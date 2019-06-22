25 Best Gadgets 2019: Your Ultimate List

Amazon’s Kindle line still reigns supreme in the E-reader market, and the Kindle Paperwhite is arguably the best of the bunch. The Paperwhite has a 6-inch 300 ppi glare-free display that is remarkably clear, even in direct sunlight, and the built-in adjustable backlight makes reading in dimly lit environments equally enjoyable. The new Paperwhite is even lighter and thinner than previous models and is also waterproof for up to 60 minutes. Another new feature is the built-in support for Audible, which is a wonderful service for people who like audiobooks.

The Paperwhite comes in two storage capacities, either 8 GB or 32 GB. The 8-gig model is probably sufficient for most readers’ needs, but those who want to use their Kindle for audiobooks as well would probably be wise to get the 32-gig version, as audiobook files take up significantly more storage space than E-books do.