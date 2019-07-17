Elon Musk’s Neuralink Live Stream & Time: How To Watch Online

Today, Elon Musk is revealing a big announcement about his Neuralink brain control interface. Here are all the details on how to watch the announcement online. We will add a live stream video to this story later if one becomes available.

Neuralink’s Announcement Time

The Neuralink presentation will begin at 8 p.m. Pacific. That’s 11 p.m. Eastern or 10 p.m. Central, depending on what time zone you’re in. However, you might want to tune in a few minutes earlier than that. Neuralink tweeted that streaming details would be posted shortly before the event begins.

How To Stream the Neuralink Announcement Online

If you want to watch the Neuralink announcement online, you’ll need to be tuned into Neuralink’s website here. Elon Musk tweeted that the presentation would be streamed on the website itself starting at 8 p.m. Pacific.

Neuralink, meanwhile, tweeted that “livestream details will be available on our website shortly before the event start at 8 p.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday, July 16.”

What Is Neuralink?

Elon Musk spoke with Joe Rogan about Neuralink in November 2018.

In the interview, Musk said about humans and AI: “The emerge scenario with AI is the one that seems like probably the best… If you can’t beat it, join it… From a long-term existential standpoint, that’s … the purpose of Neuralink. To create a high-bandwidth interface with the brain… We have bandwidth problem. We just can’t communicate with our fingers, it’s too slow.”

When Rogan asked about the current status of Neuralink, Musk said: “I think we’ll have something interesting to announce in a few months that’s at least an order of magnitude better than anything else, probably better than anyone thinks is possible.”

Rogan asked how much he could talk about it during their interview. Musk said: “I don’t want to jump the gun on that…”

When asked the best-case scenario for Neuralink, Musk said: “I think best-case scenario, we effectively merge with AI where AI serves as a tertiary cognition layer where we’ve got the limbic system… You’re currently in a symbiotic relationship with your cortex and limbic system… The cortex is mostly in service to the limbic system… The cortex is trying to make the limbic system happy… If we have the third layer that is the AI extension of yourself that is also symbiotic, and there’s enough bandwidth between the cortex and the AI extension of yourself, such that the AI doesn’t de facto separate, then that could be …quite a positive outcome for the future.”

He continued: “It will enable anyone who wants to have superhuman cognition… You’re earning power would be greater after you do it, so anyone who wants can just do it in theory… If that’s the case and let’s say billions of people do it, then the outcome for humanity will be the sum of human will, the sum of billions of people’s desire for the future…”

Neuralink’s website currently reads: “Neuralink is developing ultra high bandwidth brain-machine interfaces to connect humans and computers. We are looking for exceptional engineers and scientists. No neuroscience experience is required: talent and drive matter far more. We expect most of our team to come from other areas and industries. We are primarily looking for evidence of exceptional ability and a track record of building things that work. All positions are full time and based in San Francisco. For positions not listed, you can reach us at jobs@neuralink.com.”