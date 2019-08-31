7 Best Headphones for Sleeping Better

The CozyPhones Sleep Headphones are an affordable pair of headband headphones that are specifically designed for use when sleeping or exercising. The CozyPhones include two 1/8th-inch speakers on the sides of the headband that are comfortable enough to use all through the night, even if you are a side-sleeper, making them an attractive option for anyone looking for an affordable pair of bedtime headphones.

The best thing about the CozyPhones, aside from their low price, is their comfortability. The speakers are only 1/8th-inch thick, and most reviewers find that they can sleep on their side wearing the CozyPhones with absolutely no problems. Another strong point of the CozyPhones that adds to their comfort is the lycra fabric. Lycra, better known as spandex, is often used in sports clothing because it is breathable and keeps you cool. CozyPhones are much more breathable than some similar products and are a great choice if you often get hot while you sleep.

Other noteworthy features of the CozyPhones include the 1.5m (4.9ft) braided cord, the one-size-fits-all construction, and the position-adjustable speakers. The cord is long enough that it can easily be fed off of the bed and not bother you in your sleep, yet durable enough that it will last for many nights of use. Likewise, the position-adjustable speakers are great for getting the speakers exactly where you want them as you get ready for sleep—regardless of your head shape or size.

The biggest downside of the CozyPhones is that it can be difficult to get the proper fit. The one-size-fits-all design is great, assuming it actually fits your head well, but some reviewers have had a hard time getting the headband to be comfortable and secure. Likewise, the position-adjustable speakers help you to get the perfect position for your head, but there’s no way to keep them in that position once you’ve put them there. The speakers may end up moving as you sleep, and you may need to reposition them the next night to be back on your ears. (Check out the customer review section Amazon for some DIY solutions to these problems.)

But these are small criticisms of an otherwise great product. If you are intrigued by the headband headphones design and are looking to get a great value, the CozyPhones may be the perfect choice for your needs.