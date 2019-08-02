25 Best Office Gadgets: Your Ultimate List (2019)

Office gadgets can be a great way to spice up your work life. Whether you’re looking to boost your productivity or simply make your office space a little more enjoyable, we’ve rounded up 25 of the best office gadgets you can buy in 2019.
The Yootech Wireless Charger is a Qi-certified wireless phone charger that is compatible with products from the majority of major phone manufacturers, including Apple, Samsung, Google and more. The best thing about this model from Yootech, aside from the lightning-quick charge speeds, is the unbeatable price.
If you or a loved one has been waiting to take the plunge on a wireless phone charger, this could be the perfect product for you. It’s so inexpensive and works so well that it makes a great addition to every workspace. Just make sure that your phone is among those that are supported!
Productivity experts generally recommend that the top of your computer monitor should be at roughly eye level for maximum comfort. A monitor stand can be a great way to make your workspace more attractive while also boosting your productivity.
The HUANUO Monitor Stand Riser is a rock-solid monitor stand that allows you to adjust its height so that your screen is at the perfect level for you. It also looks stylish and creates additional storage on your desk. The space under the stand makes a great compartment for documents and other work-related items. It’s a small investment that can have an outsized impact on your office experience.
It can be hard to find time to exercise when you’re sitting at a desk for eight or more hours every day, which is the exact problem solved by the Cubii Pro Under-Desk Elliptical. This brilliant office gadget allows you to exercise your body while you go about your workday. It comes with a host of advanced features, including multiple resistance settings, ultra-smooth gearing, and the ability to connect with mobile fitness apps like Apple Health or Fitbit. Best of all, it’s whisper-quiet, so you don’t have to worry about bothering your coworkers with your pedaling.
Maintaining correct posture is one of the most challenging and physically taxing parts of office work. The Upright Go Posture Trainer is an amazing office gadget that helps you maintain correct posture throughout the day by notifying you every time it detects you slouching.
What’s great about this system is that, unlike other posture aids that simply provide physical support to make sitting up straight easier, the Upright Go actually trains you to use your core muscles to support yourself. This is more challenging at first but produces more consistent gains in the long run.
Not all chairs are created equal, and unfortunately, many office chairs simply do not provide the support that they should. If you’re stuck working on an old office chair that leaves your back and bottom aching, then you should check out the Everlasting Comfort Memory Foam Seat Cushion.
This affordable cushion contours to your body using premium memory foam and provides unwavering support over countless workdays. It’s made with a U-shaped design widely recommended by orthopedic surgeons and does a wonderful job of relieving pressure on your lower back and bottom. If you’re someone who sits at a desk for long hours and struggles with pain, do yourself a favor and give this cushion a try!
Few things in life are worse than a lukewarm cup of coffee. That’s why the folks at BESTINNKITS created their Smart Coffee Warmer—a low-profile device that keeps your coffee and other hot beverages at a consistent temperature of about 131 degrees Farrenheit. This is right in the sweet spot of hot enough but not too hot.
The BESTINNKITS Smart Coffee Warmer comes with a handful of great features that solidify its place among the best office gadgets. It’s waterproof, so you don’t have to worry about the spills that will inevitably occur; it turns on automatically as soon as you place a mug on top of it; and it even comes with a 24-month warranty should you experience any issues. All of these features together, in combination with the affordable price, make the BESTINNKITS Smart Coffee Warmer a worthy addition to any desk.
In today’s day and age, slow internet speeds are one of the greatest obstacles to office productivity. The Eero WiFi System is an advanced WiFi system that can greatly improve the signal strength and speed of your home or business WiFi network. The model linked here includes a mesh router base station and two beacons. The router connects to your broadband modem just like a traditional router, and the beacons are placed around the home or office in areas where the WiFi signal would otherwise be weak.
What’s great about this system, as opposed to earlier WiFi-router-and-range-extender setups, is that your electronic devices will automatically switch between the beacons and base station in order to get the best possible signal. Previous setups would require you to manually connect to the closest extender or router every time you moved; the Eero handles it all for you.
