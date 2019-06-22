25 Best Gadgets 2019: Your Ultimate List

With so many great gadgets available today, it can be difficult to know where to start. That’s why we’ve assembled the following list of the best gadgets 2019. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or somebody you love, there’s something here for everyone.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Amazon’s Kindle line still reigns supreme in the E-reader market, and the Kindle Paperwhite is arguably the best of the bunch. The Paperwhite has a 6-inch 300 ppi glare-free display that is remarkably clear, even in direct sunlight, and the built-in adjustable backlight makes reading in dimly lit environments equally enjoyable. The new Paperwhite is even lighter and thinner than previous models and is also waterproof for up to 60 minutes. Another new feature is the built-in support for Audible, which is a wonderful service for people who like audiobooks.
The Paperwhite comes in two storage capacities, either 8 GB or 32 GB. The 8-gig model is probably sufficient for most readers’ needs, but those who want to use their Kindle for audiobooks as well would probably be wise to get the 32-gig version, as audiobook files take up significantly more storage space than E-books do.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Ninja 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker is one of the best coffee makers available today. It comes with all of the standard features you’ve come to expect from a coffee maker—multiple brewing settings, delayed brewing, etc.—along with a few others that you won’t find in cheaper products.
For starters, the Ninja comes with a removable water reservoir which makes it super easy to fill up the water to the exact level for your needs; no longer do you have to measure water in the carafe and then pour it into the reservoir. The Ninja also has a built-in flavor straw that circulates your coffee while it brews, ensuring that each cup you pour from the carafe is equally good as the first, and a proprietary Thermal Flavor Extraction process that keeps your coffee from tasting bitter. Add in the included reusable coffee filter and 1-TBSP measuring spoon for grounds, and the Ninja is a worthy upgrade for anyone looking to give their workhorse coffee maker a much-needed rest.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The RENPHO Bluetooth Body Fat Scale is a modernized take on the traditional bodyweight scale. Not only can this machine tell you your body weight, but it can also calculate your body mass index (BMI), your body fat percentage, your water percentage, your muscle mass, along with several other metrics. Having access to all of this information gives you a much more comprehensive understanding of your health and allows you to tailor your training to match your fitness goals.
The RENPHO scale also comes with a partner app that can be used to track your progress. You can create unlimited profiles for different users and even interact with other fitness enthusiasts around the world. This version of the product is also wireless and only needs to be recharged two or three times a year, which makes it easy to take the scale out when you need it and put it away when you don’t.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset is a fantastic pair of gaming headphones at a surprisingly affordable price. Its 53mm drivers deliver crystal clear audio—either in regular stereo mode or in 7.1 Virtual Surround Sound—that will make you feel like you’re listening in HD, while at the same time giving you a meaningful edge over your opponents in-game. The HyperX Cloud II also includes a digitally-enhanced, removable microphone that is equipped with both noise-canceling and echo-canceling technologies that ensure that your voice sounds clear to your teammates. Finally, the headset also includes two sets of memory foam ear pads, one with a leatherette texture and one with velour, both of which are extraordinarily comfortable.
The HyperX Cloud II is perfect for long gaming sessions and it’s a fantastic bang-for-your-buck purchase.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The B-Land Universal Cell Phone Holder and Stand is a unique cell phone holder that gives you unparalleled flexibility. The universal adapter is compatible with all types of cell phones, and the stand itself can be used either on a surface, like a traditional cell phone stand, or around your neck for use in bed or on the go. The version linked here also includes a table adapter that is compatible with all tablets and even with the Nintendo Switch. These features make the B-Land one of the best cell phone stands for 2019.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Arturia MicroFreak is a digital/analog synthesizer with an incredible array of features that let you create unique sounds you’d be hardpressed to make using any other synth. The heart of the product is its digital oscillator, which includes a number of different waveforms, including full-scale wavetables. The oscillator is then routed to an analog filter, which adds warmth and character to the sound like only analog can. In this way, the MicroFreak is a best-of-both-worlds kind of product.
