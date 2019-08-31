7 Best Headphones for Sleeping Better

Wearing headphones to bed can be a great way to relax and help you fall asleep more easily. With that in mind, we’ve rounded up the seven best headphones for sleeping, including unique headphones designed specifically for sleeping and earbuds that are comfortable enough for bedtime use.
1. CozyPhones Sleep Headphones | Best Value Headband Headphones for SleepingPrice: $15.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great value
- Breathable lycra fabric keeps you cool
- Comfortable, even for side-sleepers
- 1.5m (4.9ft) braided cord
- One-size-fits-most design
- Multiple color options
- Can be used as an eye mask
- No onboard controls
- Wire likely to be damaged over time
- Not a great fit for everyone's head
- Speakers can't be secured without some DIY modifications
The CozyPhones Sleep Headphones are an affordable pair of headband headphones that are specifically designed for use when sleeping or exercising. The CozyPhones include two 1/8th-inch speakers on the sides of the headband that are comfortable enough to use all through the night, even if you are a side-sleeper, making them an attractive option for anyone looking for an affordable pair of bedtime headphones.
The best thing about the CozyPhones, aside from their low price, is their comfortability. The speakers are only 1/8th-inch thick, and most reviewers find that they can sleep on their side wearing the CozyPhones with absolutely no problems. Another strong point of the CozyPhones that adds to their comfort is the lycra fabric. Lycra, better known as spandex, is often used in sports clothing because it is breathable and keeps you cool. CozyPhones are much more breathable than some similar products and are a great choice if you often get hot while you sleep.
Other noteworthy features of the CozyPhones include the 1.5m (4.9ft) braided cord, the one-size-fits-all construction, and the position-adjustable speakers. The cord is long enough that it can easily be fed off of the bed and not bother you in your sleep, yet durable enough that it will last for many nights of use. Likewise, the position-adjustable speakers are great for getting the speakers exactly where you want them as you get ready for sleep—regardless of your head shape or size.
The biggest downside of the CozyPhones is that it can be difficult to get the proper fit. The one-size-fits-all design is great, assuming it actually fits your head well, but some reviewers have had a hard time getting the headband to be comfortable and secure. Likewise, the position-adjustable speakers help you to get the perfect position for your head, but there’s no way to keep them in that position once you’ve put them there. The speakers may end up moving as you sleep, and you may need to reposition them the next night to be back on your ears. (Check out the customer review section Amazon for some DIY solutions to these problems.)
But these are small criticisms of an otherwise great product. If you are intrigued by the headband headphones design and are looking to get a great value, the CozyPhones may be the perfect choice for your needs.
Find more CozyPhones Sleep Headphones information and reviews here.
-
2. AcousticSheep SleepPhones Classic | Trusted Headband Headphones for SleepingPrice: $37.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Multiple color, size, and fabric options
- Ultra comfortable
- Sturdy 48-inch braided cord
- Muffles external noise
- Can be used as an eye mask
- Not as breathable as some alternatives (especially fleece fabric model)
- Some side-sleepers find them uncomfortable
- Speakers move around in headband
The SleepPhones Classic was created by Dr. Wei-Shin Lai and is one of the most trusted pairs of headband headphones available today. The biggest strength that these headphones have over similar products is that you can choose between three different headband sizes—small, medium, and large—as well as two fabric styles: fleece and “breeze”. This flexibility allows you to get the exact pair of headphones that you want, perfectly tailored to your preferences.
One of the best parts about the SleepPhones Classic is that you are guaranteed to get a headband that fits. The ability to choose a size that is right for you addresses one of the most significant weaknesses of the CozyPhones listed above, namely that the “one-size-fits-all” design is uncomfortable for some users (especially those with smaller heads). SleepPhones, by comparison, provide you with size recommendations for various head sizes, making it a snap to get the right size for your body.
SleepPhones also give you the option to choose between two different fabrics—fleece and breeze—both of which are great depending on whether you run hot or cold while you sleep. Most people prefer the breeze fabric, which is more breathable and cooler than the fleece, but the fleece is great for colder times of the year when you want to snuggle up in a warm bed. Some users even get a pair in both fabrics and swap them out as needed.