Another strong point of the Eero system is the handy partner app, which allows you to set up and manage your network using your smartphone. The New York Times described Eero’s app as the most polished among the products in this niche and even said that the Eero was their “favorite” WiFi system out of all the ones they tried. If you’re tired of dealing with slow internet speeds either at home or at your business, then now might be a great time to upgrade.
The TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp Fast Wireless Charger is a great office gadget because it serves multiple functions and it does them all well. First off, it’s a highly customizable LED lamp that can be set between 10 brightness settings and five light colors of varying warmth. The lighting options, as well as the highly flexible design, give you tremendous control and allow you to create the ideal work environment for your needs.
In addition to being an awesome lamp, this model from TaoTronics is also equipped with a Qi-enabled fast wireless charger that is compatible with both iPhone and Samsung phones. Having the charger built right into the lamp’s base is ultra-convenient, as it reduces desktop clutter. The lamp also has a built-in USB port that can be used to charge or power an additional electronic device.
A good-quality projector is an essential office gadget for meetings and presentations. If your office is using an antiquated model that leaves you and your coworkers straining your eyes, then you may want to upgrade to the ViewSonic 3600 Lumens SVGA High Brightness Projector.
Put simply, this projector offers a perfect balance between affordability and performance. It isn’t cheap, but it isn’t prohibitively expensive either, and it offers all of the features that are important for office use while skipping the extras that won’t get taken advantage of in an office setting. It projects fantastic 1080p picture quality, and the 3600-lumens brightness is strong enough that it will project a clear picture even in a well-lit room. This is particularly valuable for office use, as dimming the lights too much makes it difficult for people to take notes or to engage in a discussion while the projector is on.
Other strong points of the ViewSonic include the many input and output options (Mini USB Type B, 3.5mm Audio Out, 3.5mm Audio In, Control (RS232), HDMI 1.4, VGA In (x2), VGA Out, Composite RCA Video In), the super-long lamp life (up to 15,000 hours), and the 3-year limited warranty that comes with the product.
Some offices are saunas; others are iceboxes. The OPOLAR Mini USB Desk Fan is a great office gadget that does wonders at making an uncomfortably hot office more bearable.
With dimensions of just 6.3 x 3.3 x 4.9 inches, this fan is absolutely tiny, but it packs surprising power. On the lowest setting, you will easily be able to feel the breeze from 2-3 feet away, while the highest setting is strong enough to cross a small room. Most of the time you will probably be able to get by with just the lowest setting, but having the extra oomph is great for those really hot days in the office.
Another great thing about the OPOLAR Mini USB Desk Fan is that it stays quiet on all settings. You’ll likely be able to have it on without your coworkers even noticing, which is especially nice for those working in relatively close quarters. Add in the unbeatably low price, and the OPOLAR Mini USB Desk Fan is a no-brainer product for anyone who is consistently hot at work.
The Safco Products Onyx Mesh 4-Tray Underdesk Hanging Organizer is a wonderful office gadget that helps you maintain an organized workspace by taking advantage of unused space underneath your desk. Installing the organizer is a literal snap, and once it’s set up you won’t have to fiddle with it to keep it secure. It has a total weight capacity of up to 20 pounds, which amounts to about 2000 sheets of standard office copy paper, and the multiple trays make it effortless to get organized and stay that way.
Everyone could use a little office stress relief, which is where the SKLZ Pro Mini Basketball Hoop with Ball comes in. This quirky game/decoration hybrid is a great way to add some life and personality to your office.
What you might not realize upon first glance is how high-quality this hoop is. This isn’t some rickety, old, plastic toy that will break the first time you dunk on it; it’s got an 18 x 12-inch backboard made of shatter-resistant polycarbonate and a 9-inch spring-action steel rim that are designed to hold up over countless hours of play.
Use it to kill time while the boss isn’t looking or use it to settle workplace disagreements on the court. The SKLZ Pro Mini Basketball Hoop is high-quality, affordable, and fun.