Other noteworthy features of the MicroFreak include the capacitive keybed with polyphonic aftertouch, the beautiful OLED display, and the 256 available preset slots (plus 160 factory presets). The MicroFreak’s real showstopper, though, is its modulation matrix, which is simultaneously intuitive and unbelievably versatile. Simply messing around with the mod matrix will get you making completely unique sounds in no time at all. And at this price point, the MicroFreak makes one of the best entry-level hardware synths on the market today.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Wyze Cam Pan is an IP camera that delivers 1080p video, motion tracking, mobile alerts, and more, all at an unbelievably low price. The applications for the Wyze Cam Pan are endless: Use it as a baby cam to keep an eye on your child while she sleeps, as a security camera while you’re on vacation, or use its built-in two-way audio to check in with your family while you’re out and about. The Wyze Cam Pan does it all, and it even comes with 14 days of free cloud storage for video alerts, which is a service many other IP cameras charge a monthly fee for.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Gaming laptops have an unfortunate reputation for being bulky behemoths that are still not able to deliver the gaming experience you get from a desktop PC. But gaming manufacturers have been hard at work, and there are many wonderful gaming laptops now on the market that are neither oversized nor underpowered.
The Acer Predator Helios 300 is one such laptop. It’s a very reasonably priced product that delivers a stellar gaming experience in a workable form factor. The heart of this laptop is its GTX 1060 graphics card, which is powerful enough to handle most modern games at near-maximum graphics settings. It also comes with an Intel i7-8750H processor, a 144Hz 15.6″ screen, 16 GB of DDR4 RAM, and a battery that supports up to seven hours of use. All this makes the Acer Predator Helios 300 one of the best options for PC gamers looking to bring their games with them wherever they go.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The HD TV market is extraordinarily competitive, and choosing just one TV as the best is an impossible task. But a strong case can be made that the TCL R617 should be in contention, particularly from a cost-effectiveness point of view.
As with all TVs, the most important feature here is the picture quality, and for the price, the R617 knocks it out of the park. Its LED LCD display offers vibrant colors, sharp contrasts, and gorgeous deep blacks. You could certainly find better video quality in an OLED TV that will cost nearly double the price, but the R617 offers some of the best picture quality you can get for under four figures.
Another noteworthy feature of the TCL R617 is its built-in Roku smart TV system, which makes using your favorite streaming services like Netflix and Hulu simple and smooth. All in all, anyone looking for a UHD TV that won’t break the bank should take a look!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Logitech G900 is a phenomenal mouse aimed at gamers who are looking to take their performance to the next level. The mouse is powered by a PMW3366 Optical Gaming Sensor, which is widely celebrated as one of the best sensors on the market today. It also comes with a slew of great features not found in other mice: It’s wireless with a battery life of around 30 hours on a single charge, and it’s also ambidextrous, which makes it an attractive option for either left- or right-handed players. Perhaps most importantly, the G900 is super comfortable in the hand and feels great to play with.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The product that made tablets mainstream, the Apple iPad needs no introduction, but this generation’s 32-gigabyte model has made it more affordable and attractive than ever. It comes with a stunning 9.7-inch Retina display and is powered by a lightning-quick A10 Fusion chip. It also comes with an 8MP camera that is capable of recording 1080p HD video, and the battery life is advertised to be around 10 hours.
Of course, when you’re buying an Apple product you are also buying the Apple operating system, and iOS for iPad is still wonderful as ever. At this price point, the Apple iPad should be a very tempting product for anyone who’s been hesitant to pull the trigger on a tablet.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Modern flatscreen TVs deliver unbelievable picture quality, but their sound quality is often lacking. A soundbar can be a great way to dramatically improve your TV-watching experience, and that’s why the Yamaha YAS-108 is included here as one of the best gadgets for 2019.
The YAS-108 delivers fantastic sound quality across the frequency spectrum, and even includes built-in subwoofers to get you the bass that you want without a bulky standalone sub. Setting the device up with your TV is incredibly simple, and the YAS-108 also has built-in Bluetooth support, which allows you to use the speaker for more than just your TV.
If you’re a shopper on a budget, there are some slightly less expensive options that might be worth considering, especially this option from BYL, but the YAS-108 is a great value for the price.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
VR gaming is something you have to experience for yourself in order to fully appreciate, and the Oculus Quest VR Headset is the perfect entry point for anyone looking to take the plunge. The Quest is the newest release from Oculus, a company that became famous for the Oculus Rift which was a forerunner in the home VR revolution.