Most users find the SleepPhones to be a perfect fit for their sleep-time listening needs, though some side-sleepers find that the included headphones are a little thicker and less comfortable than they would have wanted. As was the case with the CozyPhones, the headband design can be used as an eye mask for even greater relaxation.
In sum, the SleepPhones Classic is the go-to pair of headband headphones for sleeping better. The product’s biggest shortcomings primarily relate to how it compares to its competitors. The SleepPhones Classic is more than twice the price of the CozyPhones, and some reviewers find that they get hotter wearing the SleepPhones than the CozyPhones (especially the fleece design). Still, SleepPhones are a classic for a reason, and they are a fantastic option for anyone in the market.
Find more AcousticSheep SleepPhones Classic information and reviews here.
-
3. JARVANIA Sleep Headphones | Best Bluetooth Headphones for SleepingPrice: $19.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Unbeatable price for wireless sleep headphones
- Up to 10 hours of battery life
- 12-month warranty
- Built-in music controls
- Comfortable, padded speakers
- Breathable hypoallergenic material
- Thin material blocks out less noise than competitors
- Limited color options
- Awkward control placement
The JARVANIA Sleep Headphones are an unbeatably priced pair of headband headphones that have the added bonus of being completely wireless. The wireless design is a huge selling point of these headphones, as it means that you won’t have to worry about getting tangled in cumbersome cords while you sleep. The wireless design is also great because the cord is the part of the headphones that is most susceptible to being damaged during sleep. A wireless pair of headphones like the JARVANIA might be less likely to need replacing down the line than a standard wired pair.
Much like the two sets of headband headphones listed above, the JARVANIA Sleep Headphones use two thin speakers tucked into the sides of the headband. The speakers on the JARVANIA are less than 1/4-inch thick and are foam-padded on both sides for increased comfort.
The JARVANIA Sleep Headphones have a stated battery life of 9-10 hours, which is more than enough to make it through the average night of sleep plus a workout in the morning. The headphones charge through an included Micro USB cable, which is simple and convenient.
These headphones also include a built-in control panel that allows you to play/pause your music, adjust the volume, and skip to the next or previous song. Having built-in controls is great for use in bed, as it allows you to adjust your music without having to grab your phone or laptop. However, the placement of the control panel directly at the front of the headband does hurt the overall aesthetic somewhat—a design choice that was probably made because it keeps you from accidentally pressing any buttons while you lay in bed.
All in all, the JARVANIA Sleep Headphones are an ultra-affordable pair of wireless headphones for sleeping that should be on any prospective buyer’s radar. They come with the same functionality as both of the above products and are also wireless, which is a huge plus.
Find more JARVANIA Sleep Headphones information and reviews here.
-
4. Homder Bluetooth Sleep Headphones | Best Bluetooth Headphones with Sleeping MaskPrice: $25.06Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Padded sleep mask
- Bluetooth audio
- Extraordinarily comfortable
- Great audio quality
- Unobtrusive onboard controls
- 2-hour charging and 8-hour playback times
- Built-in microphone with hands-free calling
- A little bulky
- Only 2 color options
- Will need to be recharged every day if left on through the night
The Homder Bluetooth Sleep Headphones is a luxuriously padded sleep mask that includes a pair of built-in wireless headphones. It’s not as stylish as some of the other headband headphones listed above, but at this price, the Homder headphones are an incredibly attractive option for anyone in the market for an affordable pair of headphones they can use while sleeping.
The biggest factor that will determine whether the Homder headphones are right for you is whether you are interested in having a padded sleep mask in addition to a pair of bedtime headphones. While all of the above headband headphones give you the option of using them as a sleeping mask, the Homder essentially gives you no choice. The mask itself is made of two layers of fabric, one polyester and one cotton, and is extraordinarily soft. Putting on the Homder Bluetooth Sleep Headphones is like enveloping your eyes and ears in a soft blanket, which is a really pleasant sensation to have when going to sleep.
Not only is the fabric soft, but it is loaded with foam padding that makes for a very comfortable sleeping experience. This padding extends to the sides where the speakers are and serves as valuable cushioning for side-sleepers. Many users of the Homder headphones say that it is so comfortable on the sides that you cannot even tell that the speakers are present until they’re turned on. The side padding also serves to block out external noise that could disrupt your sleep.
