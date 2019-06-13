Is Facebook Down? Users Reporting Issues & Errors, But Not As Many As Instagram

With Instagram currently being down, a lot of people are wondering if this means that Facebook is down too, since they’re owned by the same company. Although some people are indeed having issues with Facebook, the problems are far less than people are currently experiencing with Instagram. But there are some issues, including photos not loading or the app or site being slow. (Learn more about Instagram’s issues in Heavy’s story here.)

Facebook issues are currently growing, although not nearly to the extent of Instagram. First, it was just 82 reported according to DownDetector.

But as you can see, those error reports have been increasing.

Still, it pales in comparison to Instagram’s error reports on Down Detector:

Here’s a map of outages on Facebook right now reported by DownDetector.

Compared to the outage map for Instagram, it’s much less severe.

It’s unclear at this time what is causing the issues. Some people are also reporting issues with Snapchat.

For Facebook, issues include pictures not loading and a slow or old newsfeed.

Twitter is most useful when both #InstagramDown and #FacebookDown

Way too often!! — Chinmaya Nathany (@ChinmayaNathany) June 13, 2019

This is a developing story.