The Oculus Quest differs from the Rift in that it is an all-in-one system that does not require connection with a PC to play games. The Quest is also completely wireless, which makes the setup process significantly easier and allows you to play wherever makes the most sense for you. As with the Rift, the Quest includes Oculus Insight Tracking, which translates your physical movements into VR and provides room-scale motion tracking for a totally unique gaming experience.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Anker Soundcore 2 combines an unbelievably small form factor with great sound quality, making it one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers of 2019. With dimensions of just 6.5 x 2.2 x 1.8 in and a weight of less than a pound, it’s about as portable as a speaker can be. But the Soundcore 2 still delivers the goods in terms of sound: it’s loud, it’s clear, and it’s got bumping bass.
The Soundcore 2 also has a handful of other notable features, including a 24-hour battery life, integration with Google Assistant and Siri, and even hands-free calling functionality. It also sports an impressively durable construction aimed at withstanding the nicks and bumps that come with on-the-go use. Add in the fact that it is IPX7 waterproof, and the Soundcore 2 could be the perfect portable Bluetooth speaker for your needs.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Ninja Air Fryer allows you to make delicious “fried” foods at home without the hot oil and unnecessary calories. It’s essentially a high-powered convection oven that gives foods the same delicious caramelization that you get from deep-fried foods, with up to 75% less fat.
The Ninja Air Fryer is one of the best gadgets for 2019 because it solves the age-old problem of how to make restaurant-quality french fries, wings, and other fried foods from the comfort of your home. It’s also on this list because it can be used for much more than frying. It’s great for roasting, dehydrating, and reheating as well!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Sony WH1000XM3 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones are one of the best gadgets for 2019 because they don’t just sound great; they also come with a suite of unique features that you rarely find in competing products. These features include touch controls, top-of-the-line active noise cancellation, a built-in microphone, smart volume reduction, and built-in integration with Amazon Alexa.
Perhaps the best feature of the WH1000XM3, aside from its stellar sound, is its integration with the Sony Headphones app, which gives users access to an audio equalizer that lets them tailor the audio balance to fit their personal preferences. If you like big thumping bass, you can boost the bass. If you think the headphones are too bassy out of the box, you can bring down the bass or boost the other frequency regions. This feature alone makes the WH1000XM3 an appealing option for anyone looking for a new pair of noise-canceling headphones.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The DJI Mavic 2 Zoom Quadcopter is the newest model in DJI’s celebrated Mavic line of drones, and it comes with a host of stellar features that make it one of the best drones available in 2019. For starters, the Mavic 2 Zoom is a joy to fly: It handles incredibly well in the air, has a max speed of nearly 45mph, is capable of motion tracking, and has omnidirectional sensors that ensure you won’t crash into anything outside your field of view. It also has the longest flight time of any consumer drone currently on the market at 31 minutes.
But the Mavic 2 Zoom is more than a fun toy for flying; it’s also an invaluable tool for filmmakers looking to incorporate aerial shots into their work. The Mavic 2 Zoom is equipped with a 12-megapixel sensor with up to four-times zoom, including a two-times optical zoom. Moreover, it’s capable of streaming 1080p video live from up to eight kilometers away and recording 4K videos for later playback.
All in all, the Mavic 2 Zoom is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a drone/camera in 2019. Diehard camera buffs may also want to check out the Zoom’s older brother, the Pro, which is identical to the Zoom except for having a superior camera.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the best media sticks on the market today because it is affordable, easy to use, and is capable of streaming 4K videos—which most other media streaming sticks are not. For anyone who has never used a media streaming stick before, it is a thumb drive-sized device that you plug into your television via an HDMI port that allows you to use popular streaming services like Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video.
The Fire TV Stick 4K makes it incredibly easy to stream media of all kinds. The Fire TV interface is smooth and intuitive to use, and apps run noticeably better with the Fire TV Stick 4K than they did wither earlier Fire TV sticks. The new remote is also a huge upgrade over previous models, and the integration with Amazon’s Alexa makes for an incredibly comfortable media-watching experience.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Anker PowerCore II 20000 Portable Charger is a great gadget for charging your mobile devices on the go. A few things separate the Anker PowerCore II series from competing portable chargers. For one, they are equipped with Anker’s PowerIQ 2.0 technology that detects the proper charging protocol for whichever device you plug into it and delivers the optimal charge for the device. Beyond that, charge speeds using the PowerCore II are ultra-quick, and the device has both 12W and 18W outputs, which further extends the number of devices that you can use it to charge and even lets you charge multiple devices at once.