The one shortcoming of the Homder Bluetooth Sleep Headphones is that they are very large. This is a big sleeping mask with serious padding. You could fit it in a backpack but you definitely won’t be putting it in your pocket (as is possible with some of the headband headphones listed above). But if you are someone who has used padded sleep masks before and you’re confident that you like the style, the Homder Bluetooth Sleep Headphones are a great product available at an unbeatable price.
Find more Homder Bluetooth Sleep Headphones information and reviews here.
-
5. MAXROCK Total Soft Silicon Sleeping Earbuds | Best Affordable Earbuds for SleepingPrice: $11.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ultra-affordable
- Fantastic noise isolation blocks out external noise
- Super-soft silicon earbuds
- Lots of color options
- Low-profile design is great for side-sleepers
- Cord could be longer
- Earbuds go pretty far into the ear, which some users may not like
- Probably won't last forever
The MAXROCK Total Soft Silicon Sleeping Earbuds are an excellent option if you aren’t sold on the idea of headband headphones and would prefer a more traditional pair of earbuds. These earbuds from MAXROCK are specifically engineered for bedtime use and are made out of ultra-soft silicon. They also have a low-profile design that protrudes very little outside of the ear, making them a great option for side-sleepers.
One significant advantage that the MAXROCK Total Soft Silicon Sleeping Earbuds have over the headband headphones listed above is that they offer fantastic noise isolation—they block out a good deal of external noise. This may be particularly important if part of the reason you are looking for a pair of bedtime headphones is that you have a partner who snores or you have to listen to other unpleasant sounds while you lay in bed at night. The essentially act like a pair of earplugs while also letting you listen to white noise, music, ASMR, or anything else to help you sleep better.
Another advantage that these earbuds have over the headband models is generally improved sound quality. The headband models offer audio that is more than sufficient for basic needs, but the MAXROCK earbuds transmit audio directly from the buds into your ears—with no fabric or padding that might interfere with the sound. Audio with the MAXROCKs is significantly more immersive than it is with the headband designs, regardless of what you are listening to.
However, the MAXROCK Total Soft Silicon Sleeping Earbuds do have a couple of downsides. The wired design makes them a little cumbersome to use in bed (though there are ways around this) and the earbuds themselves go pretty far into the ears, which some people find uncomfortable. Many reviewers have also pointed out that these are the kind of earbuds that you will one day have to replace, especially given the wear and tear that naturally comes with bedtime use.
But don’t let these downsides scare you away from an otherwise excellent product. This is a stellar pair of earbuds that is comfortable, affordable, and performs extraordinarily well. They could be the perfect headphones to get you the night’s rest that you are looking for.
Find more MAXROCK Total Soft Silicon Sleeping Earbuds information and reviews here.
-
6. Shure SE215 | Best Wired Earbuds for SleepingPrice: $104.89Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Stellar sound quality
- Low-profile design is great for side-sleepers
- Fantastic noise isolation (37dB)
- Over-the-ear design keeps cord out of the way
- Premium price
- Wired
- Over-the-ear design requires some getting used to
- May not work for every side-sleeper
If you like the idea of wearing earbuds to bed but are looking for a higher quality option than the MAXROCK earbuds, then the Shure SE215 could be the perfect earbuds for you. The SE215s are more expensive than many of the other products on this list, but they deliver excellent sound quality and their low-profile design makes them perfect for use when sleeping. In short, they deliver the comfort you want without skimping on sound.
Two things separate the SE215s from other products on this list: noise isolation and sound quality. The SE215s have stellar noise isolation, blocking up to 37dB worth of outside sound. If you have a partner that snores or an upstairs neighbor who drives you nuts, you’ll hardly hear them at all once you plug these babies into your ears. As an added bonus, the SE215s come with four pairs of differently sized earbuds to ensure that you get the perfect seal for your ears.
The other big strength of the Shure SE215 is its sound quality. This is obviously something you’ll have to experience first-hand to fully appreciate, but suffice it to say that these earbuds are among the best wired earbuds on the market today. They’re commonly used by professional musicians during live performances because they block out unwanted noise and deliver a clean, crisp signal of the desired audio. This makes the SE215s a particularly attractive option if you are in the market for an everyday pair of headphones that you can use in bed as well as out in the world. The SE215s are so good that you’ll want to bring them with you wherever you go.
