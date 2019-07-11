Why Was Twitter Down? Outage Caused By ‘Configuration Change’

If you’re wondering what caused Twitter to go down for nearly an hour, Twitter’s status has noted that it was an “internal configuration change.” Here’s what we know about what happened.

Twitter went down around 2:45 p.m. Eastern across the world and was down for nearly an hour. The site is back up, although some people are still having issues as Twitter seeks to get things back up and running smoothly.

According to Twitter’s official status page, the reason for the outage has been identified. They wrote: “The outage was due to an internal configuration change, which we’re now fixing. Some people may be able to access Twitter again and we’re working to make sure Twitter is available to everyone as quickly as possible.”

Earlier, the status page read: “We are currently investigating issues people are having accessing Twitter. We will keep you updated on whats happening.” [sic]

Twitter stopped working for people around the world, which is highly unusual for the social media site. People reported error messages and problems with the site even loading at all, along with issues viewing profiles or performing searches.

According to DownDetector.com, the problems skyrocketed and at one point issues were being reported by 40,000 people or more at a time from around the world.

People got a variety of error messages when they tried to access Twitter. You may have seen error messages like “Try Again,” “something is wrong,” or Twitter just endlessly loading when you were trying to search something or look for a profile.

Others got error messages like “cannot retrieve tweets at this time.” Some said that DMs are still working while the rest of the site is down.

You might also have seen the “Something is technically wrong” error:

Issues were reported all over the world, including in Germany, Norway, Los Angeles, Chicago, Alabama, North Carolina, Austria, Spain, Malaysia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Brazil, Colorado, Australia, the UK, Argentina, Wisconsin, Algeria, Idaho, Canada, and more.

The subreddit for Twitter had 9,000 or more people online while Twitter was down, and now it’s back down to just about 1,500 people online as the site is restored. So it looks like the temporary boost that a number of places got while Twitter was down is coming to an end.

You might be interested to know that “configuration issues” also caused the long Facebook outage in March. The outage affected people worldwide, CBS reported. Facebook noted the problem was caused by a configuration change.

Yesterday, as a result of a server configuration change, many people had trouble accessing our apps and services. We've now resolved the issues and our systems are recovering. We’re very sorry for the inconvenience and appreciate everyone’s patience. — Facebook (@facebook) March 14, 2019

They wrote: “Yesterday, as a result of a server configuration change, many people had trouble accessing our apps and services. We’ve now resolved the issues and our systems are recovering. We’re very sorry for the inconvenience and appreciate everyone’s patience.”

But Facebook’s configuration outage was a lot bigger than Twitter’s today. While Twitter was down for about an hour, Facebook was down for more than 24 hours for some people back on March 14, 2019. The outages were across the United States and parts of Europe, just like today’s Twitter outage.

Some people joked that today’s outage was due to President Donald Trump’s social media summit, which was ironically also planned for today. But the two outages were not connected. Trump hosted a social media summit at the White House, but did not invite representatives from Facebook or Twitter, CNN reported. The White House didn’t give an official list of who was attending, but Twitter and Facebook representatives were not among them.