The 3M Monitor Mount Document Clip is a simple but effective office gadget that can greatly expedite certain work-related tasks, particularly data-entry tasks that require you to transfer information from a printed document onto the computer. Rather than looking down at your desk and up to your monitor over and over again, the Monitor Mount Document Clip allows you to keep everything you need at monitor-level—saving both your time and energy.
The clip attaches to your monitor using a simple adhesive strip and is strong enough to hold up to 30 sheets of paper at a time. It looks attractive when installed, and it can even fold behind your monitor when it isn’t in use. At this price, this gadget is a steal for something that can improve your office life so significantly.
Stand-up desks are all the rage these days, but many of them are prohibitively expensive, particularly if you’ve already got a fine desk in your home or office. The FEZIBO Stand Up Desk Converter is an affordable way to transform your regular desk into a standing desk, allowing you to reap the potential health and productivity benefits without having to buy a completely new desk.
The best thing about the FEZIBO Stand Up Desk Converter is that it is very easy to switch between seated and standing positions. When seated, you can collapse the converter such that the lower tier of the converter, which holds your keyboard and mouse, are basically level with your normal desk surface. In this position, the converter essentially functions as a monitor stand, which can be beneficial if you are using a small computer monitor that requires you to look down while you work.
If you want to stand up and continue working, you can simply raise the converter to your desired level. Both the upper display surface and the lower desk surface will raise up, allowing you to continue working comfortably from a standing position.
If you’ve ever wanted to a standing desk but haven’t wanted to commit to purchasing an expensive height-adjustable model, the FEZIBO Stand Up Desk Converter may be the perfect office gadget for you.
Another simple but effective office tool, the Post-it Pop-up Note Dispenser allows you to grab new sticky notes with just one hand. If you’re already a fan of sticky notes, this will be your new favorite desk accessory. If you haven’t used sticky notes much in the past, this will have you using them significantly more. The model linked here fits standard 3 x 3-inch sticky notes and comes with a dispenser and one 50-sheet pad.
The VIVO Single LCD Monitor Desk Mount Stand lets you elevate your computer monitor off of your desk, clearing up valuable surface real estate while allowing you to set your monitor at the perfect height for you. The mount is compatible with most screens 13” to 27” in size and up to 22 pounds in weight, so long as they also have 75x75mm or 100x100mm backside mounting holes.
Installation is straightforward and will likely take you no more than 20 or 30 minutes. Simply secure the stand to your desk using the included heavy-duty C-clamp or optional grommet mount, and then attach your monitor to the stand arm using a VESA mount.
Once attached, the VIVO Desk Mount Stand offers you an incredible level of control over your monitor. The adjustable arm offers 15° tilt, 360° swivel, 360° rotation, and height adjustment along the center pole. This gives you significantly more flexibility than you would ever get with a traditional monitor stand, and it could potentially make a big difference in your overall office-computer experience.
One thing to note with this product is that it does require that you have complete access to the rear of your desk in order to install. This isn’t always an option for people working in cubicles, so just be sure that you’ll be able to install it before purchasing.
Simultaneously decorative and practical, the YSAGi Multifunctional Office Desk Pad is essentially a large leather mouse pad. With dimensions of 31.5”x15.7”, the pad is large enough to accommodate your mouse, keyboard, computer monitor, and more. The pad is made of heavy-duty PU leather, which is both oil-proof and waterproof and is super easy to clean and maintain.
This office pad is great for a variety of reasons. The first is simply that it looks attractive, either in a home office or even in a professional workplace. It’s an easy way to add a little life and character to an otherwise uninteresting work surface.
Beyond that, it’s a great option for those whose work surfaces are potentially vulnerable to scratches and other kinds of damage. The YSAGi pad provides a smooth work surface that won’t slide on either glass or wood. In this way, it gives you the work surface that you need and ensures that you won’t scratch up the table underneath.
The Stand Steady Joy Desk is an elegant standing desk that would make a worthwhile addition to any home office. The model linked here sports a 43.25 x 23.5-inch table surface made of thick tempered glass styled to look like maple wood. At 41 inches tall, the Stand Steady Joy Desk makes an excellent standing desk for the home office, but it is so stylish that it can be used in a variety of other locations as well, including in an entryway or kitchen. It also makes an excellent front desk for a home business, giving a positive first impression to any potential clients walking in the door.
