is protecting.
Find more Olixar Tough Bumper Pixel 3a XL Case information and reviews here.
10. Cimo Slim Matte Google Pixel 3a XL CasePros:
- Grippy design
- Slim and durable
- Raised front bezel
- Limited impact resistance
- Small rear bezel
- Limited colors
The Cimo Slim Matte Case is a great way to add some grip and a pop of color to your Google Pixel 3a XL phone.
This case is slim, durable, and slightly grippy, all of which help to keep disaster drops from happening in the first place. Should you happen to drop your phone with this case on, it won’t do a whole lot to protect its internal components, but in many cases, a slimmer, easier to hold phone means fewer drops in the first place.
This case is made from a single piece of flexible TPU material, making it easy to apply or remove. It has a slightly raised bezel to protect your phone screen from direct impact, but the rear bezel for the camera seems a little small compared to other options.
Find more Cimo Slim Matte Google Pixel 3a XL Case information and reviews here.
11. Speck Presidio Grip Pixel 3a XL CasePrice: $30.84Pros:
- Military-grade drop protection
- Grippy design
- Comes in a variety of styles
- High price tag
- Grippy material attracts dirt
- Case is weak near charge port
If you are looking for a case that provides a firm grip on your phone and a distinctive style of its own, then you should definitely consider the Speck Presidio Grip.
This iconic hybrid case has rubber grips built right into its PC backplate, which are very helpful for keeping your phone in your hand when you need it to be. This rubber does attract dirt more so than other cases we looked at, but it is still easy to keep clean.
The case has a fairly high price tag, but it is worth spending a little extra to have Speck’s military-grade drop tested material covering your phone when you need it the most.
Find more Speck Presidio Grip Pixel 3a XL Case information and reviews here.
12. ESR Metal Kickstand Pixel 3a XL CasePrice: $20.99Pros:
- Built-in kickstand
- Clear design
- Grippy design
- Limited impact resistance
- High price tag
- Clear cases discolor over time
The ESR Metal Kickstand Case wraps a non-intrusive clear design and a built-in kickstand all up in one neat package for those who like their cases to be discreet yet functional.
This case is made from a single piece of flexible TPU plastic, which gives the case a nice grip and some basic shock dispersal. This case isn’t rated to handle larger drops, but will work fine for keeping scratches and small slips from damaging your new phone. The case has a nice raised bezel to protect the front and back sides of your phone from face-down impacts. Its button covers are nice and responsive as well.
Find more ESR Metal Kickstand Pixel 3a XL Case information and reviews here.
13. 8Wireless Rotating Ring Pixel 3a XL CasePros:
- Built-in ring stand
- Included screen protector
- Magnetic mount compatible
- No front bezel
- No front bezel
- Limited impact resistance
As its name suggests, the standout feature of the 8Wireless Rotating Ring Pixel 3a XL Case is its built-in ring stand that doubles as a handy grip and a media viewing stand.
This ring stand is very helpful for preventing drops to begin with, which is good news considering this case is ultra-thin beyond its magnetic ring. As thin as it is, it still does a good job of resisting scratches though.
This case doesn’t have much of a front bezel, so it comes with an included screen protector. Just note that the screen protector is made from plastic rather than 9H glass, so you should adjust your expectations accordingly.
Find more 8Wireless Rotating Ring Pixel 3a XL Case information and reviews here.
14. Vinve Carbon Fiber Hybrid Pixel 3a XL CasePros:
- Raised bezel
- Slim and durable
- Grippy design
- Generic design
- Limited impact resistance
- Limited colors
You might find the Vinve Carbon Fiber Hybrid Case familiar, as it is a common OEM design that provides a solid balance of protection and portability for smartphones.
This case is made from soft TPU material, so don’t be fooled by its faux carbon fiber accents or its brushed metal texture on the back. Both are simply there for aesthetic effect, and in the case of the texture, to add a little extra grip to your phone.
The case does have a raised protective bezel, but if you need any of the bells and whistles beyond that, then you should probably plan to spend a little more on a fancier phone case.
Find more Vinve Carbon Fiber Hybrid Pixel 3a XL Case information and reviews here.
15. anccer Ultra-Thin Pixel 3a XL CasePros:
- Grippy design
- Ultra-slim design
- Lots of color options
- No bezel
- Limited impact resistance
- So-so materials
The anccer Ultra-Thin Pixel 3a XL Case represents the absolute slimmest a phone case can go and realistically still protect it from scratches and bumps. At only 0.03 inches thick, it barely protects your phone from scratches, nonetheless a serious drop.
However, there is something to be said for its razor thinness. Its ultra-thin design helps those with smaller hands get a solid grip on the large Pixel 3a XL, which has a 6-inch screen. Its overall smaller size goes a long way towards preventing drops, and the added grip of its textured design is a nice touch as well.
This anccer case isn’t for everyone, but for others, it serves as a great reminder that bigger isn’t always better.
Find more anccer Ultra-Thin Pixel 3a XL Case information and reviews here.
More Info
The Pixel 3a XL represents a perfect storm for Google enthusiasts on a budget. It performs just below the Pixel 3 XL at a fraction of the price, making it the ideal entry point for owners of previous Pixel generations looking to upgrade.
This phone is not without its caveats, though. The Pixel 3a XL forgoes the high-quality 9H glass of the Pixel 3 XL for a simple polycarbonate frame. It is not water-resistant either.
This makes it all the more imperative that you invest in one of the best Pixel 3a XL cases to help your phone last through each new adventure.
We selected a variety of models ranging from slim anti-scratch cases to full-on defender cases so you'll be sure to find a solid option no matter which style you prefer. Just keep in mind that no matter how compact of a case you choose, it's still better than nothing.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.