A last noteworthy characteristic about the SE215s is that they have a unique design that makes them very comfortable for bedtime use: The part of each earbud that remains outside of the ear runs parallel to the ear rather than extending outward. This makes the SE215s a great option for side-sleepers because you can lay on them without being jabbed in the ear.
Sleep functionality is further improved by the SE215s’ over-the-ear design. The earbuds’ cords are designed to run up and over your ears, rather than down toward your body. This is great for bedtime use, as the cords naturally go up to the head of your bed where they are unlikely to get tangled, rather than down toward your body where they might get wrapped up. This is a simple feature that makes the SE215s easier and more enjoyable to use.
All in all, the Shure SE215 is a fantastic pair of earbuds for sleeping. They cost a good deal more than the other products on this list, but they’ve got the audio quality and the noise isolation to make up for the higher price tag.
-
7. C Crane Company PS2 SoftSpeaker Pillow Speaker | Best Pillow SpeakerPrice: $21.55Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comfortable alternative to headphones
- Quiet enough to not disturb a partner
- Clear audio
- Long cord (6ft)
- Lots of flexibility
- Mono sound
- Included pad makes speaker bulkier than necessary
- Cord may get damaged over time
- Not very useful when you aren't sleeping
Last but not least, the C Crane Company PS2 SoftSpeaker Pillow Speaker is a bedtime audio solution that doesn’t require you to put anything in or on your ears. It’s basically an ultra-small speaker that you put inside your pillowcase or directly onto your pillow. The PS2 SoftSpeaker is a great option if you have a hard time sleeping with headphones or earbuds or if you’d simply prefer not to wear them while you sleep.
The best part about the PS2 SoftSpeaker is that it can be used in whatever way makes the most sense for you. If you want a direct sound, you can put the speaker right onto your pillow and lay on the included cushioned cover. If you aren’t a fan of the cushion, you can put the speaker inside your pillowcase instead. You can even put it under the pillow itself so you don’t feel the speaker at all while you sleep. This flexibility of placement ensures that you can come up with something that works for you.
The PS2 SoftSpeaker’s flexible placement options are bolstered by the flexible volume options. The speaker’s volume can be set so quietly that it will only be audible if it’s directly under your ear, or it can be set loud enough that it can be heard all throughout a quiet room. The ability to listen quietly is a particularly nice feature if you sleep with a partner or roommate; many reviewers say that they can use the PS2 without bothering their partners in the slightest.
The big downside of the PS2 SoftSpeaker is that it is a mono speaker rather than a stereo pair of headphones/earbuds. This makes audio from the PS2 significantly less immersive than it would be using the other options on this list. Another obvious downside is that you are unlikely to get much use out of the PS2 SoftSpeaker outside of your bed.
If you’re looking for a pair of headphones that you can use both in and out of bed, you’d be better off with one of the other options on this list. But if you’ve tried sleeping with headphones and earbuds before and haven’t found anything that works for you, the PS2 SoftSpeaker might be right up your alley.
Find more C Crane Company PS2 SoftSpeaker Pillow Speaker information and reviews here.
Which Headphones are Right for You?
Choosing which of the above headphones is right for you largely comes down to picking a style and a budget. Most of the products listed above are headbands or eye masks with built-in speakers that are designed to be as unobtrusive as possible. These designs are a good alternative to earbuds, as they do not put any pressure into your ear, even if you sleep on your side.
The primary downsides of headband headphones are that they generally offer worse sound quality and noise isolation than earbuds. Headband designs may also take some getting used to if you are someone who doesn't wear headbands much during the day, and some people find that headband designs make them feel hot, though the models listed above were chosen, in part, because they are breathable compared to other options.
Earbuds, by comparison, offer increased sound quality and noise isolation but may not be as comfortable on the ears. The earbuds listed above are among the most comfortable for sleeping currently available, but you may find that you still dislike the sensation of having something in your ears while you're trying to go to sleep.
Once you've settled on a style, you can focus on price and additional features and you'll wind up with a great pair of headphones that will help you sleep better.