The Sorbus Desk Organizer Set is an easy way to make your office space look more organized and attractive. This 5-piece set contains a pencil cup holder, a letter sorter, a letter tray, a hanging file organizer, and a sticky note holder, all of which are made out of durable metal and given one of four attractive finishes. What’s great about this product compared to some of the other organizers on this list is that it comes as five separate parts that you can organize however you wish. This gives you the freedom to place the various containers in the places that make the most sense for you.
The Topo Comfort Mat by Ergodriven is an impeccably designed product that will take your standing desk experience to the next level. The mat serves two functions: 1. It is an anti-fatigue mat that provides you with a comfortable surface to stand on, and 2. It has cushioned “terrain” that is designed to encourage subtle movements throughout the day. (See the above image for some of the ways you can use the terrain.)
It may seem like a gimmick, but it actually works. The Topo Comfort Mat is extraordinarily comfortable to stand on and the various terrain points allow you to stretch and move as you work. Add in the product’s 7-year manufacturer warranty and 100% satisfaction guarantee, and the Topo Comfort Mat is one of the best office gadgets for standing desk users available today.
The ErgoFoam Adjustable Foot Rest is an excellent way to improve both your posture and overall comfort while you work. The foot rest is made of durable foam, covered with a soft velvet exterior, which provides firm support for your feet and promotes proper posture. Many users find that using this foot rest throughout their workday relieves pressure and pain from their low back and bottom. Some have even found that it helps them to feel more energized throughout the day, perhaps in part because it keeps their body in an active position.
The model linked here is height-adjustable, which is invaluable if you plan on taking your foot rest with you to different locations. Take it with you wherever you think you’ll be in need of support, and rest easy knowing that it’s backed by a limited lifetime warranty should you experience any issues.
The Mindspace Office Desk Organizer is a well-designed desk organizer that gives you six flexible storage compartments and one pull-out drawer while taking up minimal desk space. What’s great about this organizer is how well-thought-out the compartments are: It has a rear compartment designed to hold papers or folders (in portrait orientation only); two smaller compartments for pens, pencils, rulers, scissors, and other long slender objects; two even smaller compartments for paperclips, rubber bands, and the like; a shelf for post-its and other small papers; and a pull-out drawer for anything else.
In sum, this is a great little desk organizer for those who want to get organized and maximize their desk space.
Okay, okay, a mug isn’t really a gadget. But this mug is simply too good for me not to include. Many readers will recognize this as the star-face mug from the TV show The Office. The Personalized Star Face Mug from Worthley Prints allows you to send in a photo of yours or a loved one’s face and have it printed on your very own mug.
The Personalized Star Face Mug makes a perfect gift for coworkers or for other fans of The Office in your life. Honestly, it’s a great gift even for people who don’t understand the reference, and the price can’t be beat.
Somewhere between a traditional desk chair and those large exercise balls, the Learniture Adjustable-Height Active Stool is an innovative office gadget designed to keep you active and focused while you work. Unlike traditional stools, the Active Stool features a non-slip, curved base that naturally allows a slight rocking motion. This slight motion, along with the backless design, encourages you to engage your core muscles while you sit, which has a positive impact on your posture and overall health.
The stool is height-adjustable between 18.5″ and 28″, making it a good fit for a variety of workspaces, and it is available in three different vinyl finishes. If you’re looking to stay a little more active while you work without committing to a standing desk or an exercise ball, the Learniture Adjustable-Height Active Stool could be the perfect middle-ground for you.
The FluidStance Balance Board for Standing Desk is an unusual office gadget for standing desk users who want to incorporate even more physical engagement into their workday. Because the product is specifically designed for office use, it has a narrower range of motion than balance boards that are designed for focused exercise. You won’t be wobbling around like crazy on this board, which would likely be more distracting than helpful. Instead, the FluidStance board supports small but significant movements that really add up throughout the day and help you to maintain an active lifestyle even while you work.