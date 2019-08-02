25 Best Office Gadgets: Your Ultimate List (2019)

In today’s day and age, slow internet speeds are one of the greatest obstacles to office productivity. The Eero WiFi System is an advanced WiFi system that can greatly improve the signal strength and speed of your home or business WiFi network. The model linked here includes a mesh router base station and two beacons. The router connects to your broadband modem just like a traditional router, and the beacons are placed around the home or office in areas where the WiFi signal would otherwise be weak.

What’s great about this system, as opposed to earlier WiFi-router-and-range-extender setups, is that your electronic devices will automatically switch between the beacons and base station in order to get the best possible signal. Previous setups would require you to manually connect to the closest extender or router every time you moved; the Eero handles it all for you.

Another strong point of the Eero system is the handy partner app, which allows you to set up and manage your network using your smartphone. The New York Times described Eero’s app as the most polished among the products in this niche and even said that the Eero was their “favorite” WiFi system out of all the ones they tried. If you’re tired of dealing with slow internet speeds either at home or at your business, then now might be a great time to upgrade.