15 Best Pixel 3a XL Cases: The Ultimate List

The Incipio NGP Case is one of the best Pixel 3a XL cases available because of its stylish design that is both grippy and drop-tested for heights of up to three feet.

The Incipio NGP is a hybrid case mold that strives for the perfect mix of protection and portability, which of course, will be different depending on the user. For this humble editor, the balance seems to be just right. The case may not be able to handle larger drops like a full defender case, but it still has enough mass to provide a raised bezel to protect your phone’s front screen and rear camera.

The sleek, modern design shows off the naked beauty of your Pixel 3a XL on the top end and provides a nice grippy surface at the bottom. It may scratch somewhat easily, but it certainly beats scratching up your new phone.