With dimensions of 6.7″ x 2.4″ x 0.9″ and a weight of 13oz, the PowerCore II is small enough to fit comfortably in a purse or backpack but is surprisingly hefty. The device feels well-made and is durable enough to handle the occasional fall.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Amazon Echo Dot is the best smart home gadget for 2019. This little smart hub/speaker gives is equipped with Amazon Alexa, a digital assistant that you can control with your voice to perform tens of thousands of functions. Basic functions include making calls, playing music, setting timers, adding items to your Amazon shopping cart, controlling Alexa-compatible electronics, and much, much more.
The Echo Dot is also a fully-functional Bluetooth speaker that can be used with your smartphone and other Bluetooth devices. You can even set up multiple Echo Dots around your home that can be controlled simultaneously, which is great for parties where you want the music to be heard across multiple rooms. While Google’s competing smart home system Googe Assistant is great in its own right, Alexa paired with the Echo Dot is still the best of the best.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Instant Pot is an ultra-convenient kitchen appliance that has revolutionized the way that many people cook. It’s primarily advertised as a pressure cooker that allows you to make crock–pot–style recipes in less than half the time they would usually take, but it can also be used as a traditional crock pot, a steamer, a rice cooker, a saute pan, or a warmer.
It is this versatility that has made the Instant Pot the go-to appliance for many home cooks, especially those who don’t have the time to cook using more hands-on methods. The Instant Pot allows you to simply throw some ingredients into the pot together, wait an hour or two, and be left with a delicious cohesive meal. For all of these reasons, the Instant Pot is included here as one of the best kitchen gadgets for 2019.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
While both Sony and Microsoft are already building hype for their next-generation video game systems, Nintendo is still all-in on the Switch, which is why the Switch is included here as one of the best gadgets for 2019. The Nintendo Switch is an incredibly novel gaming system that gives you the flexibility to play console-quality games either at home or on the go. With the Switch’s built-in 6.2″ screen, you can play great titles like Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, or Super Smash Brothers Ultimate anytime, anywhere. And with Super Mario Maker 2 soon to be released, and Pokemon Sword and Shield coming out later this year, it’s a great time to pick up a Switch if you haven’t gotten one already.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Though Samsung and other manufacturers have largely caught up to Apple when it comes to smartphones, Apple still reigns supreme when it comes to smartwatches. The Apple Watch 4 is the best smartwatch available today. It has a gorgeous overall design, a stunning display, seamless iPhone integration, and many other great features that are not available in competing products. Basic uses for the Apple Watch include making and answering phone calls, responding to text messages, interacting with compatible apps, and tracking your workouts.
The Apple Watch 4 comes with several significant changes compared to earlier versions. The most noticeable upgrade is to the display, which is 30% larger than the display on the Apple Watch 3. The new models also include a built-in electrocardiogram, an Emergency SOS feature, and a handful of upgrades to the watch’s internals that make for an even smoother experience than what was present in the Apple Watch 3.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Samsung T5 Portable SSD was first released in 2017, but it is still the best portable SSD hard drive available today. Whether you’re looking to back up your computer in case of an emergency or you just need additional storage space for your photos, videos, music, and games, you cannot go wrong with the T5: It is a time-tested product that has proven itself to be incredibly reliable.
The Samsung T5 Portable SSD is also lightning fast. If you’ve never experienced an SSD hard drive before, you will likely be shocked by how quick this thing is, both at writing files to the drive and at retrieving them. Moreover, it’s compatible with both Windows and Mac, making it a great fit for anyone in need of extra computer storage.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
3D printing is one of the coolest technologies to have entered the consumer market within the last decade. While top-of-the-line printers will generally cost you more than a thousand dollars, the Dremel Digilab 3D20 is an affordable printer that provides a great entry point for anyone wanting to experiment with 3D printing.
The 3D20 is fully assembled right out of the box and comes with everything you need to start making your first prints, including several high-quality models that are pre-loaded into the machine. The printer is super easy to use and is built with a special emphasis on safety, making it a great choice for use in schools or for parents who want to print with their kids. Prints made with the 3D20 have a professional-looking finish and are surprisingly durable. Once you’ve gotten the hang of the basics, you can start designing your own models using the included software or download some of the thousands of models that are available for free online.
The product also comes with a one-year warranty and excellent customer support, should you encounter any issues.